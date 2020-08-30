Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Gay Shortens Kicking Form to Improve Consistency

Second-year Bucs kicker Matt Gay calls competition the 'baseline' of the NFL and welcomes it, believing his modified technique will lead to the consistency the Bucs are seeking at that position

Aug 30, 2020 at 01:35 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

200823_KZ_Practice_0034
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kicker Matt Gay #9

Last week, two days before his team's planned scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians boiled the kicking competition between ﻿Matt Gay﻿ and ﻿Elliott Fry﻿ to one word: Consistency. The most consistent kicker would win the job, Arians said, and particularly the one most consistent from 35 yards out and closer.

This was not news to Gay, the 2019 fifth-round pick out of Utah who performed well for most of his rookie season before a slump in the final three weeks. So he surely wasn't surprised to hear Arians emphasize the point again after Sunday's practice.

"I'm looking for consistency on the 'gimmes'" said the coach. "We can't miss extra points. We can't give away easy points. Kicks inside the 30-yard line should be automatic. If you can make a 56-yarder, that's great. But, when we drive the ball down to the 10 and miss a field goal, there's nothing that tears a team more apart on offense than, 'Hey, we just took the ball down the field and we didn't get any points.' So, the 'gimmes' – who's the most consistent? If you can do that and still kick 56, 57, now you're All-Pro."

Gay showed off his powerful leg as a rookie, making five of eight tries from beyond 50 yards, with a long of 58. However, two of his eight misses came in the 30-range, including a 34-yarder that could have won the Bucs' Week Three contest against the New York Giants at the end of regulation. Gay was also 43 of 48 on extra point tries, which are now equivalent to 33-yard field goals.

In an effort to be as consistent as possible, Gay modified his kicking technique a bit during the offseason. The COVID-19 quarantine made it difficult for him to practice his new approach with a live snap and holder, but he's working on that now and can see the effects as camp has progressed.

"Just taking the new kicking technique that I'm using and getting used to it with snap and hold, a line in front of you and live [reps]," said Gay. "It's been good. I feel more and more comfortable every day.

"[I] just shortened it up a little bit – simplified some things, less room for error. Some things that are more repeatable [and] more consistent that I can draw on every day, rep after rep. Just getting more used to it [and] getting more and more confident each and every day."

Gay did not modify his form specifically to be more accurate on short kicks. Rather, he wants there to be no difference in his approach no matter where the ball is placed for the attempt.

"No, and definitely there shouldn't be," said Gay. "Every kick should be the same. Keith Armstrong, our special teams coach, he puts that on repeat in your head: Every single kick should be the same. Whether it's a PAT in the first quarter or a 56-yard game winner, you should take the same approach. And that's something I've really tried to apply this offseason, just making sure a lot of those changes I made, technique-wise, that that kick is able to be repeatable."

Gay did not get a free pass to a second year on the job in Tampa, as the Buccaneers brought in Fry in May to serve as competition. Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong recently called that competition "real close," and Arians acknowledged on Sunday that the team had given tryouts to a couple other kickers. As to whether any new legs would join the competition, Arians just said, 'We'll see." Gay, who won a battle with incumbent Cairo Santos last summer, has no problem with the team looking at multiple options.

"Competition is the baseline of the NFL," he said. "Everybody's fighting for a job and if you don't perform, someone's right there ready behind you, ready to take your spot. It's no news to me that guys are in here competing for a shot and they're going to bring competition in. Competition is going to breed success and I think the potential of our team this year is super-high, and I think the kicking position is very important. I think, obviously, they're going to look for who they can feel confident going into the season with. If I come in and do my thing and do my part, I feel confident in myself – and take care of what I'm doing – that that will be me going into the season."

Related Content

Bucs' Kicker Battle is 'Real Close'
news

Bucs' Kicker Battle is 'Real Close'

The Bucs are not yet settled at the kicker or kick return positions as the regular season grows closer, though for different reasons//
For Vita Vea, Next Level Means More Sacks
news

For Vita Vea, Next Level Means More Sacks

The Buccaneers' 2018 first-round draft pick had a strong sophomore campaign, particulary against the run, but the team believes he has the tools to pump up his sack total and help the defense even more
Carlton Davis Looks to Justify Top-10 Assessment
news

Carlton Davis Looks to Justify Top-10 Assessment

Bruce Arians has a high opinion of third-year CB Carlton Davis, who gained confidence with a strong showing in 2019 and is ready to prove his coach right
This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 24-30
news

This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 24-30

The Bucs will cap a long week of camp practices with a simulated game at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, a key part of preparing for the start of the regular season just a few weeks ahead
Take Two: Whose Next on the Bucs' Breakout List
news

Take Two: Whose Next on the Bucs' Breakout List

Is Carlton Davis the next Vita Vea, and what exactly does that mean? A look at which 2020 Buccaneers could pull a repeat on what some standouts on the team achieved last year
Antoine Winfield, Jr. Soaking Up the Reps, and the Experience
news

Antoine Winfield, Jr. Soaking Up the Reps, and the Experience

Second-round safety Antoine Winfield continues to impress and as he gets more and more opportunities to be on the field in practice it may be harder and harder to get him off the field on Sundays
Bucs Aim for Even Better Run Defense
news

Bucs Aim for Even Better Run Defense

Tampa Bay had the best rush defense in the league and the best in their own history last year, but with potentially improved personnel up front and another year in Todd Bowles' scheme, it could be even stingier in 2020
D-Line Discussions: Ndamukong Suh Trains for 1,000 Snaps
news

D-Line Discussions: Ndamukong Suh Trains for 1,000 Snaps

Veteran DL Ndamukong Suh has always played a high number of snaps in his career and he is ready to do so again in 2020…Plus, additional notes including a bigger role for Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Will Bucs Get 2015 Rob Gronkowski?
news

Will Bucs Get 2015 Rob Gronkowski?

Head Coach Bruce Arians thinks Rob Gronkowski is moving like he did four or five years ago and the un-retired tight end doesn't think he needs to be limited at all
Bucs' Safeties Competing, Communicating
news

Bucs' Safeties Competing, Communicating

The Buccaneers depth at the safety position has set up an intriguing competition in training camp, and it could also lead to some new defensive packages in the fall
S.S. Mailbag: Photo Evidence
news

S.S. Mailbag: Photo Evidence

This week, Bucs fans have questions about turnover reduction, Antoine Winfield, John Franklin and more

Advertising