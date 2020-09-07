Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Anonymous: Final Reveal

It’s Week 1 and the 53-man roster is set, which means the finale of this mystery training camp series. 

Sep 07, 2020 at 06:30 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Reveal 3

In a few short days, the 2020 Buccaneers will be taking the field for the very first time to start some meaningful football. In fact, they're jumping right into some critically meaningful football, starting their season on the road against the division-rival and defending NFC South champion New Orleans Saints.

The team that will be entering the Superdome is complete, and in fact, includes the last player we need to reveal here on Bucs Anonymous. Last week, we unveiled rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and I've seen a lot of you on the right track with Player B.

Now let's see if you're right.

Player A: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Revealed last week, the rookie second-round pick has officially made the 53-man roster for the Buccaneers and should end up being a contributor in Week One against a high-powered, Drew Brees-led offense.

Player B: Aaron Stinnie

Did you guess the guard who has been making it a point to prove himself all camp? It seems that the gummy-loving, anime-drawing, James Madison University alum accomplished that goal, sticking on the 53-man roster.

Through most of camp, Stinnie was also getting work as a center. It's not his natural position but the more flexibility along the line you can show, the better. He can now theoretically swing between both tackle positions and snap the ball as some extra insurance going into what's sure to be an interesting year where depth is of utmost importance.

Stinnie is still young, too. He was signed by the Tennessee Titans originally as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In fact, he was the only rookie to make the 53-man roster in the offensive line group. That also meant he had sole rookie duties, like the ones he told us about last week. Those kind of things exist league-wide. In November of the following season, Stinnie was waived and then picked up by the Bucs where he's been ever since. He played in two games for the Bucs last season.

Player C: John Franklin III

Franklin was placed on Injured Reserve during camp, meaning he is not eligible to return this season for the Buccaneers. We're all still wishing him a speedy recovery over the next few months as he rehabilitates a knee injury.

That does it for another round of Bucs Anonymous. We hope you enjoyed getting to know some of the players you might not have otherwise. Thanks for playing!

Related Content

Bucs Anonymous: Second Reveal
news

Bucs Anonymous: Second Reveal

We're revealing our second player this week as camp winds down.
Why 12 Personnel Could Be So 'Advantageous' for the Bucs 
news

Why 12 Personnel Could Be So 'Advantageous' for the Bucs 

Tight end Cameron Brate gave an in-depth look at the advantages of 12 personnel sets and just how well Tampa Bay is set up to excel using it as a base formation in 2020.
Bucs Anonymous: Surprise First Reveal
news

Bucs Anonymous: Surprise First Reveal

We're revealing our first player a week early. See if you guessed who it was from the beginning.
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 07, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 5 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Mike Evans Focusing on the Little Things

The Bucs' number one receiver is coming off a Pro Bowl year, but he's still focused on bettering himself and his unit going into the 2020 season.
Bucs Anonymous: The Introduction
news

Bucs Anonymous: The Introduction

We're continuing the series that's a little more interactive than most. Each week, we'll be giving you clues about three mystery players – see if you can guess before the series concludes.
Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'
news

Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'

The 20-year NFL veteran is getting adjusted to a new team for the first time since 2000 and he wants to do what he's always done: be the best he can possibly be.
LeSean McCoy 'Not Finished Yet' & Ready to Be Part of Something Special in Tampa
news

LeSean McCoy 'Not Finished Yet' & Ready to Be Part of Something Special in Tampa

The Buccaneers ended up being the perfect place for the veteran running back to both make an impact himself and help develop younger players in the quest for his second consecutive Super Bowl championship.
Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp
news

Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp

To break up the monotony of going against your own teammates during training camp, some friendly bantering usually ensues. In the final installment of the series, we predict which side of the ball will have the better preseason and take away bragging rights heading into the regular season.
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 03, 2019 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 40-34. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Camp Countdown: Biggest Leap in 2020

Which player on the Bucs' 2020 roster is going to go from good to great or from obscurity to stardom this season? That's the latest debate in our ongoing list of burning camp questions.
Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings
news

Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings

Tampa Bay's first-round pick and other first-year players will face unprecedented challenges as they try to acclimate to the league amid a very unconventional preseason.
Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady
news

Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady

The Buccaneers defense recorded the most passes defensed of any team last year. This season, the focus is now on turning those broken up passes into turnovers, which got us thinking… who will be the first to intercept new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during camp?

Advertising