Bucs' Offense Focuses on Energy Level after Rough Sunday

And, of course, if you're looking for excuses for an offensive off day, you can just cross the line of scrimmage and consider a defense that was among the league's best during the second half of last season. That side has its share of playmakers, too, and it probably left the field on Sunday believing it had been a very good day.

"They're extremely talented," said quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who had to try to move the ball against that first-team defense on Friday. "When our front seven and our back end in the secondary can play complementary football and play off one another, that's a tough group. When you're in a sub package and you're going against Vita [Vea], [Ndamukong] Suh, Shaq [Barrett] and [Jason Pierre-Paul], and then you bring in Will Gholston, Lavonte [David] and [Devin White] – there's a bunch of guys in that front seven that can roll through who are extremely talented players. Just the pass rush that they will provide will help our secondary because quarterbacks are going to have to get the ball out and DBs definitely know that."

Not that the struggling offense was looking for excuses. All they want is another day to get back to where they know they should be.