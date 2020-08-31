Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 17

Training camp is winding down. Take a look at some major takeaways from the Bucs' indoor practice on Monday morning. 

Aug 31, 2020 at 05:13 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TADay17
  • Quarterback Tom Brady opened the first 11-on-11 period with a quick pass to wide receiver Mike Evans on the sideline. Cornerback Jamel Dean was right there contesting the ball but Evans snatched it away from him right along the sideline.
  • Tight end Rob Gronkowski was matched up with outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on a play and Gronk went in for the block. Those two against each other goes pretty much exactly how you think it down. They're massive humans.
  • Rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn got some work today. During the team period, Vaughn made a really nice cut up the middle and burst through the line, turning on the jets to escape down the sideline.
  • Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor was able to read the play and get over to head off running back Dare Ogunbowale at the line right away. He seemed to take the entire line with him. We heard from Head Coach Bruce Arians today that they're pleased with the progress O'Connor is making.
  • It was then defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches' turn to stop the run, heading off Vaughn at the line and bringing his signature energy to his celebration after the play.
  • And here we saw your daily quarterback Ryan Griffin pass to tight end Tanner Hudson. They connected a few times today.
  • The blitz period started off with an incompletion from Brady to Evans due to pressure from the defense & the pocket collapsing.
  • Gronkowski made an impressive one-handed catch on a pass from Brady but the defense had gotten there first. It was outside linebacker Shaq Barrett that had gotten past his blockers and was standing in front of Brady, signaling a 'sack.'
  • The defense then at one point only brought three guys, giving Brady a little bit more time and he got off a nice completion to wide receiver Chris Godwin over the middle.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 31

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive tackle Kyle Love #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive tackle Kyle Love #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 57

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 24 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3
  • Gabbert threw a great ball that wide receiver Bryant Mitchell snagged in traffic.
  • He followed it up with a good pass to Hudson, hitting him in stride so Hudson could gain a few extra yards.
  • Inside linebacker Noah Dawkins got a sack on Gabbert, slipping around blockers and into the backfield.
  • Watson said last week he feels faster – and he looks it. Gabbert threw a dart right to him as he streaked across the field past defenders.
  • In red zone drills, running back LeSean McCoy shifted back and forth, found a hole and escaped up the middle and into the end zone for a touchdown on a handoff from Brady.
  • Brady hit wide receiver Jaydon Mickens on a long slant that Mickens caught away from his defender.
  • Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting got a piece of a pass from Gabbert on a diving effort.
  • Vaughn got to show off a little more of his shiftiness with another good run up the middle as he evaded defenders.
  • Outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels almost had a sack on Gabbert but Gabbert instead threw the ball into the dirt.
  • Tight end Cameron Brate threw a good block for running back Dare Ogunbowale that got him through the line of scrimmage on a handoff from Brady.
  • Cornerback Jamel Dean made a leaping pass breakup in the end zone as he jumped in front of Godwin.
  • Rookie Benning Potoa'e had a 'sack' on Brady at the end of the period with the Bucs' offense inside the five.
  • In seven-on-seven drills, Brady had a couple good slices to Howard where Howard made the grab in stride and over defenders.
  • Throughout the period, the defense managed to force a few checkdowns. At one point, Brady had absolutely nowhere to go with the ball and let the whistle blow instead.
  • Gabbert found Watson on a great throw over the middle, reading the defense well and finding the open man.
  • In more team drills, Ogunbowale was swarmed before he got past the line by a trio of inside linebacker Devin White, Barrett and Murphy-Bunting. That should stop just about anyone.
  • Brady threw another pretty pass to Gronk over the middle, hitting him again in stride.
  • The period somehow ended with Nuñez-Roches chasing Hudson downfield. *

Related Content

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 16
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 16

The defense had a day on Sunday morning.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium

The 2020 Buccaneers took the field at Raymond James Stadium for the first time together on Friday morning.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 14
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 14

The Buccaneers were back outside in the sunshine and in pads for Thursday's practice. 
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 13
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 13

The Buccaneers moved indoors and out of pads for Wednesday morning's practice.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 12
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 12

Tuesday was a particularly intense session with multiple live periods and the defense took full advantage.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11

The weather may have been breezy but the practice was intense on Monday morning.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10

Sunday Funday at AdventHealth Training Center.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

The Buccaneers moved indoors and gave a few players a maintenance day as training camp fully sets in. 
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8 
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8 

The Florida humidity isn't putting a damper on the physicality or intensity of Bucs practiced as the team put the pads back on for Day Eight.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7

The Bucs got a break from pads as they moved indoors for the first time on Wednesday.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6

The second-straight day of pads made for a good 'ebb-and-flow' between the offense and defense, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians.

Advertising