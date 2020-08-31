2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 17

- Quarterback Tom Brady opened the first 11-on-11 period with a quick pass to wide receiver Mike Evans on the sideline. Cornerback Jamel Dean was right there contesting the ball but Evans snatched it away from him right along the sideline.
- Tight end Rob Gronkowski was matched up with outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on a play and Gronk went in for the block. Those two against each other goes pretty much exactly how you think it down. They're massive humans.
- Rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn got some work today. During the team period, Vaughn made a really nice cut up the middle and burst through the line, turning on the jets to escape down the sideline.
- Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor was able to read the play and get over to head off running back Dare Ogunbowale at the line right away. He seemed to take the entire line with him. We heard from Head Coach Bruce Arians today that they're pleased with the progress O'Connor is making.
- It was then defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches' turn to stop the run, heading off Vaughn at the line and bringing his signature energy to his celebration after the play.
- And here we saw your daily quarterback Ryan Griffin pass to tight end Tanner Hudson. They connected a few times today.
- The blitz period started off with an incompletion from Brady to Evans due to pressure from the defense & the pocket collapsing.
- Gronkowski made an impressive one-handed catch on a pass from Brady but the defense had gotten there first. It was outside linebacker Shaq Barrett that had gotten past his blockers and was standing in front of Brady, signaling a 'sack.'
- The defense then at one point only brought three guys, giving Brady a little bit more time and he got off a nice completion to wide receiver Chris Godwin over the middle.
View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.
- Gabbert threw a great ball that wide receiver Bryant Mitchell snagged in traffic.
- He followed it up with a good pass to Hudson, hitting him in stride so Hudson could gain a few extra yards.
- Inside linebacker Noah Dawkins got a sack on Gabbert, slipping around blockers and into the backfield.
- Watson said last week he feels faster – and he looks it. Gabbert threw a dart right to him as he streaked across the field past defenders.
- In red zone drills, running back LeSean McCoy shifted back and forth, found a hole and escaped up the middle and into the end zone for a touchdown on a handoff from Brady.
- Brady hit wide receiver Jaydon Mickens on a long slant that Mickens caught away from his defender.
- Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting got a piece of a pass from Gabbert on a diving effort.
- Vaughn got to show off a little more of his shiftiness with another good run up the middle as he evaded defenders.
- Outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels almost had a sack on Gabbert but Gabbert instead threw the ball into the dirt.
- Tight end Cameron Brate threw a good block for running back Dare Ogunbowale that got him through the line of scrimmage on a handoff from Brady.
- Cornerback Jamel Dean made a leaping pass breakup in the end zone as he jumped in front of Godwin.
- Rookie Benning Potoa'e had a 'sack' on Brady at the end of the period with the Bucs' offense inside the five.
- In seven-on-seven drills, Brady had a couple good slices to Howard where Howard made the grab in stride and over defenders.
- Throughout the period, the defense managed to force a few checkdowns. At one point, Brady had absolutely nowhere to go with the ball and let the whistle blow instead.
- Gabbert found Watson on a great throw over the middle, reading the defense well and finding the open man.
- In more team drills, Ogunbowale was swarmed before he got past the line by a trio of inside linebacker Devin White, Barrett and Murphy-Bunting. That should stop just about anyone.
- Brady threw another pretty pass to Gronk over the middle, hitting him again in stride.
- The period somehow ended with Nuñez-Roches chasing Hudson downfield. *