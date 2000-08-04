New Restrooms Added

The Stadium Club lounges will be even more comfortable in 2000 with the addition of new restrooms





As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the offseason tweaking and reshaping their roster, here at the Stadium Club we wanted to know what we could do to improve our end of the Buccaneer game experience. We asked the people who would know: you, the fans.

Here's what you said: More men's restrooms.

Message received, loud and clear.

As you enter the Stadium Club Lounges on Friday evening, we think you'll be delighted to see how well we've listened. During the offseason, the Buccaneers paid for the addition of two new men's restrooms in each Club Lounge and the renovation of all existing restrooms. Those changes resulted in a 207% increase in men's restroom outlets.

Tampa Bay's Stadium Club personnel values your feedback highly. You said that the lines for men's bathrooms during Buccaneer games was unacceptable. We think you'll find that problem no longer exists when you return to Raymond James Stadium on Friday.