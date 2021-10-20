Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Join Forces for Connection to Cancer Program

Moffitt Cancer Center and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have launched the Connection to Cancer Program, designed to bring awareness to the importance of cancer screenings and early detection. The year-round initiative will showcase stories of courage from those impacted by cancer including Moffitt patients and survivors and Bucs players and coaches.

Bucs fans will have an opportunity to bid on autographed merchandise, game day VIP experiences, away trips and more, and 100% of the proceeds from the online Connection to Cancer auction will benefit lifesaving research at Moffitt.

"Finding a cure for cancer will require a coordinated team effort, and we're so fortunate to have support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Patrick Hwu, M.D., president and CEO of Moffitt. "The Connection to Cancer program is an opportunity for everyone in the community to get involved, enjoy Bucs experiences and support our lifesaving mission."

"Raising awareness about the importance of early detection is critical in the fight against cancer, and this program reminds all of us that we can do our part," said Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to work alongside our partners at Moffitt to encourage everyone to get screened and support these efforts that can have a life-changing impact on your family, friends and our community."

Earlier this year, Bucs defensive lineman William Gholston donated $225,000 to support cancer health disparities research at Moffitt. He lost his father to lung cancer and an uncle to prostate cancer. His mother is a breast cancer survivor. Gholston will serve as an ambassador for the program.

"I am proud to honor my family and lend support to a cause that affects far too many of us," said Gholston. "Research and awareness, particularly with communities of color who are experiencing higher incidence and death rates, is critical. We must work together to discover treatments that will save lives."