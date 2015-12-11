Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Hosts Private Chat with Fans

After practice on Friday, a group of Buccaneers fans were invited to a private Twitter chat with wide receiver Mike Evans.

Dec 11, 2015 at 06:50 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Buccaneers.com
mike-evans-twitter-dm-story.jpg

This year, Twitter released their private DM feature. The Bucs have used this feature on four different occasions, including Friday, to allow fans to chat exclusively with a player. Running back Doug Martin, guard Ali Marpet and tackle Donovan Smith talked to fans in group messages earlier this season.

Evans answered questions about his daughter, the Buccaneers new color rush jerseys, and his pregame routine, among other topics.

Who does Mike think is the funniest player on the team?

"After me... Russell Shepard or Major Wright," Mike said.* *His hobbies outside of football?

"I like playing basketball in the offseason or hanging with my daughter," he said. * *The Buccaneers will be offering more private chats throughout the season. To make sure you don't miss out, make sure to follow the team on Twitter @TBBuccaneers.

evans-chat-12-11.png
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What's Next for the Bucs During the Offseason?

Important dates to know for the Bucs' offseason schedule.

news

Bucs' Offseason Outlook: Defensive Line

An overview of the Buccaneers defensive line depth chart entering the offseason workout program.

news

Buccaneers Players and Staff Join Hands with Tech Leader Jabil for "Day of Service" to Revitalize Recreation Center

During the week, the Buccaneers and Jabil partnered to give back to the East Tampa community with enhancement project.

news

An NFL First: Buccaneers to Battle Seahawks in Munich on Nov. 13

The Buccaneers are the designated team for the first NFL game ever played in Germany and they will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a star-studded Week 10 clash of two strong playoff contenders

Advertising