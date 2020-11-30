Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Closes In On Alstott, Wilder, Brown, Own Record

Data Crunch: With his 11th career multi-touchdown game, WR Mike Evans put himself on the verge of breaking several franchise records…Plus, notable achievements for Rob Gronkowski and Lavonte David, among others

Nov 30, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Scott Smith

When Mike Alstott announced his retirement in January of 2008, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise record of 71 touchdowns looked like it might be unassailable. It is now very much being assailed.

Wide receiver Mike Evans caught two scoring passes in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, improving his career mark to 60 touchdowns. In 2018, Evans scored on a recovery of a teammate's fumble in the end zone; his other 59 scores have all been of the receiving variety. Evans now has more touchdown catches than Alstott had touchdown runs, but he's still 11 scores behind on the franchise's overall list. With his recent surge of four touchdowns in the last three games, Evans is now closer to Alstott's total than James Wilder, who is in third place on the list, is to Evans.

Most Career Touchdowns Scored, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Seasons Rush Rec. Ret. Total
Mike Alstott 1996-2007 58 13 0 71
Mike Evans 2014-20 0 59 1 60
James Wilder 1981-89 37 9 0 46
Jimmie Giles 1978-86 0 34 0 34
Kevin House 1980-86 0 31 0 31

With his two touchdowns on Sunday, Evans increased his 2020 total to 11, marking the third time in his seven NFL seasons that he has hit double digits in that category. Evans also pulled to within one of his own team record for touchdown catches in a season, which he first established in 2014 and then matched in 2016. And he is just two behind James Wilder's 1984 franchise mark for most touchdowns of any kind in a season.

Most Touchdowns, Single Season, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Seasons Rush Rec. Ret. Total
James Wilder 1984 13 0 0 13
Mike Evans 2016 0 12 0 12
Mike Evans 2014 0 12 0 12
Doug Martin 2012 11 1 0 12
Mike Evans 2020 0 11 0 11
Mike Williams 2010 0 11 0 11
Mike Alstott 2001 11 1 0 11
Errict Rhett 1995 11 0 0 11

Evans tied Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen on the league's overall touchdown catch leaderboard on Sunday, but they were both surpassed by Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, who scored three times against the Buccaneers to increase his 2020 total to 13.

Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2020

Table inside Article
Player Team Rec. TDs
Tyreek Hill Chiefs 13
Davante Adams Packers 11
Mike Evans Buccaneers 11
Adam Thielen Vikings 11
DK Metcalf Seahawks 9

In addition to closing the gap on Alstott's franchise record, Wilder's single-season record and his own team standard for single-season TD catches, Evans also pulled within one of his own teammate on another list. Evans has caught 59 touchdown passes since entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 2014. In that span, only Antonio Brown has caught more across the NFL.

Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2014-20

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Rec. TDs
Antonio Brown Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers 60
Mike Evans Buccaneers 59
DeAndre Hopkins Texans/Cardinals 56
Davante Adams Packers 55
Odell Beckham Giants/Browns 51

Evans scored both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter on Sunday, hauling in passes of 31 and seven yards. That marked the second time this season and the 11th time in his career that he has had a multi-touchdown game. That's the most in franchise history and tied for the fourth most in the NFL since 2014.

Most Games with Multiple Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2014-20

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Games
Antonio Brown Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers 17
Davante Adams Packers 12
Odell Beckham Giants/Browns 12
Mike Evans Buccaneers 11
Tyreek Hill Chiefs 11

Tom Brady threw both of those fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Evans and also hit running back Ronald Jones on a 37-yard score in the second quarter. It was the first touchdown catch of Jones' three-year career. Those trio of scoring throws pushed Brady's career mark to 569, which is now four more than the 565 thrown by the Saints' Drew Brees, who is currently sidelined with a ribs injury, and the most in NFL history. On the season, Brady now has 28 touchdown passes, which is tied for the second-most in franchise history. He has four more games to try to catch the team's all-time mark of 33, set just last year by Jameis Winston.

Most Touchdown Passes, Single Season, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Quarterback Season TDs
Jameis Winston 2019 33
Tom Brady 2020 28
Jameis Winston 2016 28
Josh Freeman 2012 27
Brad Johnson 2003 26

Brady's top target in Sunday's game was tight end Rob Gronkowski, his long-time teammate in New England. Gronkowski caught six passes for 106 yards, including a 48-yarder in the third quarter that is his longest as a Buccaneer. That was also Gronkowski's first 100-yard game since joining the Bucs, but hardly the first of his career. In fact, only one tight end in NFL history has more 100-yard receiving games than Gronkowski, and he's atop the list if one adds in postseason play.

