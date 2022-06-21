Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Announce Additional End Zone Seating in Newly Created Krewe's Nest

Jun 21, 2022 at 07:30 PM
In response to an unprecedented demand for 2022 season passes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced an additional seating area named The Krewe's Nest which will be located in the south end zone at Raymond James Stadium. The additional 3,600 seats will increase the stadium's capacity to nearly 70,000 for one of the most anticipated seasons in Buccaneers history.

"The upcoming 2022 season includes one of the most exciting slates of home games in our franchise history and we are excited to announce that this year, more fans than ever before will have the opportunity to watch the games at Raymond James Stadium," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We continuously look for ways to improve the gameday experience for our great fans and to provide an unmatched home-field advantage for our team. With nearly 70,000 fans in attendance for home games, this will be one of the most memorable seasons in Raymond James Stadium history."

In addition to discounted parking, Krewe's Nest season pass holders will also receive 2022 playoff purchase priority and the opportunity to upgrade seats for the 2023 season. Additional information on Buccaneers season pass memberships can be found at https://www.buccaneers.com/tickets/ or by calling 866-582-BUCS.

To sign up for the Krewe's Nest please click here.

