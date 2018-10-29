Key Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Bengals

-The Bucs are the only team in the league that has made 100% of their fourth down attempts this season. Yes, the team has only attempted six, which puts them middle of the pack, but the fact that they've actually converted six ties them for fifth-most, with a four-way tie at seven ahead of them. Tampa Bay's number of attempted fourth downs puts them on the same level of aggressiveness in such situations as teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers, to give you some context. That's attempts. Not conversions. Their number of conversions puts them just one behind the notoriously aggressive and analytics-driven Philadelphia Eagles. Stats like this could suggest that the Bucs' offense is evolving with the league and perhaps buying into said analytics. It also suggests confidence in the offense to be successful in that extra attempt and even confidence on the other side of the ball that if they don't get it, the defense can still stop the opposition.

-This offensive explosion didn't come out of nowhere. Did you know the Bucs had the most first downs of any team besides the New England Patriots last season? They had the most passing first downs of any team, just like they do this season. They have 162 first downs, 131 of which have come via the air. The Bucs' offense is incredibly high-powered and yes, is rivaling that of the early 2000's St. Louis teams, statistically speaking. But any coach or player will be the first to tell you that the only stat that matters is that in the 'W' column. They had 10 contests last season decided by one score. So far this season, that's been true in all but one contest. After going 3-7 in such games last year, the Bucs are 3-3 this year, which is an encouraging sign. The Bucs proved in Week One that they can fight for a win, going back and forth with the division-leading New Orleans Saints before getting ahead – and staying ahead. The Week Seven matchup with the Browns was extremely hard fought and the Bucs came out victorious on the other side. It may have taken a stutter step in the narrow loss to the Bengals, but it seems like this team is starting to figure out ways to win these close games.