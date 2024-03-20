 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Owners Will Consider Changes to Kickoff, Challenge Rules at League Meeting

Among the rule changes to be considered this year at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Orlando is a revised kickoff structure, additions to what rulings on the field can be challenged and the banning of the hip-drop tackle

Published: Mar 20, 2024 at 02:11 PM Updated: Mar 20, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

RulesThumb

The NFL will conduct its Annual League Meeting in Orlando from March 24-27. As is the case each offseason, one important order of business during the meeting will be the consideration of proposals to change the rules of the game. This year, several of those proposals involve kickoffs and replay challenges.

On Wednesday, the league distributed a list of 10 proposals that will be discussed; all were submitted by individual clubs or the competition committee. The Detroit Lions, for instance, would like to make one change in how replay challenges are administered. Under the current rule, a team only gets a third challenge in a game if both of its first two are successful. The Lions propose that a team gets a third challenge in a game if just one of it's first two are successful.

The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, want to make an addition to the rulings that can be challenged. Specifically, the Colts want a coach (or a replay official if its within the final two minutes) to be able to challenge any penalty that is called.

The Competition Committee also wants to add the ruling of whether a quarterback is down by contact or out of bounds before the pass is thrown to the list of reviewable rulings.

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying again with a proposal that has been considered before but not adopted, as they want to introduce an alternative to the onside kick when a trailing team wants to retain possession after a score. The idea is to put the ball at the 20-yard line of what would be the kicking team and allow the offense to attempt to convert a fourth-and-20. A team would only be permitted to try this up to two times in a game. This would not eliminate the traditional onside kick but instead provide another option.

Team owners will also be considering an elaborate overhaul of how kickoffs are structured, a proposal that is intended to create more kickoff returns without also negatively impacting player safety. Under this proposal, the kicker would be alone at his 35-yard line while the 10 players in coverage will line up at the opponent's 40. Most of the return team will be lined up at the 35-yard line, and none of the players in either of those areas can move from their spots until the ball is caught or hits the ground.

The area between the receiving team's goal line and the 20-yard line is called the "landing zone" and will be the target for opposing kickers; any ball that lands or is caught in this zone must be returned. If the ball lands in or beyond the end zone on the fly it's a touchback and the ball comes out to the receiving team's 35. If the ball first hits the ground in the landing zone and then goes into the end zone, it's a touchback and the ball comes out to the receiving team's 20. Any ball that hits the ground short of the landing zone is treated like a kick out of bounds and the ball is spotted at the receiving team's 40-yard line.

If the new kickoff rules are approved, it would be for the 2024 season only, after which the owners would decide if they wanted to make the rule permanent or not.

One rule change proposal that already seems to be a matter of contention between players and the Competition Committee is the potential banning of the hip-drop tackle. In this type of tackle, the defender grabs the ballcarrier with both arms then drops his body weight onto the ballcarrier's lower leg(s). A penalty thrown for this type of tackle would result in a loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down.

The owners will also consider seven proposed changes to league bylaws. These are generally concerned with procedure rules, such as how roster moves have made. The Lions, for instance, want to eliminate the rule that a player has to spend at least one day on the 53-man roster before he can be eligible to return from a reserve list. Currently, if a player is put on injured reserve before the final cuts he has to miss the entire season.

The Bills also want to expand the number of players who can be elevated from the practice squad for a game from two to three, but the third one would specifically to bring up a quarterback to serve as the emergency third QB. The Competition Committee piggy-backed off that by proposing that a third quarterback can be elevated an unlimited number of times during the season. Currently, any specific player can only be elevated three times during the regular season.

The Lions were also one of six teams to propose that the trading deadline be moved back in the season, to the Tuesday after the 10th week of games.

These proposals may or may not be resolved at the March meetings. They could be passed, voted down or tabled, and the league will conduct another set of meetings in Nashville in late May where the proposals can be considered again.

