Go Broncos and Titans! | A Bye Week Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Two Clubs, Division Title…

Head-to-head Division record Record in common games Conference record Strength of victory Strength of schedule

Three Clubs, Division Title…

Same as above but you start over at the top if only one team is eliminated by the tiebreakers first.

Two Clubs, Wild Card or Conference Seeding…

Head-to-head, if applicable Conference record Record in common games (minimum of four) Strength of victory

5. Strength of schedule

Three Clubs, Wild Card or Conference Seeding…

First use division tiebreakers to eliminate all but one team from each division Head-to-head sweep (only applies if one team swept the other two or one team lost to the other two) Conference record Record in common games (minimum of four) Strength of victory Strength of schedule

Verdict: Well, I know which of these two games I would choose to watch over the other one. As for the winners, it's largely irrelevant.

Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-2), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

One thing that could happen while the Buccaneers are enjoying Sunday off is that they could be passed in the standings, technically, by the Saints. If New Orleans beats the division-rival Falcons at the Superdome it will improve to 6-2 and create a tie at the top of the NFC South with Tampa Bay. And since the Saints just beat the Bucs last Sunday, that means they would currently have the first tiebreaker – head-to-head results – in their favor. It really doesn't mean anything to apply such a tiebreaker now because the Bucs and Saints will play again in Week 15 and a Tampa Bay win would take that tiebreaker off the table. Still, if the Saints beat Atlanta on Sunday and you feel like perusing the standings on NFL.com or somewhere else, you're going to see the Saints listed in the first slot. We really don't want that. What we want is the rest of the division beating each other up, leaning towards whichever of the two teams has the worse record at the time. And, beyond that, it seems pretty clear that the Saints are the biggest challengers to the Bucs in the division race. (Or perhaps I should say the Bucs are the biggest challengers to the Saints, since New Orleans has had a grip on the division crown for four years running.)

Verdict: Sometimes you've got to throw your lot in with those you would rather avoid. Go Falcons.

Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) at N.Y. Giants (2-6), Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

The Giants have struggled for most of this year, but they weren't exactly lighting the world on fire last season when the Buccaneers faced them on Monday Night Football in Week Eight. Despite being 1-6 at the time, the Giants took the 5-2 Bucs down to the wire in the Meadowlands, with the visitors needing a dazzling break-up of a two-point conversion pass attempt by rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. to hold on to a two point win. Well, lo and behold, the Giants are just a few weeks away from journeying to Tampa for another midseason Monday Night Football tilt. Those two teams will rekindle what has been a surprisingly thrilling rivalry in recent years in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium. Presumably, the Giants will be a little less motivated on that evening if they're, say, 2-8, after losses to Las Vegas and Washington in the interim.

Verdict: Go Raiders!

Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-5), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

I mentioned earlier that we are simply going to root for the AFC team in almost every game pitting the two conferences against each other. Emphasis, however on almost. Here is a situation in which I would advise you to actually put on your Eagles gear and root for Jalen Hurts and his buddies. (And I mean that figuratively because I hope you don't actually have any Eagles gear.) The Buccaneers have a win over the Eagles, so if any of the teams milling around that seventh playoff seed are to make it in, it's probably best if it's Philly, for potential seeding purposes. Plus, the Cowboys could really use some real competition in the NFC East. It is probably going to be harder for one of the Bucs or Saints to pull away from each other than it will be for the Cowboys to lap the rest of the field in their division. The Cowboys have four games left against division opponents; if that field is stronger overall it might be harder for Dallas to finish with a better record than whoever wins the NFC South. If you want to apply that same logic to rooting for the Giants in the above game, that's fine, too.

Verdict: It's hard for me to root against the Chargers when I actually see their games because they are almost always going to have the far superior uniforms, but in this case I'll try a little harder. Go Eagles!

Green Bay Packers (7-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-4), Sunday, 4:25 pm. ET

How about this game?! The Chiefs are one of the league's most surprising team at the midway-ish point, and obviously not in a good way. Widely considered favorites to win the AFC for a third straight time (Buffalo might have disagreed), Kansas City has scuffled to a .500 record and not just because it's defense got off to an abysmal start. Now the Chiefs are scuffling on offense as well, failing to top 20 points in three of their last four games amid a surprising rash of turnovers by Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, you have the Packers winning seven straight after their strange Week One no-show in New Orleans, including last week's statement win over the previously-undefeated Cardinals. The current tiebreakers actually give the Packers the NFC's top seed after eight weeks. However…and it's an awfully big however…Green Bay will now be without their star quarterback for this marquee matchup, as Aaron Rodgers has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That obviously puts a huge spin on this game, not only because it would seem to increase the Chiefs' chances of getting back on track but also because of the unavoidable narrative that will bloom if Jordan Love, the Packers' 2020 first-round pick, actually has a strong showing in Rodgers' absence. You might actually root for that if you're a Buccaneers fan, because it's always good if a prime NFC contender has to contend also with a distracting storyline. So maybe we want Love to light it up…but in the end root for the Chiefs to have the edge on the scoreboard.

Verdict: No Love for the Packers this week.

Arizona Cardinals (7-1) at San Francisco 49ers (3-4), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

I guess this one is pretty obvious, but it's also pretty fun to root for Kyler Murray when you actually get to watch him play. On the other hand, this year's MVP race is probably going to come down to a handful of quarterbacks on the team's top contenders and the same thing that makes Murray fun to watch are going to make him very attractive to the award voters. Tom Brady will be in that MVP conversation if his second half of the season is anything like the first, so maybe one or two ho-hum performances from Murray along the way would help the Bucs' passer get a shot at his fourth MVP award. Arizona also still has games left against the Cowboys and Rams; if we're hoping at least one of these five teams at the top falls off the pace in the weeks to come, the best bet could be Arizona. Let's see if we can get that slide started this week.

Verdict: Go John Lynch and the 49ers!

Tennessee Titans (6-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-1), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Yet another marquee matchup thrown off the rails by the sudden absence of one of the team's biggest star. In this case, that's the Titans, who will begin life without bulldozing running back Derrick Henry in Week Nine. Henry, by far the NFL's leading rusher, suffered a foot fracture in Tennessee's Week Eight win over Indy and will be about anywhere from six weeks to the rest of the season. Buccaneer fans can share in the current misery of Titans fans, for this week at least, because there is nothing they could use more than a Rams loss at this point. Technically, the Rams are in second place in the NFC West due to their loss to Arizona, but there as good a bet as any to be standing at the top and getting that first-round bye when it's all said and done. That's one of the spoils the Buccaneers badly want to win, and the Rams are probably the biggest obstacle with their head-to-head win over Tampa Bay already in hand. Oh, and they just traded for Von Miller to throw him in there with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd. Yikes. The Titans may have to find a new way to win going forward, but hopefully they figure it out quick and give the Rams all they can handle on Sunday night.

Verdict: Titan Up!

Chicago Bears (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

I'm going to go with my Eagles theory from above. If any of the current three-win teams are going to work their way into the race for the last couple playoff spots, it's best for the Bucs if it's the Eagles or Bears. (The Falcons are also 3-4 and have a lost to Tampa Bay but there is still one more game to play in that series so it's not as sure of a thing.) If that seems unpalatable to you, that's fine. You can root for an AFC team to hang an L on an NFC team just about any time and feel good about it.