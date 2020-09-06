Leonard Fournette Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

In a larger sense, Fournette adds his considerable talents to an offense that has star quality across the board. The receiving corps is lead by 2019 Pro Bowlers ﻿Mike Evans﻿ and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ and also includes the rising duo of Scotty Miller and Justin Watson. The Bucs may boast the league's deepest tight end corps after adding ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ – the player noted above as dominant in the 2010s – to a group that already included O.J. Howard and Cam Brate. And all of it, of course, will be directed by that legendary quarterback, former Patriot ﻿Tom Brady﻿.

"He's a very bright player and everything I've heard from the guys coaching him – he'll pick it up really quick," said Arians. "We're not going to force him; we don't have to force him. We'll just let him get in his pace and if I know him he'll be pretty fast-paced. We'll try to get him up to speed as fast as we can and see if he can have a role for next week."

Fournette is a serious offensive weapon in his own right. Last year, he finished sixth in the NFL with 1,674 yards from scrimmage, combining 1,152 rushing yards with a career-best 76 receptions for 522 yards. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry and finished fifth among all NFL running backs in passes caught.

The 6-0, 228-pound Fournette was selected fourth overall in the 2017 draft after a dominant career at LSU in which his impressive combination of size and power led to 4,356 yards from scrimmage in three years and a career average of 6.2 yards per carry. In 36 NFL games since he was drafted, Fournette has averaged just over 100 yards from scrimmage per game.

The Buccaneers are determined to produce a stronger ground attack in 2020 after their high-scoring but imbalanced offense in 2019 ranked first in passing yards and 24th in rushing yards, along with a 28th-place ranking in yards per carry. The addition of Fournette should help with that effort and is yet another aggressive move for a team that appears to be "all-in" in 2020.

"Like I said, it's great ownership," said Arians. "They give us as a coaching staff every single thing we need. It's now our job to get it done. It's fantastic to have people that want to win that's running the organization. From day one when I met with them when I took this job, they were committed to winning and I was sold that they were committed to winning."

Shipley brings 105 games and 70 starts worth of regular-season experience to the Buccaneers line, where he joins Aaron Stinnie as the two interior backups. Shipley started 48 games at center over the past four seasons in Arizona, spending 2018 on injured reserve, and 32 of those starts came under Arians in 2016 and 2017.