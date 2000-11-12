Not Hurting for Words

WR Reidel Anthony credited Shaun King's touch on his scoring reception





K Martin Gramatica has a nice field goal streak going and QB Shaun King is suddenly finding the end zone at an accelerated rate. Nevertheless, the most pleasant trend for the Buccaneers this season has been a string of not-too-painful post-game injury reports.

Unlike the Green Bay Packers, which lost QB Brett Favre to a sprained ankle (further status not available by Sunday night), Tampa Bay had very few serious injury concerns after the contest.

In fact, the report of hot spots from the training room after the game included just three names:

· Gramatica, right shoulder sprain · S John Lynch, left thigh bruise · TE Dave Moore, mild concussion

As usual, Head Coach Tony Dungy will have a better evaluation of where the team stands from an injury standpoint on Monday, when he addresses the media at 12:30 p.m. (You can watch that press conference live on Buccaneers.com…the link will appear in the Broadcast Network box around noon).

On the other hand, we don't have to wait until Monday to hear what Dungy and some of the Bucs' key players had to say about Sunday's big win. Below is a compilation of quotes taken from the Buccaneers locker room in the minutes after victory.

Head Coach Tony Dungy

"That was NFC Central ball at its best. We got a chance to get a little breathing room, but special teams wouldn't let us do that. Those guys are a competitive team. Any time you have a team that is as explosive as they are, with a quarterback like Brett Favre, you have to be careful. You don't want them to get too close. Someone has to come up with a defining set of plays and that's what we did."

On Gramatica: "We feel like every time he goes out there, he is going to make it. Martin does an exceptional job for us. It seems like the bigger the kick, the more confidence he has got, and we are fortunate to have him."

On the playoff race: "We can't look at where we are in the playoff race, we just have to just keep playing well and winning, and if we do that, we will be fine."

DE Chidi Ahanotu

"We always say give us 17 and we will win. We came in trying to stop the run and we wanted to make plays. