Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

Tampa Bay's star-studded offense added yet another potent weapon on Sunday when the team signed former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette…The Bucs also re-signed center A.Q. Shipley and put two rookies on IR

Sep 06, 2020 at 05:03 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

200906_KZ_FournetteSigning_0005
Running back Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center

Since the end of the 2019 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added the most decorated quarterback in NFL history, the most dominant tight end of the last decade and the league leader in yards from scrimmage over the last dozen years. Now that loaded offense will also feature the fourth-overall pick of the 2017 draft and one of the NFL's premier power runners.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the signing of running back Leonard Fournette, who had been waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. In three seasons with the Jaguars, Fournette ran for 2,631 yards and added 134 receptions for 1,009 yards, scoring 19 total touchdowns in that span.

Tampa Bay also re-signed veteran center A.Q. Shipley, the only vested veteran the team released during Saturday's round of roster cuts. Shipley had originally joined the team on August 27 to provide the interior offensive line with some much-needed experienced depth. The Bucs created the two spots on the 53-man roster to add Fournette and Shipley by placing wide receiver John Hurst and guard John Molchon on injured reserve. Hurst and Molchon were two of the four undrafted rookies who initially made the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Fournette joins a Tampa Bay backfield that includes incumbent starter, Ronald Jones II﻿, who topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his second NFL season in 2019. That crew also includes veteran LeSean McCoy, the aforementioned NFL leader in yards from scrimmage since 2009, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry with the Kansas City Chiefs last year. Tampa Bay also used third and seventh-round draft picks this year on, respectively, running backs Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Raymond Calais, and return last year's primary third-down back in Dare Ogunbowale.

"That's one position [where] I don't think you can have enough good guys," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "That's the one area where nicks and bruises really add up and when you can get a player of that caliber – I've gotten great reviews from people that know him and have coached him. He'll fit right in and then we'll see what role happens and how fast it can happen. RoJo is our guy, Shady is ready for his role, so it's just going to be building roles as we go along and having enough quality players to finish this thing."

Best Photos of Leonard Fournette

View photos of running back Leonard Fournette from his career so far.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
1 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, runs past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) on his way to a 75-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
2 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, runs past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) on his way to a 75-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) celebrates scoring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
3 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) celebrates scoring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during a regular season Week 1 NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans on Sept. 10, 2017 in Houston. The Jaguars beat the Texans 29-7 (Matt Patterson via AP)
4 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during a regular season Week 1 NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans on Sept. 10, 2017 in Houston. The Jaguars beat the Texans 29-7 (Matt Patterson via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars' Leonard Fournette throws the ball into the crowd after believing he had scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The play was called back by a penalty. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
5 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars' Leonard Fournette throws the ball into the crowd after believing he had scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The play was called back by a penalty. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette (27) sprints to the endzone on a 90 yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a NFL game Sunday, October 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Rick Wilson via AP)
6 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette (27) sprints to the endzone on a 90 yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a NFL game Sunday, October 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Rick Wilson via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) bursts through a huge hole on his way to a 90-yard touchdown run during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won the game, 30-9. (Greg Trott via AP)
7 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) bursts through a huge hole on his way to a 90-yard touchdown run during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won the game, 30-9. (Greg Trott via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) dives over the pile to score during a Week 5 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers 30-9. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
8 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) dives over the pile to score during a Week 5 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers 30-9. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs away from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won 30-9. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
9 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs away from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won 30-9. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for yardage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla (Tom DiPace via AP)
10 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for yardage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla

(Tom DiPace via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for a 75-yard touchdown during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at EverBank Field, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Rams defeated the Jaguars 27-17. (Perry Knotts via AP)
11 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for a 75-yard touchdown during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at EverBank Field, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Rams defeated the Jaguars 27-17. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs through the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
12 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs through the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland. The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
13 / 83

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland. The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

Ron Schwane
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette celebrates a touchdown run against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
14 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette celebrates a touchdown run against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
15 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 24th, 2017 in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won 44-33. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
16 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 24th, 2017 in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won 44-33. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Brock Coyle (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
17 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Brock Coyle (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Brock Coyle (50) and safety Eric Reid during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
18 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Brock Coyle (50) and safety Eric Reid during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans defenders Avery Williamson (54) and Wesley Woodyard (59) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
19 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans defenders Avery Williamson (54) and Wesley Woodyard (59) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
FIle - In this Jan. 14, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars have ruled out Fournette for their game at Dallas. It will be the fourth game Fournette has missed this season. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
20 / 83

