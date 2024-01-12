Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Snags AP All-Pro Honors

Mike Evans, the Buccaneers' prolific wide receiver, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team on Friday, the second time he has earned that honor

Jan 12, 2024 at 11:59 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Mike Evans 2nd Team 16x9

Mike Evans tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions in 2023 and was instrumental in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning a third straight NFC South division title. He was rewarded with a spot on the Associated Press All-Pro team for the second time in his career.

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield was also named a first-team AP All-Pro on Friday.

Evans was one of four receivers to receive second-team nods on the AP squad, honoring him for catching 79 passes for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. He tied Miami's Tyreek Hill for the receiving touchdown lead in 2023. This marks the fifth time that Evans has hauled in 12 or more touchdown passes in a season.

Evans' yardage total extended his NFL record to 10 straight seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards to start a career, four more than the next longest streak. He is now tied with Randy Moss for the second most 1,000-yard receiving seasons at any point in a career, four behind Jerry Rice's record. Evans' 10-year streak is just one shy of Rice's record of 11 at any point in a career.

With his 13 touchdowns, Evans increased his career total to 94, which ranks 13th in NFL history and is just one behind Davante Adams for 12th place. Evans is the first Buccaneer to have at least a share of the NFL lead in touchdown receptions in a season and he owns the top five single-season touchdown reception totals in franchise history.

Evans is the first receiver in Buccaneers franchise history to earn AP first or second-team honors twice in his career, having also done so in 2016. Chris Godwin was a second-team selection in 2019.

Advertising