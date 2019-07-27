Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Ranked No. 53 on 2019 NFL Top 100 List

The Bucs wide receiver becomes the second player to be listed on the list of the NFL’s Top 100 players.

Jul 26, 2019 at 09:43 PM
Carmen Vitali

Wide receiver Mike Evans becomes the second Buccaneer to appear on this year's NFL Top 100 list, coming in at No. 53 and 12 spots up from teammate Jason Pierre-Paul, who was announced last night on NFL Network.

Evans is coming off a year that saw a career-high in yards with 1,524 for the season. He scored five touchdowns and averaged 17.7 yards per catch, good for the third-best mark in the league. His efforts led to a Pro Bowl selection in the 2019 game held in Orlando, where he ended up with an interception while playing defensive back. The last time Evans appeared on the NFL Top 100 list was 2017, following his last Pro Bowl season in 2016.

Evans is just the third player in NFL history to begin his career with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, joining Jerry Rice and the Bengals' A.J. Green in accomplishing the feat. Since being drafted by the Buccaneers in 2014, Evans has amassed 6,103 total receiving yards and 40 touchdowns. He also holds a career average of 15.5 yards per reception.

In addition to his on-field accolades, Evans is an exemplary player off the field. He's involved in numerous community efforts with the Buccaneers and is very active in both the Tampa Bay area and his hometown of Galveston, Texas with his Mike Evans Family Foundation.

New for this year, the NFL Top 100 list is being released 10 players at a time in a limited nightly series. The list is decided solely by current NFL players and was based on 1,098 ballots this year.

