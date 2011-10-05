NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) -The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT - Definitely will not play; DNP - Did not practice; LIMITED - Limited participation in practice; FULL - Full participation in practice):
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS - CHIEFS: DNP: WR Terrance Copper (illness). FULL: WR Jonathan Baldwin (thumb), S Jon McGraw (knee). COLTS: OUT: QB Peyton Manning (neck). DNP: T Anthony Castonzo (ankle), G Ryan Diem (ankle), DE Dwight Freeney (abdominal), DT Fili Moala (ankle), DT Drake Nevis (back). LIMITED: QB Kerry Collins (concussion), LB Ernie Sims (knee). FULL: TE Brody Eldridge (knee), G Mike Pollak (arm), T Joe Reitz (ankle).
ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS - CARDINALS: DNP: TE Jim Dray (pectoral), P Dave Zastudil (right knee). LIMITED: CB Michael Adams (wrist), WR Early Doucet (hamstring), TE Todd Heap (hamstring), CB A.J. Jefferson (ankle), LB Joey Porter (knee), C Lyle Sendlein (elbow), RB Beanie Wells (hamstring). FULL: T Brandon Keith (knee), WR Chansi Stuckey (hamstring). VIKINGS: DNP: P Chris Kluwe (hamstring), C John Sullivan (ankle), CB Antoine Winfield (neck). LIMITED: S Husain Abdullah (pelvis), LB E.J. Henderson (knee), T Charlie Johnson (elbow), S Jamarca Sanford (knee).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at BUFFALO BILLS - EAGLES: DNP: DE Trent Cole (calf), T Jason Peters (hamstring). LIMITED: TE Brent Celek (illness), DE Juqua Parker (ankle). FULL: S Nate Allen (knee), WR Jason Avant (shoulder), WR Riley Cooper (hamstring), LB Moise Fokou (neck), CB Brandon Hughes (hamstring), DT Cullen Jenkins (triceps), T Winston Justice (knee), DT Mike Patterson (knee), WR Steve Smith (knee), DE Darryl Tapp (pectoral), QB Michael Vick (left finger). BILLS: DNP: LB Nick Barnett (ankle), T Demetrius Bell (shoulder), WR Ruvell Martin (knee), LB Shawne Merriman (shoulder), RB C.J. Spiller (knee), LB Chris White (hamstring), CB Aaron Williams (chest), C Eric Wood (ankle). FULL: CB Terrence McGee (hamstring), G Kraig Urbik (knee).
OAKLAND RAIDERS at HOUSTON TEXANS - RAIDERS: DNP: LB Ricky Brown (concussion), TE Richard Gordon (hand), CB Chris Johnson (groin), RB Marcel Reece (ankle), DE Matt Shaughnessy (shoulder). LIMITED: QB Jason Campbell (foot), CB Chimdi Chekwa (hamstring), S Michael Huff (ankle), DE Jarvis Moss (chest), WR Louis Murphy (groin). FULL: S Jerome Boyd (knee), RB Michael Bush (ankle), RB Taiwan Jones (calf), S Mike Mitchell (knee). TEXANS: DNP: LB Tim Dobbins (hamstring), WR Andre Johnson (hamstring), RB Ben Tate (groin), RB Derrick Ward (ankle, shoulder). LIMITED: CB Kareem Jackson (knee), WR Jacoby Jones (knee), CB Brice McCain (groin), CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), LB DeMeco Ryans (elbow, hamstring). FULL: G Thomas Austin (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), C Chris Myers (elbow, ankle), DE Antonio Smith (ankle).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS - SAINTS: DNP: LB Will Herring (hamstring), C Olin Kreutz (knee), T Zach Strief (knee), TE David Thomas (concussion). LIMITED: WR Devery Henderson (calf), LB Jonathan Vilma (knee), LB Martez Wilson (neck). PANTHERS: DNP: C Geoff Hangartner (back), T Jeff Otah (back), TE Jeremy Shockey (head). FULL: CB Chris Gamble (head).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS - BENGALS: DNP: S Chris Crocker (knee), CB Kelly Jennings (hamstring), S Jeromy Miles (groin). LIMITED: S Taylor Mays (illness), LB Dontay Moch (foot). JAGUARS: DNP: LB Russell Allen (not injury related), CB Derek Cox (groin), RB Montell Owens (knee). LIMITED: DT Tyson Alualu (knee), S Courtney Greene (neck), RB Maurice Jones-Drew (not injury related), RB Greg Jones (not injury related), DE Aaron Kampman (knee), CB Rashean Mathis (not injury related), TE Zach Miller (shoulder), WR Kassim Osgood (hamstring).
