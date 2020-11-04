Ryan Succop Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

﻿Ryan Succop﻿ Succop made every one of his kicks on Monday night, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed every one of them.

On Wednesday, the NFL named Succop the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week Eight after he played an instrumental role in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Succop was perfect on four field goals and one extra point attempt, scoring 13 points, including a 38-yard field goal with four minutes left that proved to be the winning points.

Succop has now won six Special Teams Player of the Week awards in his 12-year NFL career, though this is his first in the NFC. He previously won twice as a member of the Tennessee Titans, in Week Six of the 2017 season and Week 15 of the 2016 campaign, and three times while with the Kansas City Chiefs. He first took home the award in Weeks 4 and 15 of the 2011 season, then again in Week Eight of 2013.

Succop battled a heavy, shifting wind at MetLife Stadium to make field goals of 37, 40, 43 and 38 yards, helping the Buccaneers battle back from an 11-point deficit to improve to an NFC South-best 6-2. He has made all 10 field goal attempts and all 13 PATs over the past four weeks.

Succop tied for second in the NFC in points scored by a kicker in Week Eight, matching Atlanta's Younhoe Koo and falling one point behind New Orleans' Wil Lutz. While Succop made all five of his kicks, Koo missed an extra point and Lutz missed a field goal.

Succop is in his first season as the Buccaneers' kicker after six years with the Titans and five with the Chiefs. He has made 15 of 17 field goal tries and 26 of 27 extra point attempts through the first half of the season. Succop is tied for second in the NFL with 71 points scored.

Succop is the first Buccaneer to win the NFC Special Teams player of the Week award since punter Bryan Anger in the final weekend of the 2016 season. He is the first Tampa Bay placekicker to take home the award since Roberto Aguayo in Week 11 of that same season. Succop is the fifth placekicker to win this award as a Buccaneer since it was introduced in 1993, joining Aguayo, Michael Husted, Martin Gramatica and Matt Bryant.