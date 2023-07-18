The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today Jamie Maignan was selected as their 2023 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative medical student. The NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, launched in 2022, was developed to encourage medical students from diverse backgrounds to consider sports medicine careers. The program provides medical students with the opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staffs across the league.

Maignan, a Florida native from West Palm Beach, is heading into his fourth year at Morehouse School of Medicine, where he studies medicine with a focus on internal medicine. As an undergraduate student, Maignan attended the University of Florida to study biomedical engineering. Before joining the Buccaneers, Maignan interned with Biogen – a leading global biotechnology company advancing potential therapies for various diseases – researching ways to increase the involvement of underrepresented groups as a clinical trial investigator.

"I am truly grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with the talented physicians, medical staff, and football players associated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Maignan. "This is a unique opportunity that I never could have expected without this pipeline directive. I hope more programs like this become available to inspire and encourage under-represented youths to become involved in the field of medicine."