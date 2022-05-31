Development of Rookie Logan Hall During Week 3 of OTAs | Brianna's Blitz

Week three of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) are in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and players are beginning to emerge on the grass at the AdventHealth Training Center. During this phase of the offseason workout program, no live action contact is permitted. Teams are allowed to engage in 11-on-11 drills, typically concluding the final segment of practice. As the Buccaneers cement the foundation for the future, rookie three-technique Logan Hall has made an impression during drills.

Head Coach Todd Bowles has taken notice of Halls' improved athleticism and pad level in his acclimation process to the pro level. In discussing his development with local media on Tuesday, Bowles stated, "He is learning how to play with his pads lower, taking on double teams and understanding when to drop his knee and not just bounce it up rushing the passer. He is a very good athlete. We haven't had that kind of athlete inside in a while since we've been here, so we just look for him getting better and better scheme-wise and then taking advantage of his athleticism."

That is high praise for the former Houston standout. Over the past few weeks, the defensive line has undergone a myriad of technique installations including hand fighting, shedding blocks, punch, sack drills, get-off and bend. They are tasked with the demanding job of causing disruption along the line of scrimmage to free up the linebackers/secondary. In order to collapse the pocket or stop a running back from breaking for a big gain, the D-linemen are responsible for bypassing offensive linemen. In the Bucs' 3-4 base system with hybrid sub-packages, pressure is key. In the penetrating scheme, Hall will solidify the club's interior pass rush. The twitchy athlete can attack from multiple angles and possesses the lateral quickness to knife gaps with a formidable swim move. He will look to expand his pass rush arsenal at the pro level, as well as refine his movements and rush plan.

Regarding pad level, being lower means Hall will have greater leverage and increased explosion out of his stance to beat his opponent. As a two-year starter at Houston, Hall has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of. He has the developmental traits to become a mainstay in the Bucs' esteemed defensive front. Hall's work ethic has impressed veteran guard Aaron Stinnie.

"He's got a lot of energy," Stinnie noted to local media. "Good motor. I think he is going to be able to go out there and disrupt a lot of things. I think he is going to turn out to be a dawg."