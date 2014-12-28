Lead Slips Away in Season Finale

After a touchback, the Saints got moving with a five-yard Ingram run and a short pass over the middle to Stills. On the resulting first down, Brees somehow fit a pass in between three Buc defenders to WR Robert Meachem at the Saints' 48. Brees then converted a third-and-five from just over midfield with a crossing pass to WR Marques Colston, though he subsequently (and surprisingly) missed Colston deep over the middle on the next play. On third-and-three from the Bucs' 25, Brees easily zipped a slant into Stills' hands for a gain of 10. A free run up the middle by Ingram two plays later made it first-and-goal and Robinson took it around left tackle on first-and-goal for the score.

A pair of young players got the Bucs moving on the next drive, as WR Tavarres King got seven yards on a slant and Sims broke through a seam around right end for nine more to the 42. Three plays later, McCown was given tons of time in the pocket and was able to find Myers for nine yards and a first down at the Saints' 45. Sims made several hard cuts to break free for 20 yards, with a five-yard defensive penalty tacked on the end. From the 20, Sims lost two yards on a run and the Saints called a timeout with 2:13 left in the half. A four-yard run by Martin brought on the two-minute warning and made it third-and-eight. After the break, McCown found Evans with a sharp pass on the left sideline for a first down at the Saints' eight. Sims powered over left tackle on first-and-goal for his first NFL touchdown and a 17-7 Bucs lead.

Tampa Bay's defense took the ball back just three plays later. On third-and-two, McDonald leaped to bat a Brees pass headed out to the left and Johnson leaped in a crowd to pull in the deflection at the Saints' 34. Three plays later, McCown just got off a pass to Shepard, who made a sliding catch at the 19 to convert a third-and-five. Two more runs made it first-and-goal at the eight, but the drive stalled there, leaving Murray to kick a 27-yard field goal for a 20-7 Bucs lead.

Brees guided the Saints into Bucs territory on the opening drive of the second half, converting a pair of third downs with short throws, sandwiched around a sack by Spence. However, when he tried to go deep to Stills down the middle from the Bucs' 31, McDougald was able to get to the ball, reach out with one hand to tip it and then pull it in at the back of the end zone for the pick.