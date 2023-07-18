Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Diversity In Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative 

Jamie Maignan Will Join Buccaneers Athletic Training Staff During Training Camp 

Jul 18, 2023 at 07:04 AM
230113_KZ_Practice_0007
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 13, 2023 - Helmet during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today Jamie Maignan was selected as their 2023 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative medical student. The NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, launched in 2022, was developed to encourage medical students from diverse backgrounds to consider sports medicine careers. The program provides medical students with the opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staffs across the league.

Maignan, a Florida native from West Palm Beach, is heading into his fourth year at Morehouse School of Medicine, where he studies medicine with a focus on internal medicine. As an undergraduate student, Maignan attended the University of Florida to study biomedical engineering. Before joining the Buccaneers, Maignan interned with Biogen – a leading global biotechnology company advancing potential therapies for various diseases – researching ways to increase the involvement of underrepresented groups as a clinical trial investigator.

"I am truly grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with the talented physicians, medical staff, and football players associated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Maignan. "This is a unique opportunity that I never could have expected without this pipeline directive. I hope more programs like this become available to inspire and encourage under-represented youths to become involved in the field of medicine."

The league works together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) in an effort to create a diverse pipeline of students with an interest in pursuing a career in sports medicine. Last year, the program started with 14 students from four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) medical schools and has already expanded to include diverse students from 19 different medical schools. Maignan is one of 31 students participating in the program this year and will join the Buccaneers staff during training camp for his rotation.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Goals: 2023 Buccaneers, Numbers 70-79

As we continue to ponder the possible camp objectives for every player on Tampa Bay's current 90-man roster, we spend some time running down a list of O-linemen, including one entrenched starter who wants to be more of a leader

news

Updates: NFL Training Camps Begin, Bucs on Deck

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the end of Summer, Training Camp & the Preseason

news

Training Camp Goals: 2023 Buccaneers, Numbers 60-69

Our player-by-player look at the potential camp objectives for every man on the 90-man roster continues with a number range that is almost completely dominated by offensive lineman, including one possible rookie starter

news

What Could the 2023 Season Hold for the Bucs TE Room?

An overview of the Buccaneers tight end room through the scope of the team's retooled offensive system under Dave Canales

Advertising