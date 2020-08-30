Matt Gay Shortens Kicking Form to Improve Consistency

"Just taking the new kicking technique that I'm using and getting used to it with snap and hold, a line in front of you and live [reps]," said Gay. "It's been good. I feel more and more comfortable every day.

"[I] just shortened it up a little bit – simplified some things, less room for error. Some things that are more repeatable [and] more consistent that I can draw on every day, rep after rep. Just getting more used to it [and] getting more and more confident each and every day."

Gay did not modify his form specifically to be more accurate on short kicks. Rather, he wants there to be no difference in his approach no matter where the ball is placed for the attempt.

"No, and definitely there shouldn't be," said Gay. "Every kick should be the same. Keith Armstrong, our special teams coach, he puts that on repeat in your head: Every single kick should be the same. Whether it's a PAT in the first quarter or a 56-yard game winner, you should take the same approach. And that's something I've really tried to apply this offseason, just making sure a lot of those changes I made, technique-wise, that that kick is able to be repeatable."

Gay did not get a free pass to a second year on the job in Tampa, as the Buccaneers brought in Fry in May to serve as competition. Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong recently called that competition "real close," and Arians acknowledged on Sunday that the team had given tryouts to a couple other kickers. As to whether any new legs would join the competition, Arians just said, 'We'll see." Gay, who won a battle with incumbent Cairo Santos last summer, has no problem with the team looking at multiple options.