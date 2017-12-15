Mid-Range Passing Proficiency Producing First Downs

The Buccaneers have produced a high number of first downs despite being almost exactly league-average in converting third downs. Tampa Bay ranks 16th on that chart with a conversion rate of 39.0%; the NFL average is 38.9%. One reason for this disparity is that the Buccaneers have been good at moving the chains before getting to third down. They rank seventh in the NFL with a second-down conversion rate of 34.2%.

However, there are some oddities even within those second-down numbers. For some reason, the Buccaneers have been better – as compared to the rest of the NFL – on more difficult second downs. In fact, Tampa Bay's offense has been the best in the league at producing first downs on second-down plays requiring 10 or more yards.

It's not a complete upward progression from second-and-one to second-and-10+, but you can see Tampa Bay's numbers improve (as relative to the NFL) as the yardage needed increases.

**Yards Needed** **Pct.** **NFL Rank** 1 66.7% 16t 2-3 37.5% 32 4-5 50.0% 4t 6-9 32.6% 9 10+ 24.8% 1

Those numbers suggest a running game that struggles with consistency and a passing attack that is capable of hitting intermediate-range passes with some regularity. And, indeed, Tampa Bay ranks 26th in rushing yards per game and 27th in yards per carry but is third in the NFL in average yards at the point of reception (7.6).

The Buccaneers have not hit a high number of deep passes this year. Tampa Bay is tied for 20th in the NFL with 37 completions of 20 or more yards, and the average distance of those 37 passes is 27.5 yards. That's the third-lowest average in the NFL. However, the Buccaneers are have been very good at hitting passes of 15 to 19 yards. In fact, no team in the NFL can match Tampa Bay's passing attack in that category.

The Buccaneers have 53 completions that gained between 15 and 19 yards, most in the NFL. Those 53 completions have resulted in 50 first downs, which is also the most in the NFL on passes of that length. Tampa Bay is the only team with more than 50 such plays and the list falls off steeply. The Buccaneers have about 66% more completions in the 15 to 19-yard range as the team ranked 10th. Here are the top 10 NFL teams in completions of 15-19 yards:

**15-19** **Resulting** **Team** **Yd. Recs.** **1st Downs** Tampa Bay 53 50 New England 48 45 Arizona 46 41 L.A. Chargers 40 39 Atlanta 37 37 Detroit 37 37 Pittsburgh 36 35 Jacksonville 35 35 Cincinnati 35 34 Chicago 32 30

The 2017 Buccaneers can move the football, particularly through the air. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the NFL in net passing yards, with an average of 262.0 per game. Those yards have translated into a lot of first downs but, unfortunately, not as many points as the team would like. Of the teams ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in first downs, Tampa Bay is the only one that does not also rank among the league's top half in scoring.

**NFL Rank:** **Team** **1st Downs** **Yds/Gm.** **Pts./Game** New England 312 2nd 4th Philadelphia 292 3rd 1st Pittsburgh 287 4th 8th Tampa Bay 282 12th t-21st Minnesota 280 7th 13th New Orleans 276 1st 3rd Houston 276 13th 12th Atlanta 271 9th 16th L.A. Chargers 270 5th 15th Jacksonville 262 11th t-6th