Mike Evans: Looking to Finish Strong

Koetter also understands that opposing teams are putting more focus on stopping Evans in 2015 after his great rookie campaign. That and a few other notable factors have served to reduce his opportunities, which only makes his on-pace numbers even more impressive…and certainly not disappointing.

"I think people game-plan for Mike a lot more than maybe they did last year," said Koetter. "Mike is drawing more double-teams than perhaps he did last year. Mike still has high 800s in yards. He's still probably going to go over 1,000 yards, unless something bad happens. I would just say, more than anything, defenses are probably more aware of him, and [there are] growing pains with a rookie quarterback, and we're running the ball more. We're running the ball more, last year they threw it a little more. We're running the ball more and probably more successfully than they did last year."

That double-teaming of Evans is likely not going to go away this Thursday, either. He's preparing for that likelihood and looking forward to succeeding in spite of it.