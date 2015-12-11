Mike Evans Hosts Private Chat with Fans

This year, Twitter released their private DM feature. The Bucs have used this feature on four different occasions, including Friday, to allow fans to chat exclusively with a player. Running back Doug Martin, guard Ali Marpet and tackle Donovan Smith talked to fans in group messages earlier this season.

Evans answered questions about his daughter, the Buccaneers new color rush jerseys, and his pregame routine, among other topics.

Who does Mike think is the funniest player on the team?

"After me... Russell Shepard or Major Wright," Mike said.* *His hobbies outside of football?