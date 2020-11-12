Godwin Impresses in His Return, Primed for Big Second Half

Godwin admitted that the injury and the splint forced him to catch the ball in a different way and affected his overall movements, but said he felt comfortable that he could contribute in a positive way.

"Injuries happen and that's not really something that I can control," said Godwin. "The only thing I can do is focus on getting back, which is what I was doing. I was just glad to be out there with my boys. If I'm out there playing, it's because I feel confident in my ability to go out and help the team. I'm not going to put myself at a disadvantageous position, nor am I going to put my team in a compromisable position. If I'm out there, it's because I feel confident in my ability to help my team."

Godwin's return coincided with the Buccaneers debut of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who added three catches for 31 yards. It all happened on a forgettable night for the Bucs – or at least one they hope to forget – as the visiting New Orleans Saints rolled to a 38-3 victory and snatched back first place in the NFC South. The offense, like every other phase of the team's performance, had a rough night and ended up with a dramatic imbalance between passing and rushing. However, presence of Godwin, Brown, Mike Evans and a number of other top-tier pass-catching weapons is one of the team's greatest reasons for hope down the stretch.

"I think we have so many weapons between running backs, tight ends and receivers that we can go to," said Godwin. "I feel like that's kind of our bread-and-butter, but I think as we continue to go throughout the season we're going to have to do a better job running the ball, receivers are going to have to do a better job blocking, we're going to have to be all on the same accord in order for us to get to where we want to go. There's some really good teams out there, some really good defenses, and you can't just be one-dimensional. So it's our job to make sure we're as balanced as possible."

There is room for so much more production in the Bucs' passing attack as some injured players start to get healthy again. Godwin and Evans have only 320 and 437 receiving yards respectively, after both blew by the 1,000-yard mark last year. Brown has returned to the league in good shape and has a history of outsized production. Scotty Miller is a legitimate deep threat who has been quiet in recent weeks. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was on a roll before Sunday night's game. Running back Leonard Fournette is a real asset on check-downs. At some point the question becomes if all of those targets will diminish somewhat the impact of Godwin and Evans, who formed the league's most productive wideout duo in 2019.

"Honestly, I think we'll be fine," said Godwin of the addition of Brown. "Me and Mike, we're no stranger to that. I think we're coming in with the same mentality that we've always had. We've got a bunch of great guys in this locker room that are solely focused on winning, and when you have a chance to add another really great talent, you do that. We're looking forward to the opportunity learn, grow and fit him into the offense."

Garver doesn't shy away from the fact that the Bucs' deep stable of pass-catchers means there will occasionally be low-volume games for one proven star or another. It's worth noting that with Godwin, Evans and Jameis Winston driving the league's top passing attack in 2019, the team still went 7-9. The 2020 Bucs are 6-3 and aiming to break the franchise's playoff drought as their top priority. Arians said on Wednesday that the best thing about the Bucs' offense, with its multitude of productive weapons, is its flexibility, which allows the team to approach any particular outing with a different game plan tailored to the opposition.

"To me, that's just the way it is," said Garver. "Instead of just having one guy and we're just going to feed that guy – in my opinion, it actually makes it a little bit more challenging to the defense. Because, okay, they want to try to take one guy out of the game? All right, well we've got enough guys that are going to step up and make the plays."