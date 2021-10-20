Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Join Forces for Connection to Cancer Program

Oct 20, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Connection to Cancer

Moffitt Cancer Center and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have launched the Connection to Cancer Program, designed to bring awareness to the importance of cancer screenings and early detection. The year-round initiative will showcase stories of courage from those impacted by cancer including Moffitt patients and survivors and Bucs players and coaches. 

Bucs fans will have an opportunity to bid on autographed merchandise, game day VIP experiences, away trips and more, and 100% of the proceeds from the online Connection to Cancer auction will benefit lifesaving research at Moffitt. 

"Finding a cure for cancer will require a coordinated team effort, and we're so fortunate to have support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Patrick Hwu, M.D., president and CEO of Moffitt. "The Connection to Cancer program is an opportunity for everyone in the community to get involved, enjoy Bucs experiences and support our lifesaving mission."

"Raising awareness about the importance of early detection is critical in the fight against cancer, and this program reminds all of us that we can do our part," said Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to work alongside our partners at Moffitt to encourage everyone to get screened and support these efforts that can have a life-changing impact on your family, friends and our community."

Earlier this year, Bucs defensive lineman William Gholston donated $225,000 to support cancer health disparities research at Moffitt. He lost his father to lung cancer and an uncle to prostate cancer. His mother is a breast cancer survivor. Gholston will serve as an ambassador for the program. 

"I am proud to honor my family and lend support to a cause that affects far too many of us," said Gholston. "Research and awareness, particularly with communities of color who are experiencing higher incidence and death rates, is critical. We must work together to discover treatments that will save lives."

Fans looking to bid on the monthly Connection to Cancer auction can visit https://qtego.net/qlink/buccaneers for more information.

Related Content

news

2021 Game Preview: Bears-Buccaneers, Week 7

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Buccaneers will get another crack at a Bears team that beat them in their Super Bowl season and features one of the NFL's best pass rushes
news

Returning Players, Returning Kicks | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have questions about players returning from injuries, the mechanics of a field goal squad, O.J. Howard's work in the blocking scheme, and more
news

Lavonte David's Possible Return Against Chicago & How Tom Brady Has Helped Leonard Fournette Improve | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs could get their defensive captain back this Sunday, offensive meetings with Tom Brady and what the Bucs' defense can expect from Justin Fields and the Bears' offense.
news

Updates: Bucs Have 'Fingers Crossed' for Lavonte David Return

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
Advertising