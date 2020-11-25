Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Go Eagles and Panthers! | A Week 12 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Here are some friendly suggestions as to who you should root for in Week 12 if you want the playoff picture to become more favorable for the Buccaneers

Nov 25, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Helmet 16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds of making the postseason in 2020 took a little bit of a hit with the three-point loss to the L.A. Rams on Monday night, but they are still very much alive and well. As noted in our "Playoff Push 2020" wrap-up on Tuesday, the Bucs currently occupy the sixth out of seven playoff seeds in the NFC, with a 1.5-game edge over the team that is just out of the picture, the Chicago Bears.

For the Buccaneers, the task ahead is obvious: Win their next five games, or at least the majority of them. Obviously, the Buccaneers can't lose their playoff spot if they don't lose another game, and in such a scenario they might also be able to overtake the 8-2 Saints, who have a 1.5-game lead in the division and the head-to-head tiebreaker. More likely, Tampa Bay is fighting for one of the three Wild Card spots, and getting the top one seems advantageous as it will probably bring a first-round matchup with the winner of the depressed NFC East.

What will it take. Three wins in the Bucs' last five games is likely to be enough, as that would get them to 10 and the Bears would have to win four of their fast five to match it. Four more wins for the Bucs would get them to 11, force Chicago to sweep its last six and eliminate Minnesota, Detroit and San Francisco as problems for the Buccaneers. All of those teams could still try to stretch for the third Wild Card and seventh seed.

If you're a Buccaneers player or coach, you're focusing on your next game and not worrying about what other teams do. If you're me, or a Buccaneers fan, you're watching the scoreboard. So let's take a look at the outcomes we would like to see in Week 12 to make the Bucs' path to the playoffs a little bit smoother. This is your Week 12 Viewing Guide.

Houston Texans (3-7) at Detroit Lions (4-6), Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET

This interconference game kicks off the three-game Thanksgiving schedule (for which I personally give thanks) and also lets me kick this Viewing Guide off with the most iron-clad rule of choosing who to root for: If an AFC team is facing an NFC team, root for the AFC team. Unless you're deep in the weeds of the strength of schedule and strength victory tiebreakers, it would be hard to find any reason to root for the team in the Bucs' conference, even if they don't seem like much of a threat. One more loss by Detroit would almost eliminate them as a threat to the Bucs' chances, but more importantly a fourth loss in the last five weeks could be demoralizing for the Lions and problematic for the current coaching staff. Detroit just got shut out by a Carolina defense that allowed the Buccaneers to score on nine straight drives the week before. It wouldn't hurt if the, uh, wheels came off in Motor City prior to the Bucs' visit in Week 16. The Lions could be out of the picture before you pull your turkey out of the deep fryer in the backyard.

Verdict: Root for the Texans because it's been a rough year in Houston and they could use something nice for the holidays.

Washington Football Team (3-7) at Dallas Cowboys (3-7), Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET

It's not often a Thanksgiving game between two 3-7 teams has serious playoff implications, but if the Bengals beat the Giants and the Seahawks beat the Eagles later in Week 12, the winner of this game will be in first place in the NFC East. This game is like cranberry sauce – nobody asked for it, but if it ends up on your plate you might as well eat it. So which of these juggernauts do we want to see in first place in the division. Well, the Buccaneers have a head-to-head victory over the Giants but that's not really relevant since New York's only way in is the division title. So ask yourself, where would I like to see the Bucs play in Week One if they can get the top Wild Card spot? Yourself should probably be answering, 'Dallas,' because that's a stadium with a roof in Texas. These Bucs can probably handle cold weather, but let's be safe and not find out.

Verdict: Root for Dallas, but don't be all enthusiastic about it. It is still the Cowboys.

Rams vs. Buccaneers Week Eleven | Top Sights

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 11 matchup against Los Angeles.

