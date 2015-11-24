Martin Up for Ground Player of the Week

This is the second time that Martin has been nominated for the Ground Player of the Week award. He was selected as the winner for his performance in Week 5 against Falcons.

Also nominated for the award are Seattle's Thomas Rawles and Kansas City's Spencer Ware.

Rawles picked up 209 yards and two touchdown on 30 carries in the Seahawks' victory over the 49ers while Ware ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in the Chiefs' win over the Chargers.