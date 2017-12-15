 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Mid-Range Passing Proficiency Producing First Downs

Data Crunch: No team in the NFL completes more passes in the 15 to 19-yard range in the Buccaneers, which has helped put the team on a franchise-record pace for first downs

Dec 15, 2017 at 01:43 AM
1215-data-crunch.jpg


The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2017 offense has produced 282 first downs through 13 games, an average of 21.7 first downs per game that, if maintained, would lead to a final season total of 347. The franchise's single-season record in that category, set in 1984, is 344.

That 1984 campaign is something of an anomaly, given that the next four seasons on the Buccaneers' list of most first downs all occurred within the last five years. The NFL as a whole has seen a steady rise in offensive numbers across the board in the three-plus decades since 1984, and Tampa Bay's offensive team records are being rewritten on a nearly annual basis. The reason for the '84 anomaly is pretty easy to pinpoint: the whole offense ran through workhorse running back James Wilder, who kept the chains moving but in a grinding manner. Wilder set a then-NFL record with 407 carries and also caught a team-high 85 passes, but his per-touch averages were 3.8 yards on runs and 8.1 yards on receptions.

However, even if the 2017 season is operating in a much more offense-friendly environment, the Buccaneers' first-down totals are still noteworthy, as they rank fourth in the NFL. And unlike Wilder's '84 squad, the current Buccaneers are relying on their passing game to move the chains. Of all the teams in the top 10 of the NFL's first-down rankings, Tampa Bay has had the highest percentage of its chain-movers occur through  the air.

**First Downs****Pass**
**Team****Total****Rush****Pass****Pen.****Pct.**
New England312791934061.9
Philadelphia292941663256.9
Pittsburgh287761822963.4
Tampa Bay282621972369.9
Minnesota280801703060.7
New Orleans276911691661.2
Houston276721614358.3
Atlanta271811632760.2
L.A. Chargers270621802866.7
Jacksonville262831493056.9

The Buccaneers have produced a high number of first downs despite being almost exactly league-average in converting third downs. Tampa Bay ranks 16th on that chart with a conversion rate of 39.0%; the NFL average is 38.9%. One reason for this disparity is that the Buccaneers have been good at moving the chains before getting to third down. They rank seventh in the NFL with a second-down conversion rate of 34.2%.

However, there are some oddities even within those second-down numbers. For some reason, the Buccaneers have been better – as compared to the rest of the NFL – on more difficult second downs. In fact, Tampa Bay's offense has been the best in the league at producing first downs on second-down plays requiring 10 or more yards.

It's not a complete upward progression from second-and-one to second-and-10+, but you can see Tampa Bay's numbers improve (as relative to the NFL) as the yardage needed increases.

**Yards Needed****Pct.****NFL Rank**
166.7%16t
2-337.5%32
4-550.0%4t
6-932.6%9
10+24.8%1

Those numbers suggest a running game that struggles with consistency and a passing attack that is capable of hitting intermediate-range passes with some regularity. And, indeed, Tampa Bay ranks 26th in rushing yards per game and 27th in yards per carry but is third in the NFL in average yards at the point of reception (7.6).

The Buccaneers have not hit a high number of deep passes this year. Tampa Bay is tied for 20th in the NFL with 37 completions of 20 or more yards, and the average distance of those 37 passes is 27.5 yards. That's the third-lowest average in the NFL. However, the Buccaneers are have been very good at hitting passes of 15 to 19 yards. In fact, no team in the NFL can match Tampa Bay's passing attack in that category.

The Buccaneers have 53 completions that gained between 15 and 19 yards, most in the NFL. Those 53 completions have resulted in 50 first downs, which is also the most in the NFL on passes of that length. Tampa Bay is the only team with more than 50 such plays and the list falls off steeply. The Buccaneers have about 66% more completions in the 15 to 19-yard range as the team ranked 10th. Here are the top 10 NFL teams in completions of 15-19 yards:

**15-19****Resulting**
**Team****Yd. Recs.****1st Downs**
Tampa Bay5350
New England4845
Arizona4641
L.A. Chargers4039
Atlanta3737
Detroit3737
Pittsburgh3635
Jacksonville3535
Cincinnati3534
Chicago3230

The 2017 Buccaneers can move the football, particularly through the air. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the NFL in net passing yards, with an average of 262.0 per game. Those yards have translated into a lot of first downs but, unfortunately, not as many points as the team would like. Of the teams ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in first downs, Tampa Bay is the only one that does not also rank among the league's top half in scoring.