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Pewter pants before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Pewter pants before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Pewter uniform before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Pewter uniform before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Robert DuBoise is greeted by Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Robert DuBoise is greeted by Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Robert DuBoise is greeted by Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Robert DuBoise is greeted by Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - The first all African-American officiating crew in NFL history before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - The first all African-American officiating crew in NFL history before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Robert DuBoise is greeted by Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Robert DuBoise is greeted by Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Secondary logo patch before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Secondary logo patch before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53, and Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53, and Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field during intros before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field during intros before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Pirate ship before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Pirate ship before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Fireworks go off as the national anthem choir performs virtually before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Fireworks go off as the national anthem choir performs virtually before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - A general view before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception with teammates during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception with teammates during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception with Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception with Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leads a celebration during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leads a celebration during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 86

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Baltimore Ravens (6-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0), Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

All jokes aside, the Ravens are dealing with a serious COVID-19 breakout and it will be something of a victory if we actually get to watch this game on Thanksgiving night. The Ravens two consecutive losses have taken a little of the air out of this marquee matchup, as it looks like the Steelers are going to run away with the division. Still, it will probably be an exciting game and a great way to wake up from that nap on the couch that Dallas-Philly put you into. There isn't really any reason for Bucs fans to care about the outcome, though. If you're like me, you root for the last undefeated team to stay that way (presuming its not New Orleans) just so you don't have to see those '72 Dolphins on TV.

Verdict: Just enjoy the game and get another slice of pie. This one doesn't matter to us much.

Oakland Raiders (6-4) at Atlanta Falcons (3-7), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Okay, remember our mantra: Always pick AFC teams to beat NFC teams. In this case, there's the obvious reason but there's also the fact that the Bucs have a win over the Raiders in hand. That means you want the Raiders to win as much as possible so that in the unlikely event the strength of victory tiebreaker comes into play and that helps Tampa Bay's number. Also, did you notice that I listed them as the "Oakland Raiders" and not the "Las Vegas Raiders." I'd be willing to bet only about half of you did. I'm still getting use to the Los Angeles Chargers. I guess the only reason you'd pick the Falcons here is if you wanted the team with two former Buccaneers Head Coach to beat the team with just one. That would be a really strange reason and I don't know why you brought it up. The Falcons loss to the Saints probably ended their faint playoff hopes because their best possible finish now is 9-7 and there's a decent chance all three Wild Card teams get to at least 10. The Falcons would need to run the table and hope for a collapse by the Bucs or Cardinals. Plus Tampa Bay has two games left against the Falcons, so anything that reduces Atlanta's stretch-run motivation is a good thing.

Verdict: It's the Fighting Jon Grudens over the Fighting Raheem Morrises!

Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (7-3), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Indianapolis Colts (7-3), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (6-4) at N.Y. Jets (0-10), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

This is a whole bunch of AFC action, and honestly it's pretty interesting stuff. The Titans-Colts matchup is the headliner here, with the AFC South very much at stake. The two teams are tied atop the division but Indy already beat the Titans in Nashville two weeks ago, which means a win here is essentially worth two games because the Colts will have locked down the head-to-head tiebreaker. Those two teams plus Miami, Cleveland and Buffalo are five of the nine AFC teams that already have at least six wins. It's going to be a crazy finish in the AFC, which means we should be pretty happy the Bucs reside in the other conference. All of that said, not much here that matters to Tampa Bay, other than their head-to-head win over the Chargers for strength of victory purposes.

Verdict: This is a really strong slate of early-afternoon games, which you can watch before the Bucs play at 4:25. Just enjoy and save your deep feelings for the action for later in the afternoon and the evening.

New York Giants (3-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

This one is a bit of a tough call, though the stakes are admittedly low. You say, 'Aren't we just applying the root-for-the-AFC rule?' and I can't argue. But a win by the Giants helps the Bucs' strength of victory and strength of schedule. On the other hand, we previously decided that we'd rather face Andy Dalton and the Cowboys in a domed stadium in January, if the Bucs get the top Wild Card spot, so this would be counter to those ideals.

