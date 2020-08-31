Tampa Bay Buccaneers

High Hopes for the Defense & Shady's Impact | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians makes a bold prediction for the defense while defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches talks about which offensive lineman have stood out to him and rookie running back Raymond Calais talks about LeSean McCoy’s influence.

Aug 31, 2020 at 06:15 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

-The defense is returning all of their starting front seven and the young secondary now has a year within Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles' system under their belt. That continuity is thought to bring more creativity to the defense and perhaps, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians, a bolstered pass rush.

"First of all, if we're number one against the run again this year, teams will be throwing it and I would expect us to get more than 50.0 [sacks]," said Arians. "But, we have to stay or be better in the run defense."

Part of the rotation up front that is so good at defending the run is defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, who coaches say could be one of the most improved defensive players this year. While eyes are on him and how he's improving, Nuñez-Roches has been watching the guys across the line of scrimmage… the offensive line.

"A guy that has stepped up his game – I would have to say [Alex] Cappa," said Nuñez-Roches.

"Cappa has improved all around as far as what he has done, as far as the run and the pass. So, if I had to say somebody is stepping up, [it would be Cappa]. The other guys are pretty consistent. They've gotten even more savvy being vets, so they understand the game more, but all around just improving his game, I would have to say Cappa."

Along the same line (get it?) is a newcomer in A.Q. Shipley. He just joined the team last week but has played for Arians in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Arizona. He didn't even attend a full day of meetings before getting out on the practice field with his new teammates. Because of his familiarity with the offense though, he had no trouble. He's paired back up with quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who he snapped to in Arizona. But he's now getting his first taste of playing with quarterback Tom Brady like the rest of the team did.

"He's obviously the greatest of all time – I think his Super Bowls speak for themselves," Shipley said. "Just the way that he approaches it – the good ones that I've been around, regardless of how good they are, regardless of how long they've played, they still approach the mental aspect of the game almost like a rookie. They're still first in, last out. They grind over every mistake, they grind over the scheme and the process of the practice week and things like that. Obviously, I've only been here three or four days, but just watching his approach to the game, it's special to watch. Just the finer details – for a guy that's done it as long as he has, that's an unbelievable leader [for] a young guy and all the way up through this team to look out there and say, 'That's how you're supposed to do it.' It's pretty special to watch."

Brady isn't the only veteran teaching and grinding. Veteran running back LeSean McCoy has been imparting his knowledge on the younger crop of running backs in his room. Rookie Raymond Calais said he's appreciative of getting to learn from McCoy.

"Shady (McCoy) has been really, really helpful," Calais said. "You can tell he's a 12-year vet. He brings the energy, and even in the meeting rooms, he's really smart. He knows how to read a defense and he's always willing to help. For me, personally, I like to watch Shady, 'Ro' (Ronald Jones II) and Dare [Ogunbowale] just to get those mental reps [and] to watch [those] guys. Hopefully, one day I want to be in their position. Shady has been really, really helpful."

-Get caught up with all the action from training camp here:

Training Camp Takeaways – Day 17

Training Camp Takeaways – Day 16

Training Camp Takeaways – Stadium Scrimmage

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs Give their Thoughts on the Bucs Scrimmage | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs Give their Thoughts on the Bucs Scrimmage | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers got a game-like atmosphere as they took practice over to Raymond James Stadium and Head Coach Bruce Arians raved about quarterback Tom Brady's command of his new offense.
Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich, LeSean McCoy React to Major Sports Protests & Racial Injustice | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich, LeSean McCoy React to Major Sports Protests & Racial Injustice | Carmen Catches Up

Following major sports' leagues postponement and cancellation of games yesterday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, members of the Buccaneers expressed their thoughts and concerns regarding the current state racial injustice and police brutality. 
Seeing Bucs Expectations as Opportunity in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up
news

Seeing Bucs Expectations as Opportunity in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

We got to hear from tight end Cameron Brate and inside linebacker Lavonte David about the expectations of the Buccaneers this season. See which one splashed some cold water on the hype – plus other highlights of media availability from Wednesday.
The Most Pivotal Bucs Rookie & Tom Brady's Incompletions | Carmen Catches Up
news

The Most Pivotal Bucs Rookie & Tom Brady's Incompletions | Carmen Catches Up

NFL.com names the most pivotal rookie on each team and even when Tom Brady's passes aren't caught - they're still problems for opposing defenses.
Chris Godwin Talks Mike Evans and the Bucs Young Secondary is Growing Up | Carmen Catches Up
news

Chris Godwin Talks Mike Evans and the Bucs Young Secondary is Growing Up | Carmen Catches Up

A lot of teammate love all around today.
RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up
news

RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Running back Ronald Jones details his offseason training and we hear from the defensive front on if they think their success against the run will carry over into 2020.
Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers put the pads back on and here are the best quotes about the tight ends and safeties from today's media availability with players like Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards. 
Both Bucs Offense & Defense Rank Among Top in League Carmen Catches Up
news

Both Bucs Offense & Defense Rank Among Top in League Carmen Catches Up

NFL.com's Adam Schein did his 'Schein Nine,' ranking the top nine offenses and defenses in the league going into 2020. The Bucs make both lists.
The Bucs Wideout Group Gets Some Praise & Tampa Bay Tops National Storylines | Carmen Catches Up
news

The Bucs Wideout Group Gets Some Praise & Tampa Bay Tops National Storylines | Carmen Catches Up

Not only did we get to hear from some of the Bucs' receivers today, national outlets had some high praise for the group. Plus, what happened in camp the past few days and how a unit on the other side of the ball is drawing its own fair share of praise.
The Lavonte David Pro Bowl Gauntlet Has Been Thrown Down | Carmen Catches Up
news

The Lavonte David Pro Bowl Gauntlet Has Been Thrown Down | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 regular season may not have started yet, but the campaign to get Lavonte David into the Pro Bowl has…
Bucs Bruce Arians Has Best Super Bowl Odds Says CBS Sports | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Bruce Arians Has Best Super Bowl Odds Says CBS Sports | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians gained recognition for his work in gender inclusivity while CBS Sports thinks he has the best chance of any current head coach to win his first Super Bowl… and make history doing it in Tampa. 