**NFL Rank:**
**Team****1st Downs****Yds/Gm.****Pts./Game**
New England3122nd4th
Philadelphia2923rd1st
Pittsburgh2874th8th
Tampa Bay28212tht-21st
Minnesota2807th13th
New Orleans2761st3rd
Houston27613th12th
Atlanta2719th16th
L.A. Chargers2705th15th
Jacksonville26211tht-6th

The Buccaneers may set a new team single-season record for first downs in 2017. They've racked them up at a high rate in large part due to their proficiency on mid-range passes. The team has not achieved the run-pass balance it has sought, however, and that has likely contributed to that high number of first downs not translating to more points.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lavonte David in Hall of Fame Company | Data Crunch

With his final performance of the 2025 season, Lavonte David joined Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher on a short list of players with an impressive combination of career statistics

news

Mike Evans Joins Another Elite NFL Group | Data Crunch

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is now just the 10th player in NFL history to surpass 13,000 receiving yards and 100 touchdown receptions; eight of the other nine are in the Hall of Fame and the ninth will likely soon join them

news

Chase McLaughlin Sets All-Time NFL Record | Data Crunch

Buccaneers long-range ace of a kicker Chase McLaughlin is now the first player in NFL history to succeed on 11 straight field goal attempts of 50-plus yards in a single season

news

Mike Evans Returns with a Flourish | Data Crunch

In his first game back from injured reserve, WR Mike Evans recorded his 43rd career 100-yard receiving performance, which ranks third among active players…K Chase McLaughlin also ascended to the top of an impressive list

news

Vita Vea Climbing Bucs' All-Time Sacks Chart | Data Crunch

NT Vita Vea moved into eighth place in team history with his 35th career sack on Sunday, while QB Baker Mayfield continues to produce positive results with his scrambles, particularly on third downs

news

Bucs Continue to Pull Out Close Games | Data Crunch

The Buccaneers improved their 2025 record in games decided by three or fewer points to 5-0 with a 20-17 win over Arizona in Week 13, matching division-rival Carolina for the best record in such outcomes

news

Tez Johnson Making Seventh-Round History | Data Crunch

Few players drafted in the seventh round or later in NFL history have caught more touchdown passes than the Bucs' Tez Johnson has through his first 10 career games

news

Jacob Parrish, Tykee Smith Among NFL's Top Playmaking DBs | Data Crunch

Rookie CB Jacob Parrish is near the top of the NFL leaderboards in tackles for loss and snagged his first career interception on Sunday, while Tykee Smith has proved adept at breaking up passes in his first season at the safety position

news

Baker Mayfield Among NFL Leaders in TD-INT Ratio | Data Crunch

After a three-touchdown, no-pick outing against the Patriots on Sunday, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield improved his touchdown-interception ratio to 8.00, one of the best in the NFL in 2025

news

Chase McLaughlin Expands Bucs' Scoring Range | Data Crunch

K Chase McLaughlin was perfect on three field goal tries of 50-plus yards in Sunday's road win over the Saints, extending his record numbers in that category…Plus, Anthony Nelson created a one-of-a-kind stat line

news

Tykee Smith Pouring on the Stats | Data Crunch

In his first season playing safety, second-year Bucs' defender Tykee Smith is the only player in the NFL with 50-plus tackles and seven or more passes defensed after his 13-tackle, one-sack performance in Detroit on Monday night

news

Johnson & Johnson (Kam & Tez) Share Career Firsts | Data Crunch

Both second-year WR Kam Johnson and rookie WR Tez Johnson hauled in their first career touchdown passes in Sunday's win over the 49ers, part of another star performance by QB Baker Mayfield

