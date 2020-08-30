2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 16

It was anything but an easy Sunday morning for the Buccaneers' offense. Head Coach Bruce Arians even said as much following practice.
"[The] defense made the plays all day," said Arians. "I don't know if the offense made any plays. [They] might have been reading their press clippings that they're so good, because they didn't show up today."
Oops. There were, of course, notable plays by the offense today, too. I guess you'll just have to read the below takeaways to find out more.
View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.
Here's what happened on Day 16:
- During individual drills at the very beginning of practice, at one point Rob Gronkowski just decided to yell, "Hey Tommy!" at Tom Brady… from a field away.
- The defense was fired up today. During the first team period, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was yelling from the sidelines trying to pump the second-team defense up.
- Wide receiver Chris Godwin had probably the best day for the offense. He made a leaping grab on a short pass from Brady and was able to take it for some extra yards in between defenders.
- Tight end Tanner Hudson had a couple good catches in traffic from quarterback Blaine Gabbert with defenders all over him. The tight window-throws were impressive on Gabbert's end, too.
- Cornerback Jamel Dean had a leaping interception on Gabbert just as cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting got up in Gabbert's face. This won't be the last you'll hear about Dean, either.
- In seven-on-seven, safety Jordan Whitehead almost had a pick on Brady but couldn't' hold on to the ball.
- It was a good period for Godwin, who had a couple great catches, including a deep ball down the sideline from Brady.
- Safety D'Cota Dixon had a good pass breakup, where he got his arm around the front of Hudson and batted it away.
- Wide receiver Mike Evans had a nice grab as Brady hit him in stride during the seven-on-seven period. Earned him a, "Good job, Mike!" from his quarterback.
- Players weren't the only ones making plays. In the next 11-on-11 period it was Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote with a one handed catch on a throwaway ball.
- Whitehead got some redemption with a pick in end zone – it ended up being ruled a sack, though. There were a lot of those today.
- The blitz period brought a lot of pressure but Brady was able to hit tight end Cam Brate in stride right before he crossed over goal line as Brate carried it into the end zone.
- Whitehead was all over the field, coming in to play the run and wrapping up running back Dare Ogunbowale. He was then followed by a swarm of red jerseys, which the coaches commended. "I like it, red!" (the defense wears red jerseys in practice while the offense wears white).
- In red zone drills, it was Dean again with some great coverage on Evans to not allow a completion from Brady.
- In fact, most of the period, Brady had nowhere to go because his receivers were so well covered.
- The defense seemed to be getting more fired up as practice wore on. Inside linebacker Lavonte David proved he isn't just great in coverage. He lit up Ogunbowale at the line as he came down to play the run.
- More Dean. The second-year corner had another interception, this time off Brady in the end zone. His teammates went nuts, yelling out, "Don't make a scene!" (it's just Dean).
- On the very next play, Murphy-Bunting almost had another interception but he couldn't quite hang on. The defense was imposing their will on the offense today and completely shutting them down, especially in the final period.
- Sure enough, a couple plays later Brate grabbed a pass from Gabbert in traffic but Dixon was there to rip the ball out of Brate's hands to force the incompletion. The defense went nuts.
- The next red zone series saw a pass breakup, a sack and then finally Brady was able to connect with wide receiver Justin Watson for the touchdown over the middle.
- All in all, a great defensive effort Sunday morning.