Verdict: Let's not worry about the strength of schedule thing right now. Root for the Bengals and their starting quarterback – checks notes – Brandon Allen.

Carolina Panthers (4-7) at Minnesota Vikings (4-6), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Do you have trouble rooting for any of the Buccaneers' NFC South rivals to win? I do. I've seen a therapist about it. If you're in the same boat, I'm sorry to tell you that you need to be Panthers fans this weekend. With five games to go for both the Bucs and Panthers, Tampa Bay is three games up on their division rival and have a hammer of a tiebreaker in their head-to-head sweep. Essentially, the Bucs are four up on Carolina with five to go. If Tampa Bay can't make that lead stand, they've got much bigger problems in their postseason pursuit. So assume for a moment that the Panthers are not a problem; that means the Vikings, who are on the fringe of the NFC race and have one more game than Carolina to make a move, are a bigger concern for Tampa Bay. Also factor in that the Buccaneers and Vikings will meet in Week 14. One more loss would presumably put the Vikings almost completely out of the playoff race and hopefully impact their motivation in the process.

Verdict: Hold your breath, pinch your nose and root for Carolina. Maybe watch a different game and just keep an eye on this score.

Arizona Cardinals (6-4) at New England Patriots (4-6), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Arizona briefly put itself in control of the ultra-competitive NFC West with their 'Hail Murray' win over Buffalo in Week 10, but a loss to Seattle last Sunday dropped them all the way to the last seed in the NFC playoff field. Kyler Murray is a joy to watch but in this case let's hope that Bill Belichick is able to dial up some sort of game plan that keeps the second-year jitterbug under wraps. The Buccaneers are a half-game up on Arizona and there is no head-to-head matchup here, but Arizona has a slightly better conference record. All things considered, we want all the teams around the Bucs in the standings to lose. I'd rather see Murray in the playoffs than Nick Foles, but let's make them fight it out to the end.

Verdict: The Patriots found a way to shut down Lamar Jackson. Let's root for them doing the same thing to Murray.

New Orleans Saints (8-2) at Denver Broncos (4-6), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Brush your teeth twice a day. Root for the Saints to lose. Don't mess with the IRS. I mean, some advice is painfully obvious but it doesn't hurt to point it out one more time. The Buccaneers still hope to win the NFC South but will need a whole lot of help; maybe the Broncos can provide some in Week 12. Denver did just beat Miami, which has proved to be a tougher out than most expected. Taysom Hill managed just fine in his first start in place of Drew Brees last weekend but one game doesn't necessarily prove he can be the answer long-term. I mean, we can hope, right? There's a lot of AFC-NFC action this weekend, but this is the biggest one for the Buccaneers. Plus, it's a small thing ,but the Broncos getting a win helps the Bucs' strength of victory.

Verdict: I mean, you know.

San Francisco 49ers (4-6) at Los Angeles Rams (7-3), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

If the Rams go on to win the NFC West, their head-to-head win over Tampa Bay won't matter. But how sure are we that this is going to happen. The balance of power in the West seems to shift on a weekly basis. Right now, Football Outsider's playoff odds give the Rams a 46.0% chance of winning the division, with the Seahawks not far behind at 40.5%. The Cardinals, who had the division's top spot before losing to Seattle, are only given a 13.2% chance of winning the division, but they may have their fate in their own hands with two games still to go against Los Angeles. As such, we have to consider the distinct possibility that the Rams and Bucs will be neck-and-neck in a Wild Card race a month from now. If so, the Bucs will need to finish a game ahead of Los Angeles to beat them in the seeding, thanks to Monday's outcome. So the Bucs would like to see as many Rams losses as possible. The 49ers, who are the defending conference champs, could possibly get back into the race but that's a lesser concern, especially considering all of the Niners' injuries.

Verdict: Root for John Lynch. It's worked for us in the past.