Latest Headlines

Emeka Egbuka's Circus Grab | Bucs Blitz

A look at Emeka Egbuka's acrobatic grab during Organized Team Activities

Top Five Receiving Yardage Seasons in Bucs History

While most of the top receiving campaigns in team history have occurred in the last dozen or so years, Mark Carrier's breakout season in 1989 remains high on the list

NFL Moves Up Final Roster Cuts to Sunday, August 30 | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Photos: 5/28 Bucs 2026 OTA Practice

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in OTAs at AdventHealth Training Center on May 28, 2026.

Photos: Bucs 2026 Day of Service

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Day of Service presented by Jabil at Wilbert Davis Belmont Heights Boys & Girls Club Tampa Bay from Tuesday, May 26, 2026 through Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Top Five Rushing Yardage Seasons in Bucs History

James Wilder and Doug Martin dominate the top of the list of best rushing seasons in franchise annals, but there are entries in the top five spanning from 1979 to 2015

OTAs Takeaways: Pass Rush Presence of Calijah Kancey, Bucky Irving Update, Jalen McMillan's Mental Toughness and More

At the start of Organized Team Activities, Head Coach Todd Bowles discussed a variety of topics, including Jalen McMillan's mental stamina and the club picking up Calijah Kancey's fifth-year option

For Cody Mauch, OTA No. 1 Counts As a "Really Big Win"

Donning a helmet on the practice field for the first time in nine months, Bucs G Cody Mauch followed up all the "small wins" of his knee rehab process with a very encouraging first practice of the year

Top Five Passing Yardage Seasons in Bucs History

As the NFL game has continued to tilt toward prolific passing attacks, the five highest single-season yardage performances in Buccaneers history have all come in the last seven years

Todd Bowles on Chris Godwin Jr.'s Reliability & Toughness | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the first day of the Bucs' 2026 OTAs. HC Bowles discussed the strong veteran turnout, the developmental progress he expects to see throughout OTAs and a few potential joint practices ahead of the season.

Jalen McMillan Returns to Form with Newfound Perspective

Following last season's significant neck injury and late-season emergence against the Miami Dolphins, Jalen McMillan is back on the field with a fresh outlook of gratitude during OTAs

Jalen McMillan & More Takeaways From the First Day of OTAs | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan, DL A'Shawn Robinson & G Cody Mauch as they speak to the media after the first day of the Bucs' 2026 OTAs.

Photos: Day 1 of Bucs 2026 OTA Practice

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in OTAs at AdventHealth Training Center on May 26, 2026.

5 Bucs to Watch at OTAs

Organized Team Activities have kicked off and here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

David Walker: Turning Adversity into Motivation | Slice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker David Walker sits down with team reporter Casey Phillips to discuss the adversity he faced from a young age, why he chose the University of Central Arkansas and how he's had to prove himself at every step of his journey.

Offseason Takeaways: Alex Anzalone Chess Piece Role, Jacob Parrish Ceiling and the Optimization of Vita Vea

A rundown of key topics addressed by the Buccaneers defensive coaching staff, including Alex Anzalone's hybrid skillset, the versatility of Jacob Parrish, the power of Vita Vea and an emphasis on tackling in 2026

Bucs Sign Second-Round Pick Josiah Trotter, Completing Rookie Contract Work

The Buccaneers now have all seven of their 2026 draft picks under contract after signing second-round LB Josiah Trotter to a four-year deal on Thursday

NFC South Check-In, Post-Draft Update: New Orleans Saints

After picking up a dynamic running back and a new starting left guard in free agency, the Saints continued to replenish their offense early in the draft with WR Jordyn Tyson and TE Oscar Delp

Top Five Interception Seasons in Bucs History

From a Hall of Famer who owns the franchise's career record for picks to a surprise Pro Bowler who had all of his career interceptions in one season, these are the players who had the most prolific INT campaigns in a Buccaneer uniform

Photos: 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleader Auditions Showcase

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Cheerleader Auditions on May 8, 2026.

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising