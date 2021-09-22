Mike Edwards Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Edwards wouldn't have to wait long for the second score of his career. Four minutes later, he and cornerback Carlton Davis blitzed off the edges and Davis was able to bat Matt Ryan's pass into the air. Edwards hauled it in and loped 15 yards into the end zone for the game's final points. Edwards is just the third player in franchise history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. Dwight Smith first pulled it off in Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders and Ronde Barber did the same in a 23-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006.

Edwards is just the 27th player in NFL history to record two pick-sixes in a single regular season game. He is the first Buccaneer to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in 2021, but that award has not been uncommon in Tampa in recent seasons. Inside linebacker Devin White won it twice in 2020 and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett won it once in each of the past two seasons. This is the second weekly award given to a Bucs player in the first two weeks of the 2021 campaign, as punter Bradley Pinion was the choice on special teams in Week One.