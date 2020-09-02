Defensive Creativity in 2020 & JPP's Excitement | Carmen Catches Up

That includes the front seven, who is returning all seven starters this year. The only downside to that is that teams have tape on the group together. Guys like outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who came out of the gate with 9.0 sacks in the first four games and finished the season as the league's sack leader with 19.5, can't fly under the radar anymore. Teams will plan for them. But according to Arians, Barrett has a varying skill set and has been working on new things this offseason.

"He learned a lot from those guys (his teammates in Denver) – he's got a huge tool box," said Arians. "He's got more than two or three [pass-rush moves]. Shaq is very, very slippery [and] he knows it. He uses it every day – he tries new stuff all the time. He's been great work for Tristan Wirfs and that's been a great battle to watch that over there. Shaq – he's legit."

Barrett will be opposite a healthy Jason Pierre-Paul to start the season for the first time and Pierre-Paul was asked what he thinks their potential is playing together in 2020.