Martin Up for Ground Player of the Week

](http://www.nfl.com/voting/players-air-and-ground/2015/reg/11)
After a dominant performance against the Eagles in Week 11, Doug Martin has been nominated for the NFL's Ground Player of the Week award. Martin rushed for 235 yards on 27 carries as Tampa Bay downed Philadelphia, 45-17.
Martin broke free for several big gains on Sunday, including runs of 84 and 58 yards. He finished the game averaging more than eight yards per carry. Through 11 weeks, Martin has 941 rushing yards, the second-most in the NFL.
This is the second time that Martin has been nominated for the Ground Player of the Week award. He was selected as the winner for his performance in Week 5 against Falcons.
Also nominated for the award are Seattle's Thomas Rawles and Kansas City's Spencer Ware.
Rawles picked up 209 yards and two touchdown on 30 carries in the Seahawks' victory over the 49ers while Ware ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in the Chiefs' win over the Chargers.
The Ground Player of the Week award is determined by a fan vote, so Buccaneer fans are encouraged to vote for Martin early and often. To vote for him, **CLICK HERE**.