TENNESSEE TITANS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS - TITANS: OUT: S Chris Hope (forearm). DNP: WR Marc Mariani (hip), TE Craig Stevens (ribs). LIMITED: S Michael Griffin (illness). FULL: LB Gerald McRath (knee). STEELERS: DNP: CB Cortez Allen (ankle), NT Casey Hampton (shoulder), LB James Harrison (eye), G Chris Kemoeatu (knee), RB Rashard Mendenhall (hamstring), RB Mewelde Moore (ankle), QB Ben Roethlisberger (foot), DE Aaron Smith (foot), WR Hines Ward (not injury related), LB Jason Worilds (quadriceps).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at NEW YORK GIANTS - SEAHAWKS: No Data Reported GIANTS: DNP: CB Prince Amukamara (foot), C David Baas (neck), LB Michael Boley (knee), RB Brandon Jacobs (knee), DE Justin Tuck (groin, neck), CB Corey Webster (not injury related). LIMITED: DT Rocky Bernard (ribs), DE Osi Umenyiora (knee).
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS - BUCCANEERS: DNP: DE Tim Crowder (knee), LB Zac Diles (hamstring), T James Lee (knee), TE Luke Stocker (knee), WR Sammie Stroughter (foot). FULL: S Devin Holland (back), TE Zack Pianalto (calf). 49ERS: No Data Reported
NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - JETS: OUT: WR Logan Payne (wrist), LB Bryan Thomas (Achilles). DNP: WR Plaxico Burress (elbow), LB Garrett McIntyre (concussion), LB Calvin Pace (abdomen). LIMITED: C Nick Mangold (ankle), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder). FULL: CB Antonio Cromartie (ribs), DE Mike DeVito (shoulder), LB David Harris (toe), S Eric Smith (triceps). PATRIOTS: DNP: WR Julian Edelman (ankle), DT Albert Haynesworth (back), TE Aaron Hernandez (knee), LB Jerod Mayo (knee), T Sebastian Vollmer (back), RB Danny Woodhead (ankle), DE Mike Wright (concussion). LIMITED: CB Kyle Arrington (chest), S Josh Barrett (thumb, hamstring), CB Leigh Bodden (groin), S Patrick Chung (hand), CB Ras-I Dowling (hip), DE Shaun Ellis (knee), LB Gary Guyton (hamstring), DT Kyle Love (ankle). FULL: LB Dane Fletcher (thumb).
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS at DENVER BRONCOS - CHARGERS: DNP: DE Luis Castillo (tibia), DE Jacques Cesaire (knee), TE Antonio Gates (foot), C Nick Hardwick (neck), WR Vincent Jackson (hamstring). FULL: CB Quentin Jammer (hamstring). BRONCOS: DNP: S Brian Dawkins (ankle), TE Daniel Fells (knee), WR Eddie Royal (groin), WR Demaryius Thomas (finger), TE Julius Thomas (ankle), CB Jonathan Wilhite (illness). FULL: CB Champ Bailey (hamstring), RB Knowshon Moreno (hamstring), DT Marcus Thomas (groin).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at ATLANTA FALCONS - PACKERS: DNP: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Nick Collins (neck), WR Donald Driver (shin), LB Clay Matthews (quadriceps), DE Mike Neal (knee), TE Andrew Quarless (knee), CB Charles Woodson (foot, knee). LIMITED: T Chad Clifton (knee), LB Brad Jones (hamstring), LB Jamari Lattimore (shoulder), CB Pat Lee (back), TE Ryan Taylor (shoulder), CB Tramon Williams (shoulder), LB Frank Zombo (shoulder). FULL: RB Ryan Grant (kidney). FALCONS: DNP: DE Cliff Matthews (knee), C Todd McClure (knee), TE Michael Palmer (ankle), WR Roddy White (thigh). LIMITED: DT Jonathan Babineaux (knee), S William Moore (neck), LB Stephen Nicholas (calf), CB Christopher Owens (ankle), RB Jason Snelling (concussion).
CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS: No Data Reported