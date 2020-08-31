High Hopes for the Defense & Shady's Impact | Carmen Catches Up

Along the same line (get it?) is a newcomer in A.Q. Shipley. He just joined the team last week but has played for Arians in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Arizona. He didn't even attend a full day of meetings before getting out on the practice field with his new teammates. Because of his familiarity with the offense though, he had no trouble. He's paired back up with quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who he snapped to in Arizona. But he's now getting his first taste of playing with quarterback Tom Brady like the rest of the team did.

"He's obviously the greatest of all time – I think his Super Bowls speak for themselves," Shipley said. "Just the way that he approaches it – the good ones that I've been around, regardless of how good they are, regardless of how long they've played, they still approach the mental aspect of the game almost like a rookie. They're still first in, last out. They grind over every mistake, they grind over the scheme and the process of the practice week and things like that. Obviously, I've only been here three or four days, but just watching his approach to the game, it's special to watch. Just the finer details – for a guy that's done it as long as he has, that's an unbelievable leader [for] a young guy and all the way up through this team to look out there and say, 'That's how you're supposed to do it.' It's pretty special to watch."