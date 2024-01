NFL Draft Early Entries

The Buccaneers have won the NFC South on the final Sunday of the season with a 9-0 win over the Panthers. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from the sideline in Charlotte. Plus, get all the highlights from Gene Deckerhoff and Dave Moore on Bucs radio and hear T.J.'s post game interviews with Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield and coach Todd Bowles. It's onto the playoffs and another date with Eagles and hear all about it on "Nothing But Bucs!"