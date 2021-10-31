Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in Week Eight on Sunday afternoon, and we're counting down the hours to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in the Caesars Superdome. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Last Sunday, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul played 59% of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps, which is practically a day off for the indestructible veteran. Of course, he did so after not taking a single snap of practice all week due to shoulder and hand injuries. This week, Pierre-Paul once again sat out every workout as Bruce Arians continues prioritizing having him available for game days. Against the Bears, Tryon-Shoyinka, the rookie who is the third man in the Bucs' edge-rush rotation, played just two fewer snaps than Pierre-Paul and it seems likely he'll get a large share of work again in the Superdome. All of the Bucs' pass-rushers will be key figures in Sunday's game, as how the defense fares will likely rest on how much pressure is put on Jameis Winston. Winston has a strong 102.4 passer rating in his first year as the Saints' starter and only three interceptions thrown over six games. However, he holds onto the ball for an average of 3.07 seconds, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the third-highest figure in the league, and he's been less effective when pressured. According to NGS, Winston's passer rating when he has thrown under pressure this year is 59.3 and all three of his picks were released under pressure.

Chris Godwin. The Buccaneers will be without Antonio Brown for a second straight week. In addition, the Saints may choose to shadow Mike Evans with Marshon Lattimore, a matchup that has led to some depressed numbers for the Bucs star in some games. Tight end Rob Gronkowski also remains a question mark heading into game day. All of which makes Godwin potentially the focal point of Tom Brady's distribution of the ball. The good news in that regard is that Godwin is the most versatile of the Bucs' receivers so they can line him up all over the formation and get him matchups with different defenders or scheme ways to get him open in space. Godwin is, in fact, the Buccaneers' leading receiver, with 42 catches for 520 yards after his 111-yard outing against a good Chicago defense in Week Seven. He had a good outing in the Superdome in Tom Brady's first game as a Buccaneer, the 2020 season opener, catching six passes for 79 yards. He was even better in New Orleans in 2019, snaring seven passes for 125 yards and two scores.

Jordan Whitehead. Whitehead could factor in significantly to the Buccaneers' most important task on Sunday: containing Alvin Kamara. Whitehead is an extremely good tackler and a hard-nosed safety who does a lot of his best work around the line of scrimmage. Of his 20 tackles so far this season, 16 have come at, behind or within seven yards of the line of scrimmage. He has in particular made a lot of stops in the flats, and that's a prime area for Winston to get the ball into the hands of Kamara on quick passes. Since the do-it-all back accounts for such a big percentage of the Saints' offense, the Buccaneers may choose to play a lot of Cover 1 and Cover 3 in order to get one of their safeties down into the box, and that could mean a lot more work in run stoppage and short-area coverage for Whitehead. The Buccaneers want to have as many defenders as possible in position to get quickly to where Kamara is at the point he takes a handoff or hauls in a pass. Last year Whitehead had a total of 14 tackles and three tackles for loss in the two regular-season games against the Saints, in which Kamara was held to an average of 58.0 yards from scrimmage per outing (albeit with three touchdowns).

Tristan Wirfs. Having helped stymie Khalil Mack and the Bears' pass rush last Sunday – and in the process avenging the only real struggles he had against any defense as a rookie – Wirfs has still not been credited with a sack allowed in 2021, his second season. He is a major reason that Tampa Bay ranks second in fewest sacks allowed per pass play (2.91%), which in turn is helping Tom Brady put up league-leading passing numbers. Last year, Wirfs fared quite well in his two games against Saints star Cameron Jordan, who most often rushes from his side. That will be a critical matchup again this Sunday. As Bruce Arians has noted several times this week, and as was borne out by last year's three Bucs-Saints results, the team that makes the fewest mistakes and commits the fewest turnovers is probably going to emerge victorious. Those kinds of mistakes often begin with pressure on the quarterback, so it will be paramount to keep the pocket clean and safe for Brady. Brady has helped that cause by getting rid of the ball in an average of 2.51 seconds from the snap, but given the tight coverage that New Orleans' secondary usually achieves, there may be times he has to hold it a bit longer. Wirfs will have to help give him that extra bit of time.