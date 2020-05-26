Tuesday, May 26, 2020 08:46 AM

Next Gen Stats: Tom Brady Among Best Deep Throwers in 2019

As NFL.com's Nick Shook recently explained, new Bucs QB Tom Brady was among the NFL's best at completing the deep ball last year, even under some difficult circumstances

Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

How good was Tom Brady at throwing the deep ball in his 20th season in the NFL? Better than you might expect.

In fact, he was better than what should have been expected, as NFL.com's Nick Shook recently explained in an article utilizing Next Gen Stats. (Shook also included Buccaneers' outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett among the NFL's top 10 "disruptors in 2019; here's more on that.)

There's obviously a lot more that goes into completing a deep pass than how far a quarterback can heave the pigskin. Seattle's Russell Wilson has a well-deserved reputation for being one of the NFL's best downfield throwers because he so frequently tosses high-arcing passes that drop down perfectly into his targets' hands, and because we all understand how hard that is when the defense is doing everything it can to prevent it.

Put Tom Brady on an empty practice field and ask him to complete a 50-yard bomb to, say, Mike Evans, and the two will hook up with ease. If you're watching from the sideline, you expect those two to make that play. Now add in an NFL-caliber cornerback covering Evans; your expectations are going to go down a little bit. Now let Shaquil Barrett come steaming into the backfield as Brady is trying to get off his pass; the chances for completion are going to go down even more.

Those are the types of things that the NFL's Next Gen Stats take into account when determining how effective a quarterback is during game play. In this case, we're talking about expected completion percentage, which looks at every play and factors in such things as how far the pass travels in the air, how much pressure there was on the quarterback, how much separation his receiver got from defenders, and how much room there is to the sideline.

If you want a more detailed explanation of expected completion percentage, click here. Bonus: The embedded video demonstrated a completion in which the expectation was very low highlights a pass from Brady to his once and current teammate, Rob Gronkowski. For a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, it's rather…uplifting.

So what Shook did was take the Next Gen Stats' expected completion percentage for every NFL quarterback and compared it to those quarterbacks' actual completion percentage. But not on all passes, only deep balls, in this case only passes that traveled at least 20 yards downfield in the air. The idea is simple – quarterbacks who completed more passes than should have been expected were better at throwing the deep ball.

Tom Brady was the NFL's fourth-best quarterback in this category in 2019.

As Shook noted, Brady had an expected completion rate of 31.4% on all his deep passes but he actually completed 38.9% of them. That's a positive difference of 7.5 percentage points; the only quarterbacks who had a higher positive difference were Dallas's Dak Prescott (+13.4), Wilson, naturally (+12.8) and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (+9.0).

Overall Brady threw seven touchdown passes and two interceptions on deep passes, helping produce a passer rating of 107.6.

Rounding out the top in this category were Kyler Murray (+6.6), Deshaun Watson (+6.6), Kirk Cousins (+6.4), Ryan Fitzpatrick (+5.4), Matt Ryan (+5.3) and Baker Mayfield (+3.9). Among those 10 passers, Brady faced some of the most difficult circumstances in trying to connect on deep throws. For instance, as Shook explained, Brady faced a pressure rate (40.7%) that was the highest of any passer on the list. Shook also noted the Patriots' "revolving cast of characters at receiver."

With Brady leaving the Patriots to join the Buccaneers and work within a Bruce Arians' offense, this issue of downfield accuracy quickly came to a fore. Considering what Next Gen Stats tell us about how well Brady aired it out last year, it's no surprise that Arians answered that question by saying, "[H]e can do everything that we want to do in our offense."

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Jeff Garcia #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 1-10

You know who the greatest Buc ever to wear number 63 was, but what about 83? Or 92? Or 7? We're going to count it down from 1 to 99, beginning with a lot of kickers and QBs in the 1-10 range
Next Gen Stats: Shaq Barrett One of Top NFL Disruptors
news

Next Gen Stats: Shaq Barrett One of Top NFL Disruptors

Using Next Gen numbers, NFL.com's Nick Shook ranked the 10 most disruptive pass-rushers in 2019, a list that included Buccaneers sack king Shaquil Barrett
TAMPA, FL - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 in the Buccaneers' new, red and pewter uniform combination. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Wide Receivers

The Buccaneers have perhaps the NFL's top starting WR duo but questions behind them on the depth chart, though the draft delivered a potential answer to one of them
Playoff Bound? NFL Analysts Bullish on Bucs' 2020 Win Total
news

Playoff Bound? NFL Analysts Bullish on Bucs' 2020 Win Total

The Buccaneers' eventful offseason, which included the earth-shaking signing of Tom Brady, has convinced many analysts that they are going to leap to double-digit victories this season
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Running Backs

The Bucs believe Ronald Jones can take another step forward in 2020 but have also added a rookie who could factor heavily in the offense in third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the sideline following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 33-3. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Quarterbacks

The Bucs signed six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to run their offense and help them chase more titles immediately, but the restrictions of this offseason will make his transition more challenging
2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics
news

2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics

The Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will play more nationally-broadcast night games than in any other year in franchise history, part of a 2020 schedule that is loaded with impressive QB matchups
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15, 2019 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Young Secondary Wants to Be Known for Takeaways

The Bucs' exceedingly youthful backfield saw clear improvement in the second half of 2019 but second-year CB Sean Murphy-Bunting knows that creating more turnovers is the next step towards greatness
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 pressures Matt Ryan #2 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 34-32. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

The Bucs' Best Game Ever in Every Week of the Season, Part 2

The biggest gamble in franchise history? The wildest Bucs shootout ever? The game that turned everything around? We continue with our picks for the best game ever in each week of the season
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks Drew Brees during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2016, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 31-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

The Bucs' Best Game Ever in Every Week of the Season, Part 1

Tampa Bay's 2020 season opener pitting Tom Brady against Drew Brees looks like an instant classic, but what will it take to be the best Week One game in franchise history?...We look at every week
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Open with All-AFC Preseason Slate

Tampa Bay's 2020 preseason schedule includes a nationally-televised game against Jacksonville in Week Two, as well as a rematch of last year's opener in Pittsburgh

