Mike Evans Snags AP All-Pro Honors

Mike Evans tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions in 2023 and was instrumental in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning a third straight NFC South division title. He was rewarded with a spot on the Associated Press All-Pro team for the second time in his career.

Evans was one of four receivers to receive second-team nods on the AP squad, honoring him for catching 79 passes for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. He tied Miami's Tyreek Hill for the receiving touchdown lead in 2023. This marks the fifth time that Evans has hauled in 12 or more touchdown passes in a season.

Evans' yardage total extended his NFL record to 10 straight seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards to start a career, four more than the next longest streak. He is now tied with Randy Moss for the second most 1,000-yard receiving seasons at any point in a career, four behind Jerry Rice's record. Evans' 10-year streak is just one shy of Rice's record of 11 at any point in a career.

With his 13 touchdowns, Evans increased his career total to 94, which ranks 13th in NFL history and is just one behind Davante Adams for 12th place. Evans is the first Buccaneer to have at least a share of the NFL lead in touchdown receptions in a season and he owns the top five single-season touchdown reception totals in franchise history.