FIle - In this Jan. 14, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars have ruled out Fournette for their game at Dallas. It will be the fourth game Fournette has missed this season. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Don Wright
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
21 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette (27) is chased by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) as he runs the ball during the NFL 2018 AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won the game 45-42. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
22 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette (27) is chased by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) as he runs the ball during the NFL 2018 AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won the game 45-42. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) stares out prior to an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers, 45-42. (Ryan Kang via AP)
23 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) stares out prior to an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers, 45-42. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the football during an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers, 45-42. (Ryan Kang via AP)
24 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the football during an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers, 45-42. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs with the football during an NFL AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won 45-42. (Scott Boehm via AP)
25 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs with the football during an NFL AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won 45-42. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won, 45-42. (Ric Tapia via AP)
26 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won, 45-42. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won, 45-42. (Ric Tapia via AP)
27 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won, 45-42. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won, 45-42. (Ric Tapia via AP)
28 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won, 45-42. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
29 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
30 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
31 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, runs for yardage before he is stopped by New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein (53) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
32 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, runs for yardage before he is stopped by New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein (53) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during a NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
33 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during a NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2018
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints won 24-20. (Paul Abell via AP)
34 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints won 24-20. (Paul Abell via AP)

Paul Abell
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for a 21-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons along side of tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) as offensive tackle Jermey Parnell (78) signals the score during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
35 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for a 21-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons along side of tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) as offensive tackle Jermey Parnell (78) signals the score during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for a 21-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
36 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for a 21-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Falcons 17-6. (Perry Knotts via AP)
37 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Falcons 17-6. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/Perry Knotts Photography
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the football against the New York Giants in an NFL game Sunday, September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Rick Wilson via AP)
38 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the football against the New York Giants in an NFL game Sunday, September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Rick Wilson via AP)

Rick Wilson/AP2018
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the football against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL game Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Indianapolis, IN. (Rick Wilson via AP)
39 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the football against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL game Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Indianapolis, IN. (Rick Wilson via AP)

Rick Wilson/AP2018
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for yardage past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
40 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for yardage past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
41 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
42 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for yardage in action against the Buffalo Bills Sunday November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
43 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for yardage in action against the Buffalo Bills Sunday November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) takes a handoff from quarterback Blake Bortles (5) in action against the Buffalo Bills Sunday November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
44 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) takes a handoff from quarterback Blake Bortles (5) in action against the Buffalo Bills Sunday November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) falls forward at the end of a run against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL game Sunday, November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, NY. (Rick Wilson via AP)
45 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) falls forward at the end of a run against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL game Sunday, November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, NY. (Rick Wilson via AP)

Rick Wilson/AP2018
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
46 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2018
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
47 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
48 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
49 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12. (Cooper Neill via AP)
50 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
51 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for a 69-yard gain in front of Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
52 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for a 69-yard gain in front of Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for a 69-yard gain in front of Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
53 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for a 69-yard gain in front of Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) beats Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) to the corner in an NFL game, Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)
54 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) beats Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) to the corner in an NFL game, Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)

Rick Wilson/AP2019
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-7. (Perry Knotts via AP)
55 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-7. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs upfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-7. (Perry Knotts via AP)
56 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs upfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-7. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
57 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, center, runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
58 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, center, runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
59 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) takes a hand-off from rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL game, Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Denver. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)
60 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) takes a hand-off from rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL game, Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Denver. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)

Rick Wilson/AP2019
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and strong safety Eric Reid (25) chase Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
61 / 83

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and strong safety Eric Reid (25) chase Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
62 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) makes a reception and runs upfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints won 13-6. (Perry Knotts via AP)
63 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) makes a reception and runs upfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints won 13-6. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) outruns New Orleans Saints cornerback Vonn Bell (24) to the edge in an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)
64 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) outruns New Orleans Saints cornerback Vonn Bell (24) to the edge in an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)