Most 100-Yard Receiving Games by a Tight End, NFL History

Table inside Article
Tight End Team(s) Seasons Games
Tony Gonzalez Chiefs/Falcons 1997-2013 31
Rob Gronkowski Patriots/Buccaneers 2010-18; 2020 29
Kellen Winslow, Sr. Chargers 1979-87 24
Travis Kelce Chiefs 2013-20 23
Jackie Smith Cardinals/Cowboys 1963-78 22

The same five players top the list when postseason touchdowns are added, but the order is rearranged.

Most 100-Yard Receiving Games by a Tight End, Including Postseason, NFL History

Table inside Article
Tight End Team(s) Seasons Games
Rob Gronkowski Patriots/Buccaneers 2010-18; 2020 33
Tony Gonzalez Chiefs/Falcons 1997-2013 31
Travis Kelce Chiefs 2013-20 26
Kellen Winslow, Sr. Chargers 1979-87 26
Jackie Smith Cardinals/Cowboys 1963-78 22

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett set up the drive that concluded with Brady's touchdown pass to Jones with a second-quarter sack of Patrick Mahomes that caused a fumble. Defensive lineman Will Gholston recovered for the Buccaneers at the Chiefs' 14-yard line. Since he arrived in Tampa as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, Barrett has recorded more sacks than any other player in the NFL and is tied for the league lead in forced fumbles.

Most Sacks, NFL, 2019-20

Table inside Article
Player Team Sacks
Shaquil Barrett Buccaneers 25.5
T.J. Watt Steelers 23.5
Aaron Donald Rams 22.5
Za'Darius Smith Packers 22.5
Cameron Jordan Saints 22.0

Most Forced Fumbles, NFL, 2019-20

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) FF
Shaquil Barrett Buccaneers 8
Chandler Jones Cardinals 8
T.J. Watt Steelers 8
Khalil Mack Bears 7
Yannick Ngakoue Jaguars/Vikings/Ravens 7
Logan Ryan Titans/Giants 7

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul got the Buccaneers' other sack of Mahomes on Sunday, increasing his 2020 total to 8.5 and putting him within 1.5 of his fourth career season with double-digit sacks. Pierre-Paul currently ranks sixth in the NFL with those 8.5 sacks.

NFL's 2020 Sack Leaders

Table inside Article
Player Team Sacks
Aaron Donald Rams 10.0
Myles Garrett Browns 9.5
Trey Hendrickson Saints 9.5
Za'Darius Smith Packers 9.0
T.J. Watt Steelers 9.0
Jason Pierre-Paul Buccaneers 8.5

Inside linebacker Devin White led the Buccaneers with 12 total tackles against Kansas City and in the process pulled into a tie for the top spot in the NFL in that category. It was the eighth game of White's career with double-digit tackles and his sixth this season, which is tied for the second most in the NFL in 2020.

NFL's 2020 Tackle Leaders

Table inside Article
Player Team Tackles
Devin White Buccaneers 109
Zach Cunningham Texans 109
Eric Kendricks Vikings 107
Roquan Smith Bears 101
Blake Martinez Giants 101
Jaylon Smith Cowboys 101

Inside Linebacker Lavonte David was second on the team with eight tackles on Sunday, but before he even recorded one stop he made a move up one of the Buccaneers' all-time franchise leaderboard. Since being drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round in 2012, David has played in and started 133 regular-season games. His 133rd games played put him in the top 10 in that category in franchise history, while his 133rd start moved him into sixth all time. David is the only player on the team's all-time games played list who began his career after the turn of the millennium.

Most Games Played, Buccaneers Franchise History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons Games
Ronde Barber CB/S 1997-2012 241
Derrick Brooks LB 1995-2008 224
Dave Moore TE 1992-2001; 04-06 190
Paul Gruber TE 1988-99 183
John Lynch S 1993-2003 164
Tony Mayberry C 1990-99 160
Mike Alstott FB 1996-2007 158
Shelton Quarles LB 1997-2006 148
Warren Sapp DT 1995-2003 140
Lavonte David LB 2012-20 133

Most Games Started, Buccaneers Franchise History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons Starts
Ronde Barber CB/S 1997-2012 232
Derrick Brooks LB 1995-2008 221
Paul Gruber TE 1988-99 183
Tony Mayberry C 1990-99 145
Mike Alstott FB 1996-2007 137
Lavonte David LB 2012-20 133
John Lynch S 1993-2003 132
Warren Sapp DT 1995-2003 130
Gerald McCoy DT 2010-18 123
Lee Roy Selmon DE 1976-84 117