Best Photos from Baker Mayfield’s Signing & Press Conference

View photos from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's signing day and media press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield's water bottle during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield's water bottle during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Emily Mayfield during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Emily Mayfield during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract with his wife Emily Mayfield at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract with his wife Emily Mayfield at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract with his wife Emily Mayfield at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract with his wife Emily Mayfield at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract with his wife Emily Mayfield at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract with his wife Emily Mayfield at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives to sign his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract with General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract with General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract with General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract with General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract with General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract with General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract with General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract with General Manager Jason Licht at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his wife Emily Mayfield as he signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his wife Emily Mayfield as he signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he signed his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he signed his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he signed his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he signed his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield after Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Emily Mayfield after Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht after he signed his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 61

TAMPA, FL - March 13, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht after he signed his contract at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Justin Peelle Added to Bucs' Staff to Tutor Tight Ends

Justin Peelle, who previously helped tight ends to Pro Bowl seasons in Philadelphia and Atlanta, has been hired to coach that position on Todd Bowles' staff, with John Van Dam moving over to pass game assistant
news

25 Finalists Named for Inaugural Buccaneers National Coaching Academy 

Twenty-five finalists were named for the inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy, including five women and two international participants
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 6.0: Free Agency Shakeup

The first week of signings and trades in the new league year have impacted the needs and strategies of many teams in the draft, though the Buccaneers once again went for edge rush help
news

John Wolford, Justin Skule Sign New Deals | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Latest Headlines

Justin Peelle Added to Bucs' Staff to Tutor Tight Ends

Justin Peelle, who previously helped tight ends to Pro Bowl seasons in Philadelphia and Atlanta, has been hired to coach that position on Todd Bowles' staff, with John Van Dam moving over to pass game assistant

Owners Will Consider Changes to Kickoff, Challenge Rules at League Meeting

Among the rule changes to be considered this year at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Orlando is a revised kickoff structure, additions to what rulings on the field can be challenged and the banning of the hip-drop tackle

Rondé Barber Breaks Down What Makes Bucs Mike Evans an 'All-Timer' | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber explains what WR Mike Evans consistently does to place himself in the conversation to be considered as one the best receivers of all time.

25 Finalists Named for Inaugural Buccaneers National Coaching Academy 

Twenty-five finalists were named for the inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy, including five women and two international participants

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 6.0: Free Agency Shakeup

The first week of signings and trades in the new league year have impacted the needs and strategies of many teams in the draft, though the Buccaneers once again went for edge rush help

John Wolford, Justin Skule Sign New Deals | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Rondé Barber Explains How Baker Mayfield Creates Calm Out of Chaos | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down what makes Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield so special and how he is able to command control under pressure.

Bucs Sign Slot Corner Tavierre Thomas

Tampa Bay added another new piece to its secondary on Monday, inking Tavierre Thomas, who has seen extensive action as a slot corner in Cleveland and Houston

How Does Jordan Whitehead Fit? | Brianna's Blitz

As veteran safety Jordan Whitehead re-joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the secondary?

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 8.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: One Week In

A week into free agency, the Buccaneers have retained several key figures and made a handful of outside additions…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber to Be Screened at The 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival

Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber | 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival Trailer

Documenting his path from Roanoke, Virginia to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now the Hall of Fame, "Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber" is heading to the 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival

Bucs Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall in Free Agency

Tampa Bay now has two members of the Jets' 2023 secondary on their 2024 roster, agreeing to terms with fifth-year CB Bryce Hall two days after inking S Jordan Whitehead, who played his first four seasons in Tampa

Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers dipped back into free agency on Friday to add another piece to their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ben Bredeson, who started at three different spots for the Giants in 2023

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers continued to build depth on their offensive line on Friday, signing former Eagle Sua Opeta, who made starts at both right and left guard in 2023

John Wolford Re-Ups with Bucs, Keeps QB Room Intact

The Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with QB John Wolford on Friday, meaning all three of their passers from last season are now under contract for 2024

Bucs Re-Sign Swing Tackle Justin Skule

Justin Skule, who served as Tampa Bay's swing tackle in 2023 and has starting experience from his team with the 49ers, is sticking with the Bucs in 2024

Baker Mayfield: 'You Can Call Me a Buccaneer'

The Mayfield era continues in Tampa Bay.

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Kate Keith

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Lennard Longhorn's Kate
Advertising