Rick Wilson/AP2019
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Jaguars won 27-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)
65 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Jaguars won 27-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) looks on from the sideline bench during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Jaguars defeated the Bengals 27-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
66 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) looks on from the sideline bench during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Jaguars defeated the Bengals 27-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Jaguars won 27-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)
67 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Jaguars won 27-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette tries to get past New York Jets linebacker James Burgess during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
68 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette tries to get past New York Jets linebacker James Burgess during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) gains yardage against the New York Jets defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
69 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) gains yardage against the New York Jets defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette plays against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
70 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette plays against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for yardage against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla. Fournette used to be considered a building block in Jacksonville. Then he ended up on the trading block. Now, the bruising running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract and facing an uncertain future with the franchise. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
71 / 83

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for yardage against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla. Fournette used to be considered a building block in Jacksonville. Then he ended up on the trading block. Now, the bruising running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract and facing an uncertain future with the franchise. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
72 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs as he is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
73 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs as he is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
74 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs a pass pattern against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
75 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs a pass pattern against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
76 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
77 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) hands off the ball to running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
78 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) hands off the ball to running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

D. Ross Cameron/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs with the ball past Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Jacksonville won the game 20-16. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
79 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs with the ball past Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Jacksonville won the game 20-16. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

D. Ross Cameron/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs upfield during the first half of an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
80 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs upfield during the first half of an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
AP_20111612475971
81 / 83
D. Ross Cameron/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
82 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2020
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) is seen during an NFL football workout, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
83 / 83

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) is seen during an NFL football workout, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2020

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

In a larger sense, Fournette adds his considerable talents to an offense that has star quality across the board. The receiving corps is lead by 2019 Pro Bowlers ﻿Mike Evans﻿ and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ and also includes the rising duo of Scotty Miller and Justin Watson. The Bucs may boast the league's deepest tight end corps after adding ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ – the player noted above as dominant in the 2010s – to a group that already included O.J. Howard and Cam Brate. And all of it, of course, will be directed by that legendary quarterback, former Patriot ﻿Tom Brady﻿.

"He's a very bright player and everything I've heard from the guys coaching him – he'll pick it up really quick," said Arians. "We're not going to force him; we don't have to force him. We'll just let him get in his pace and if I know him he'll be pretty fast-paced. We'll try to get him up to speed as fast as we can and see if he can have a role for next week."

Fournette is a serious offensive weapon in his own right. Last year, he finished sixth in the NFL with 1,674 yards from scrimmage, combining 1,152 rushing yards with a career-best 76 receptions for 522 yards. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry and finished fifth among all NFL running backs in passes caught.

The 6-0, 228-pound Fournette was selected fourth overall in the 2017 draft after a dominant career at LSU in which his impressive combination of size and power led to 4,356 yards from scrimmage in three years and a career average of 6.2 yards per carry. In 36 NFL games since he was drafted, Fournette has averaged just over 100 yards from scrimmage per game.

The Buccaneers are determined to produce a stronger ground attack in 2020 after their high-scoring but imbalanced offense in 2019 ranked first in passing yards and 24th in rushing yards, along with a 28th-place ranking in yards per carry. The addition of Fournette should help with that effort and is yet another aggressive move for a team that appears to be "all-in" in 2020.

"Like I said, it's great ownership," said Arians. "They give us as a coaching staff every single thing we need. It's now our job to get it done. It's fantastic to have people that want to win that's running the organization. From day one when I met with them when I took this job, they were committed to winning and I was sold that they were committed to winning."

Shipley brings 105 games and 70 starts worth of regular-season experience to the Buccaneers line, where he joins Aaron Stinnie as the two interior backups. Shipley started 48 games at center over the past four seasons in Arizona, spending 2018 on injured reserve, and 32 of those starts came under Arians in 2016 and 2017.

The Buccaneers kept Hurst and Molchon on the active roster through Saturday's cuts specifically so they would be eligible for short-term injured reserve. To give teams greater roster flexibility as they try to operate amid a pandemic, the NFL will allow unlimited players to return from injured reserve in 2020. Previously, only two players could return from IR, though the new CBA ratified in March had intended to increase that to three before the rules were further changed just prior to training camp. Players who are placed on injured reserve can return after as few as three weeks.

View the Bucs' 53-Man Roster in Photos

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as it currently stands.

