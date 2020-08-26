Bucs' Kicker Battle is 'Real Close'

Two of Gay's seven field goal misses last year came from 34 yards, which is almost identical to the depth of an extra point under current rules. Gay was 43 of 48 on extra point attempts last year.

While the kicker job is up in the air because the newcomer is holding his own against the incumbent, the kick and punt return assignments are still to be determined because there really is no incumbent. That became true when T.J. Logan suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Logan had held the Bucs' kickoff return job through 12 games last year before fracturing a thumb in a December practice. He had also taken over as the punt returner after the release of Bobo Wilson, and proved to be a good option in that role, which was less familiar to him. ﻿Justin Watson﻿,Spencer Schnell and ﻿Jaydon Mickens﻿ all got a couple of cracks at punt return after Logan went down, but not enough to call any of them the clear favorite.

However, Mickens might have another advantage in that he has a proven track record as an NFL punt returner. During the 2017-18 seasons, he returned 39 punts for the Jaguars, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt. Mickens also recorded eight kickoff returns with a 21.1-yard average. Armstrong mentioned a handful of potential return candidates on Wednesday but saved most of his analysis for Mickens.