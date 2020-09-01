GRONK: "Game on, Baby!"

"I played in the NFL for nine years – it's just like practice," he said. "It just came back like that. I'm hoping that's how it is for the game. I'm going to prepare to the best that I can and hopefully right when I get out there it's just like any other game. Game on, baby! From the first play on."

Fortunately for the Buccaneers and for Gronkowski, he doesn't have to carry the load alone. Tampa Bay has possibly the deepest group of tight ends in the league and can get very good production out of O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Antony Auclair. Gronkowski is used to being on the field for the vast majority of his team's offensive snaps, and perhaps that will be the case in Week One. But there's plenty of room for mixing and matching with all those tight ends.

"The weather got him for a while, but he's in good shape," said Arians. "It's one of those things – play it by ear. If somebody's got a hot hand, you keep playing him. Same thing as a blocker – some guys handle some people, so it's just going to be a matter of matching up. If it's a situation where we're running the ball and he's our best guy, he'll play more. Same thing if he's the guy in the passing game. We haven't really put the final game plan together, so it's hard to say."

The Buccaneers have three more days of practice this week before they turn their attention fully and completely to the Saints next week. Thre's time for the game plan to come together, of course, and there's time for Gronkowski to get even closer to peak form before he plays his first game in 19 months.