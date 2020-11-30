Mike Evans Closes In On Alstott, Wilder, Brown, Own Record

Tom Brady threw both of those fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Evans and also hit running back Ronald Jones on a 37-yard score in the second quarter. It was the first touchdown catch of Jones' three-year career. Those trio of scoring throws pushed Brady's career mark to 569, which is now four more than the 565 thrown by the Saints' Drew Brees, who is currently sidelined with a ribs injury, and the most in NFL history. On the season, Brady now has 28 touchdown passes, which is tied for the second-most in franchise history. He has four more games to try to catch the team's all-time mark of 33, set just last year by Jameis Winston.