Bucs Still Mulling 6-8 Roster Spots

Running back Raymond Calais is a rookie and a seventh-round draft pick, the type of player who could really use a preseason game or two to show he can help out on Sundays. He's not complaining about the current situation, but he knows it's not ideal.

"No, I don't feel like I've got enough opportunities to show what I'm capable of doing," said Calais. "And that's just the nature of the beast right now, dealing with COVID and not having preseason games. Most of the work has to be done in practice and there are only a certain amount of reps that we can do at practice. So it's kind of difficult just trying to get my opportunities and reps."

What many young players in Calais' position are trying to do in a compressed camp is show to Arians and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong that they have immediate value in the third phase of the game. Those reps were considered especially important in last Friday's live-tackling scrimmage, and the kick-and-return drills will be closely scrutinized all week. There was some consideration on draft weekend that Calais could quickly win a return job with his speed and experience in that role, but as it turns out he might get his foot in the door with a different special teams talent.