Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

What's Next: Bucs Rekindle Rivalry with Rams in Week 9

The NFL's last two Super Bowl champions will do battle on Sunday, November 6 at Raymond James Stadium, with both the Bucs and the Rams trying to reestablish themselves as prime NFC contenders

Oct 28, 2022 at 12:47 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at the end of the 2020 season, and the Los Angeles Rams prevailed in Super Bowl LVI to cap the 2021 campaign. Those two teams, which will meet on Sunday, November 6 at Raymond James Stadium in Week Nine of the 2022 NFL season, are the only ones ever to win a Super Bowl in their own home stadiums.

Those were the good times. Neither team's 2022 season has gone according to plan through the first eight weeks. The Buccaneers dropped a 27-22 decision to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night to fall to 3-5, having lost five of their last six. The 3-3 Rams are coming off a bye week and are set to play division-rival San Francisco on Sunday after losing two of their last three, including a 24-9 decision in San Fran three weeks ago. Both the Bucs and Rams, blessed with extremely prolific offenses in recent seasons, are struggling to put up the same amount of points in 2022, with both teams averaging fewer than 18 per game heading into Week Eight.

The Buccaneers will once again try to right their ship after losing three in a row for the first time since Tom Brady arrived in 2022, ushering in a thrilling era of franchise success. As dark as the times are for the Bucs, they remain well within reach of the NFC South title with more than half of the season remaining. The Rams, meanwhile, are in a similarly muddled mess in the NFC West, with every team in the division sporting at least three wins and at least three losses.

Sean McVay's Rams present an interesting challenge for the Buccaneers, as they defeated Tampa Bay in each of the last two regular seasons and also knocked the Bucs out of the playoffs last January in a down-to-the-wire 30-27 decision at Raymond James Stadium. With the calendar turning to November and the NFC playoff race looking particularly unpredictable, a matchup of the last two Super Bowl contenders could signal whether either one is going to be a factor down the stretch.

Related Content

news

What's Next: Bucs Try to Regroup in Short Week as Lamar Jackson, Ravens Visit

After losing for the fourth time in five weeks on Sunday in Charlotte, the Buccaneers will try to display their mental fortitude just a few nights later on Thursday when the Baltimore Ravens visit for a prime-time affair

news

What's Next: Bucs Look for Rebound in Charlotte, Seek Third Division Win

The Bucs are back in a tie for first in the NFC South after losing at Pittsburgh in Week Six but get a chance to go to 3-0 in division play next Sunday at Carolina, where the Panthers are having injury issues at the quarterback position

news

What's Next: Bucs Head to Pittsburgh Looking for Third Road Win

The Buccaneers will play in Pittsburgh for just the fifth time in franchie history, hoping to keep their 2022 road record perfect and to build on an important win over the Falcons in Week Five

news

What's Next: First-Place Battle with Falcons Completes Bucs' Homestand

The Buccaneers will look to get back on track in a third straight home game as they take on the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons in an early battle for supremacy in the NFC South

news

What's Next: Chiefs Visit for Prime-Time Rematch of Super Bowl LV

The Buccaneers will welcome the Chiefs to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, for a prime-time battle in the same venue in which they contested the Super Bowl two seasons ago

news

What's Next: Undefeated Bucs Head Home to Face Packers

The Bucs and Packers met in the NFC Championship Game in 2020 and shared the league's best record in 2021, so their next meeting in Week Three at Raymond James Stadium could be one of the most important games of the season

news

What's Next: Bucs Get Early Battle for Division Supremacy in New Orleans

After opening the 2022 season with a rousing 19-3 win in Dallas led by a dominant defense, the Buccaneers will now take on the 1-0 Saints in a venue that has been troublesome for them in recent seasons

news

What's Next: Bucs Finish Regular Season at Home Against Panthers

The Bucs will finish their 2021 regular season at Raymond James Stadium against the Carolina Panthers, with a chance to capture the second seed in the conference playoff standings

news

What's Next: Division Title in Hand, Bucs Take Final Trip to New York

Tampa Bay, having clinched the NFC South in Charlotte in Week 16, will finish up its 2021 regular-season home slate next Sunday with a trip to the Meadowlands to play the Jets as they continue to battle for NFC playoff seeding

news

What's Next: Bucs Host Saints in Prime Time with Division Title on the Line

The Buccaneers will welcome the Saints to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, with a chance to capture their first NFC South crown since 2007

news

What's Next: Streaking Bucs Return Home to Face Buffalo

The Buccaneers have won three straight but will get a stiff challenge in Week 14 from the Josh Allen-led Bills, who came into Week 13 with the league's best scoring and yardage differentials

Advertising