Ndamukong Suh: As the Front Five Goes, So Goes the Defense

Ndamukong Suh is one of the newest pieces on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that is working feverishly to be much better than it was in 2018. And Suh doesn't mind having the responsibility of leading that charge.

"I've always believed, as your front seven goes, especially your front four – and really kind of our front five – goes is really how a defense should go," he said on Thursday, three days before his first real game as a Buccaneer. "So it's up to us up front to take care of business, stop the run game and then obviously get a chance to get off the passer."

Suh, who comes to the Buccaneers after one year with the Rams, three in Miami and five in Detroit, is the most experienced and accomplished player in that front four. He has 56.0 career sacks, with at least 4.0 in each of his nine seasons, and he's also considered one of the best run-stoppers in the league. He said on Thursday that he sees a "tremendous amount of talent" all around him, and the Bucs could be especially hard to handle in the middle when they pair Suh with fellow former first-rounder Vita Vea.

As much as the Bucs want to improve on their 38 sacks from last year and get more consistent pressure on the passer, Suh emphasizes that the first order of business for the defensive front is to stop the run. The 2019 season kicks off with an immediate challenge in that regard, as the incoming San Francisco 49ers ranked 13th in rushing yards per game (118.9) and 12th in yards per carry (4.50) last year.