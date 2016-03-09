Martin's Heart was Always in Tampa Bay

"I always wanted to be a Buc," Martin said. "They drafted me and I wanted to stay in Tampa. The priority for me was to come back to Tampa so I'd like to thank the Glazers and Dirk (Koetter) and Jason (Licht) for putting their faith in me. We're going to do a lot of good things this year."

Licht, whose staff was responsible for devising the contract for Martin, and Koetter had been vocal about their desire to re-sign Martin since the end of the regular season. They remained transparent about their intentions on Wednesday.

"I've said it before – in any negotiation there are obstacles," Licht said during a press conference at One Buccaneer Place. "One thing that helped was his desire to be here and our desire to want him. There's always some bickering back and forth with any negotiation but, at the end of the day, 99.9% of this was pretty easy."

"Everybody was transparent in this deal," Koetter said. "We wanted Doug back all along. Doug said he wanted to be back. Doug likes it here, as Jason said. Doug's a popular guy in the locker room because of the style of play he has. Doug was our top choice all along and thankfully it got done today."