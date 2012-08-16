 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL files evidence in Vilma case

Bounties-Vilma

Aug 16, 2012 at 02:11 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NFL on Thursday provided a federal judge with what it says is evidence Commissioner Roger Goodell did not improperly pre-judge the four players suspended in the bounty investigation.

The evidence includes a copy of a letter the NFL Players Association sent the league on March 7 asking Goodell to delay punishment of players implicated in the bounty probe.

It also includes a sworn declaration from Goodell in which he states he was prepared to hand down player discipline at the same time he announced suspensions for coaches and executives on March 21. Goodell's declaration states he held off after verbally agreeing to do so in a phone conversation with union head DeMaurice Smith.

Attorneys for Jonathan Vilma, who has sued separately, and NFLPA lawyers representing the three other punished players have argued Goodell showed improper bias with comments he made before sending the players notice of their suspensions on May 2.

Attorneys for the players have been given until Friday to file their own evidence and briefs on the matter.

Vilma's consolidated lawsuits include a defamation claim against Goodell. Vilma's attorney, Peter Ginsberg, has argued Goodell made reckless and false statements about Vilma being the ringleader of a bounty program that offered cash for injuring targeted opponents.

Vilma has asked U.S. District Judge Ginger Berrigan to grant a temporary restraining order that would allow him to return to the Saints while his case proceeds, and the judge has said she would be inclined to rule in his favor, but will hold off until she is comfortable she has jurisdiction to do so.

Berrigan has indicated that she might prefer to see how separate proceedings called for in the league's collective bargaining agreement play out.

One item still pending is the NFLPA's appeal of system arbitrator Stephen Burbank's ruling that Goodell had the authority to serve as arbitrator on the bounty matter because of the commissioner's stance that the violations represented ``conduct detrimental'' to the league, as opposed to standard on-field violations, which would call for an arbitrator other than the commissioner.

A three-member appeal panel is expected to review Burbank's decision late this month, and if it rules in the players' favor, that could negate the need for further action in federal court.

In the meantime, the judge has urged all sides to try to settle the matter with the help of a federal magistrate.

Vilma has been suspended the entire season and he is currently barred from Saints headquarters, where he was hoping to rehabilitate from offseason knee surgery.

Saints defensive end Will Smith has been suspended for the first four regular season games and is currently participating in training camp.

Two former Saints who are still active also were suspended: Green Bay defensive end Anthony Hargrove was penalized eight games and Cleveland linebacker Scott Fujita three games.

Goodell's discipline of non-players included a full-season suspension for Saints head coach Sean Payton, a half-season suspension for general manager Mickey Loomis and a six-game suspension for assistant head coach Joe Vitt. Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has been suspended indefinitely.

Goodell also fined the Saints $500,000 and docked the club second-round draft picks in 2012 and 2013.

The NFL's initial bounty reports, made public in early March, described Saints players taking part in a bounty pool that lasted from 2009 through 2011. The reports also said the Saints specifically targeted several star players for injury, including quarterbacks Brett Favre and Kurt Warner in the 2009-10 playoffs.

However, during hearings for the players' lawsuits, seven current or former Saints, along with Vitt, have testified under oath that there was no pay-to-injure program.

They have said they only took part in a pay-for-performance pool that provided cash bonuses primarily in the hundreds for big plays such as sacks, forced fumbles and interceptions, and collected fines for missed assignments and penalties including unnecessary roughness.

They have also testified that violent sounding terms coaches used to track pool payments, such as ``whacks, knockouts and cart-offs,'' were all for clean tackles.

Still, Goodell has seized upon the fact that player testimony indicated that ``cart-offs,'' while legal, described hits that caused tackled players to take themselves out of games, at least briefly, to gather themselves or be checked by trainers. Goodell said during the weekend of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions that players have essentially acknowledged the Saints' performance pool paid for injuries.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Month Two

The addition of edge rusher Randy Gregory keeps the Bucs' free agency efforts cooking into April…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
news

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 
news

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023
news

Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held top spot in yearly NFL rankings 10 of the previous 12 seasons
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Month Two

The addition of edge rusher Randy Gregory keeps the Bucs' free agency efforts cooking into April…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 

Randy Gregory Excited to Produce in Todd Bowles' Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Randy Greogry spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. OLB Gregory discussed playing under HC Todd Bowles, being able to influence the Buccaneers' young pass rushers and his determination to continue the success in Tampa.

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023

Sneaky Picks To Have on Your Radar | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin, Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Tyler Guyton and Quarterback Bo Nix.

Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held top spot in yearly NFL rankings 10 of the previous 12 seasons

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker

Hall of Fame Honors & Rule Changes You May Have Missed | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo spotlighted two former Buccaneers' assistants who received the Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' this past week. Casey and Scott also broke down some under the radar rule changes for the 2024 NFL season.

Jason Licht Sees Value at Later Draft Slot

The Buccaneers are picking in the latter half of the first round for the fourth year in a row, a result of the team's recent success on the field, but GM Jason Licht expects to have several attractive options at pick number 26

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Bucs Embrace Continued Underdog Status | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Bucs to Start Offseason Workout Program on April 15

The Bucs are just a little over two weeks from the start of their preparations for the 2024 season, as they will kick off a voluntary nine-week offseason program on the third Monday of April, ending it with a three-day minicamp in June

Rules, Rules, Rules | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about several new rule changes, the rest of free agency, eye-catching draft prospects and more

Todd Bowles' Gameplan Management, Growth of Young Players & Offensive Conception | Brianna's Blitz 

At the annual NFL Owner's Meetings, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed a variety of topics leading up to the 2024 Draft

Monte Kiffin to Receive Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will recognize Monte Kiffin's incredible coaching career, which included 13 memorable seasons as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator, during a special ceremony in Canton in June

Former Bucs Video Director Dave Levy Earns Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence

Dave Levy, who spent 29 seasons as the Buccaneers' video director, will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of just the second class of legends in his profession to get a plaque in Canton

Trade Up Possibilities in First Round | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers, Duke Offensive Lineman Graham Barton and Florida State EDGE Jared Verse.

Bucs Leverage Defensive Chess Pieces 

Head Coach Todd Bowles dishes on the team's integral squad of do-it-all playmakers that invigorated the defense in 2023

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 7.0: Seven Rounds, All Bucs 

Next up in the series, see how all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft could shape out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Battlegrounds | Game Highlights

Alonso High School & Newsome High School faced off in the first ever Battlegrounds at AdventHealth Training Center & marked the highest attended girls flag football game in the country.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising