Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Edwards Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The first NFL player with two fourth-quarter pick-sixes in nearly two years, safety Mike Edwards is the second Buccaneer to win a player of the week award in the first two weeks of the 2021 season

Sep 22, 2021 at 08:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

﻿Mike Edwards﻿ did something no other NFL player had done in almost 30 years. The result is the first major award of his young career.

On Wednesday, Edwards was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week Two of the 2021 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' third-year safety was honored after sealing the Buccaneers' 48-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons with two interception-return touchdowns in the fourth quarter of their Week Two matchup.

In turning what had become a tense game into a 23-point decision, Edwards became the first NFL player with two pick-sixes in the fourth quarter of a game since the Phoenix Cardinals' Robert Massey pulled off the same feat against Washington on October 4, 1992. Edwards was also the first player with two interception return touchdowns in a single game since 2012.

The Buccaneers entered the fourth quarter of Sunday's game with a slim three-point lead over the visiting Falcons. After Tom Brady's 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin made it a 10-point game, the Falcons got the ball back at their own 25 with nine minutes left in the game. Three plays later, Edwards jumped a short pass intended for wide receiver Russell Gage, briefly juggled the ball and then dashed 35 yards for the first touchdown of his career.

Edwards wouldn't have to wait long for the second score of his career. Four minutes later, he and cornerback Carlton Davis blitzed off the edges and Davis was able to bat Matt Ryan's pass into the air. Edwards hauled it in and loped 15 yards into the end zone for the game's final points. Edwards is just the third player in franchise history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. Dwight Smith first pulled it off in Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders and Ronde Barber did the same in a 23-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006.

Edwards is just the 27th player in NFL history to record two pick-sixes in a single regular season game. He is the first Buccaneer to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in 2021, but that award has not been uncommon in Tampa in recent seasons. Inside linebacker Devin White won it twice in 2020 and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett won it once in each of the past two seasons. This is the second weekly award given to a Bucs player in the first two weeks of the 2021 campaign, as punter Bradley Pinion was the choice on special teams in Week One.

Related Content

news

End of Week Brings Good and Bad News on Bucs' Corners

Week Two Notes: Sean Murphy-Bunting won't need surgery on his elbow and could return in 2021, but a hamstring injury suffered by Carlton Davis could complicate the cornerback position Sunday…And other notes
news

Talkin' About Vita Vea | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have questions about the supposed lack of hype for Vita Vea, Ronald Jones's role moving forward, the long-snapper position and more
news

Elevated Players Mickens, Adams Contribute Big to Week One Win

The Bucs used the relatively new practice squad elevation option to get Jaydon Mickens and Andrew Adams into the game Thursday night, and both veterans proved to be difference-makers
news

Fully Healthy JPP Promises New Moves in 2021

Buccaneers edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has put up big sack numbers over three seasons in Tampa, but he could top them in 2021 thanks to a healthy knee and, he says, some brand new pass-rush moves
news

Bucs Are Healthy, Ready for Spotlight

The Bucs held their first practice of Week One on Sunday, with only safety Jordan Whitehead held out, beginning their run up to Thursday's highly-anticipated NFL Kickoff Game
news

Keith Armstrong: Jaelon Darden Will Be a Good NFL Returner

The sample size and the number of situations faced is still small for new Bucs return man Jaelon Darden, but Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong expects good things from him and some of his fellow rookies
news

Bucs Shift Into Regular Season Mode

With the NFL's Kickoff Game just a week away, the Buccaneers returned to the field on Thursday with a streamlined roster and a new focus on the Dallas Cowboys
news

Depth Chart Decisions as the Season Approaches | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have questions about QBs Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin, the waiver wire process, the running back hierarchy and more
news

Dee Delaney, Others Shine in Saturday's Competitive Atmosphere

The Bucs held onto a 23-16 win in Houston on Saturday night, and the close game provided a good proving ground for players fighting for jobs, highlighted by CB Dee Delaney and his two interceptions
news

Honors and Projections | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have questions about the Bucs' best personnel groupings on offense, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's playing time, linebacker honors and more
news

It's Crunch Time in Battles for Bucs' Last Roster Spots

While much of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl-defense roster is set heading into next week's cutdown to 53 players, there are still a number of heated competitions that will be decided in the next six days
Advertising