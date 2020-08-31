This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 31-Sept. 4

The Buccaneers restricted the flow of information from last week's scrimmage even more than it has from typical camp practices this year, which underscores a point about how different this camp has been than any before. Due to the late start and the lack of offseason practices, the team has had to focus more on actual installation and game-planning for upcoming regular-season games. That adds an extra layer of urgency to this final week of camp; an actual game week begins in just seven days, with the Saints waiting in New Orleans on September 13.

"It's coming fast," said quarterback Tom Brady after Friday's scrimmage. "I think today was a good indicator for all of us that it's right around the corner and we're going to have to tighten some things up so we can be ready to go against a great football team in a couple weeks."

That game is sure to draw much attention as it will pit the two leaders in passing yards and touchdown passes in NFL history. It will be Brady's first game under center for the Buccaneers after 20 years in New England, and he'll be opposed by the equally-ageless Drew Brees.

"We're going to be tested by a great football team and a team that's been great in this division for a long time. We're going to have to be sharp all day and everything we do from here on out has to be with an intense focus on doing just that. We've been through enough camp, we've made the mistakes – we have to start building on all the different mistakes that we made and really start tightening a lot of things up and get us in a good position so we can play with a lot of confidence here in a couple of weeks."

While they prepare for the Saints, the Buccaneers will also be taking care of some more traditional camp business: Sorting out the depth chart to find the best 53-man combination for the regular season. That process is also near the end; at the end of this week, the Bucs will be required to reduce their rosters to 53 players, though they can then subsequently form a 16-man practice squad. The deadline for that broad cut is this coming Saturday, Sept. 5, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

While the Buccaneers' starting lineups are relatively easy to predict and there is good veteran depth at most spots, there are still jobs up for competition as camp rolls to an end. As Arians has said on several occasions during the last two weeks, the final spots will almost surely come down to which players can help on special teams. To that end, Arians mentioned a couple of young players who may have helped themselves in the scrimmage in that regard. They included two undrafted rookies in safety Javon Hagan and outside linebacker Cam Gill, as well as first-year man Quinton Bell, a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2019.

"Special teams wise, I thought Hagan had a nice coverage on a kickoff, then the heat got him," said Arians. "Cam Gill looks like he's heavy-handed and has a good pass-rush, too. Bell, he was flying around pretty good. The normal guys that we've had – Dare [Ogunbowale], Kevin [Minter], [Anthony] Auclair and some of those guys – they were all fine. Of the young guys, those three guys. [Chappelle] Russell needs to step up a little bit."

The Buccaneers are also looking for a kicker to step up, too, as that very important decision needs to be made this week. It is currently a battle between incumbent second-year kicker Matt Gay and first-year man Elliott Fry, though Arians acknowledged that the Bucs had given tryouts to a couple other kickers as well. After working in the offseason to simplify his form a bit, Gay is confident he can provide the consistency the Buccaneers are looking for at the position.