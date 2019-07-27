Mike Evans Ranked No. 53 on 2019 NFL Top 100 List

Wide receiver Mike Evans becomes the second Buccaneer to appear on this year's NFL Top 100 list, coming in at No. 53 and 12 spots up from teammate Jason Pierre-Paul, who was announced last night on NFL Network.

Evans is coming off a year that saw a career-high in yards with 1,524 for the season. He scored five touchdowns and averaged 17.7 yards per catch, good for the third-best mark in the league. His efforts led to a Pro Bowl selection in the 2019 game held in Orlando, where he ended up with an interception while playing defensive back. The last time Evans appeared on the NFL Top 100 list was 2017, following his last Pro Bowl season in 2016.