Chicago Bears (5-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-3), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

If you could tell me that the Bears would win this game and kick off a late-season siege for the NFC North, with both teams converging at nine or 10 wins in the end, I'd be all onboard with a Bears win here. The Bucs would definitely prefer the Bears to win this division, since they have a head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay but lost to Chicago. As such, if all these teams end up at around 10 wins, the Bucs would prefer to be in a Wild Card battle with Green Bay. But here's the thing: I don't think that's going to happen. The Bears have lost four straight, have had real difficulty scoring points and still have two games left against the Packers. So the alternate idea is to have the Packers run away with the division and bury the Bears so they aren't a tiebreaker problem for the Buccaneers. Let's go with the odds here and assume Green Bay takes the division.

Verdict: Go! Pack! Go! Isn't that how that annoying song in the stadium goes?

Seattle Seahawks (7-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

This one is a little tricky. Ideally, the Buccaneers would like the Rams to win that crazy NFC West scrum, which means rooting against Seattle. On the other hand, we've already discussed the preference of Dallas winning the NFC East, in case Tampa Bay is the five seed. The Eagles are actually in first place in the East thanks to that tie – which, hey! is better than a loss – so a big win over a strong contender would definitely put them in the division's driver's seat. So, which way do we go? It's probably too early to worry about which team will win the East, particularly since it only matters if Tampa Bay wins the #5 seed. And right now, the Seahawks have that spot just ahead of the Buccaneers. It's better to rein in the Seahawks at this point, assuming they are a likely Wild Card combatant.

Verdict: Let Russ Cook…up a fallen souffle. Fly, Eagles, Fly!

Related Content

news

What's Next: Bucs Get a Shot at the Champs

The Buccaneers play consecutive home games for the first time in 2020, taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Week 12
news

What's Next: Bucs Head Back to Home…and Prime Time

The Bucs play host to an NFC playoff contender before a Monday Night Football audience in Week 11, as they seek their eighth win against a 6-3 Rams tie that is tied for the lead in the NFC West
news

What's Next: Bucs Look to Rebound with Trip to Carolina

Having dropped to second in the NFC South with Sunday night's lopsided loss to New Orleans, the Bucs will take on another division opponent in Week 10 when they travel to Charlotte to play the 3-6 Panthers
news

Grateful for Chance, Antonio Brown Wants to Put His Hand in the Pile

New Bucs WR Antonio Brown is ready to help the Bucs win, 'whatever that entails,' and he's excited to be Tom Brady's teammate again
news

More of the Four | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Giants

The Buccaneers used four-wide sets more frequently for a second straight week in their win over the Giants and Mike Evans spent more time than ever in the slot
news

What's Next: Bucs and Saints Battle for First in Prime Time

The Buccaneers move from Monday Night to Sunday Night and will try to keep hold of first place in the NFC South against a Saints team that has won four in a row
news

Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Giants

The Bucs escaped from New York with a narrow victory Monday night, and there were plenty of heroes who made it possible…Who deserves the Game Ball? Vote below
news

Bucs Look to Get 'Ballhawk' Mike Edwards More Work

After rookie Antoine Winfield, Jr. won one of the starting safety spots in camp, second-year S Mike Edwards had to wait for playing time, but his role may be growing larger as he continues to make plays
news

Shaq Making an Impact | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Raiders

As Head Coach Bruce Arians has repeatedly insisted, OLB Shaq Barrett is rushing the passer very well in 2020 despite a lower sack total than a year ago…Plus, Rob Gronkowski got open a lot
news

Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Raiders

The Bucs turned a tight contest into a blowout Sunday in Las Vegas with a lot of incredible individual performances…Who deserves the Game Ball? Vote below
news

Will the Bucs Flood the Field with Receivers?

The Buccaneers used more four-wide receiver sets in Las Vegas than they had in the first six weeks, and could possibly turn to that option as a way to get Mike Evans more open space

Advertising