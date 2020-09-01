Bucs Likely to Carry Three QBs Again in 2020

That leaves three questions still to be resolved: Will the Buccaneers keep Griffin on the 53-man roster, as well? Will they put Sinnett on the practice squad to continue his development and create an emergency fourth option if something, including potentially COVID-19, makes one of the other three available? And could the Buccaneers possibly do either of those things but with a different quarterback who becomes available after the league-wide cuts on Saturday?

The answer to the first question seems to be yes. Arians is still undecided on the second one. The third one will surely depend on just who hits the waiver wire.

"It's just one of those things – we will probably keep three for sure and then wait and see whether or not we go to four, or if we bring somebody in case of [injury or illness]," he said. "But, we'll wait and see."

Arians went on to clarify that the Buccaneers would probably keep those first three quarterbacks on the active roster. That's what they did with Winston, Gabbert and Griffin to start last season, although they then ran with just two the rest of the way after Gabbert went to IR. The third passer in the building became former undrafted rookie out of Princeton Chad Kanoff, who was on the practice squad for the last 11 games.

Fortunately for the 2019 Buccaneers, Winston remained healthy enough to start throughout the season, so they never were in a situation where they were one play away from having to turn to Kanoff. Griffin did get to throw his first career regular-season passes against Indianapolis in Week 14 while Winston was getting X-rays on his right thumb, but that only amounted to two completions in four attempts before Winston returned.