S Andrew Adams
1 / 53

S Andrew Adams

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Antony Auclair
2 / 53

TE Antony Auclair

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Shaquil Barrett
3 / 53

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Quinton Bell
4 / 53

OLB Quinton Bell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
5 / 53

QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate
6 / 53

TE Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Alex Cappa
7 / 53

G Alex Cappa

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Jack Cichy
8 / 53

ILB Jack Cichy

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David
9 / 53

ILB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis
10 / 53

CB Carlton Davis

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Khalil Davis
11 / 53

DL Khalil Davis

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
12 / 53

CB Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Mike Edwards
13 / 53

S Mike Edwards

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans
14 / 53

WR Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Leonard Fournette
15 / 53

RB Leonard Fournette

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
QB Blaine Gabbert
16 / 53

QB Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL William Gholston
17 / 53

DL William Gholston

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Cam Gill
18 / 53

OLB Cam Gill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
19 / 53

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Griffin
20 / 53

QB Ryan Griffin

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski
21 / 53

TE Rob Gronkowski

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Joe Haeg
22 / 53

T Joe Haeg

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE O.J. Howard
23 / 53

TE O.J. Howard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Ryan Jensen
24 / 53

C Ryan Jensen

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tyler Johnson
25 / 53

WR Tyler Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ronald Jones II
26 / 53

RB Ronald Jones II

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ali Marpet
27 / 53

G Ali Marpet

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB LeSean McCoy
28 / 53

RB LeSean McCoy

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jaydon Mickens
29 / 53

WR Jaydon Mickens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Scotty Miller
30 / 53

WR Scotty Miller

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Kevin Minter
31 / 53

ILB Kevin Minter

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Parnell Motley
32 / 53

CB Parnell Motley

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
33 / 53

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson
34 / 53

OLB Anthony Nelson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
35 / 53

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
36 / 53

DL Patrick O'Connor

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
37 / 53

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bradley Pinion
38 / 53

P Bradley Pinion

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C A.Q. Shipley
39 / 53

C A.Q. Shipley

OT Donovan Smith
40 / 53

OT Donovan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ryan Smith
41 / 53

CB Ryan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie
42 / 53

G Aaron Stinnie

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Ryan Succop
43 / 53

K Ryan Succop

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Ndamukong Suh
44 / 53

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Zach Triner
45 / 53

LS Zach Triner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
46 / 53

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Vita Vea
47 / 53

DT Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson
48 / 53

WR Justin Watson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Josh Wells
49 / 53

OT Josh Wells

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Devin White
50 / 53

ILB Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead
51 / 53

S Jordan Whitehead

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
52 / 53

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Tristan Wirfs
53 / 53

T Tristan Wirfs

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Running Back Raymond Calais
news

Bucs Get Draft Picks Back on Super-Sized Practice Squad

RB Ray Calais and ILB Chapelle Russell, Tampa Bay's two seventh-round picks in the 2020 draft, were among 15 players signed to the team's first iteration of a 16-man practice squad on Sunday
Matt Gay, A.Q. Shipley Among Cuts to Get to 53
news

Matt Gay, A.Q. Shipley Among Cuts to Get to 53

The Bucs officially trimmed their roster to the 53-man regular-season limit on Saturday, with second-year kicker Matt Gay among 24 players waived and center A.Q. Shipley the only vested veteran to be waived
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 16, 2020 - Defensive lineman Kyle Love #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 11 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Release DL Kyle Love

Tampa Bay moved closer to Saturday's deadline for reducing the roster to 53 players by releasing veteran DL Kyle Love, who had signed with the team on August 16
Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop
news

Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay has added a new candidate to its kicker competition, signing 12th-year veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who has made 82.2% of his 287 career field goal attempts
Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line
news

Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line

The Buccaneers have signed former Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley, who has made 70 career NFL starts, including 51 in Bruce Arians' offense
Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back
news

Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back

Thinned a bit at wide receiver and punt returner by injuries, the Buccaneers have re-signed first-year WR Spencer Schnell, who had been waived just prior to training camp
Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR
news

Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR

WR John Franklin and RB T.J. Logan will miss the 2020 season after suffering leg injuries in training camp practices last week
Defensive lineman Kyle Love (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Bucs Sign Veteran DL Kyle Love

The Bucs have added ninth-year defensive lineman Kyle Love, who played the last five seasons with Carolina and eventually entered the league with Tom Brady's Patriots in 2010
Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen
news

Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay's roster stands at 79 players after the waiver of undrafted rookie WR Travis Jonsen with an injury designation on Monday
Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85
news

Bucs Activate Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Re-Sign WR Jaydon Mickens

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and WR Jaydon Mickens is back for a second stint with the team
Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves
news

Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves

Rookie RB Raymond Calais can join his teammates in training camp after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list…The Bucs also waived two players and placed T Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list

Advertising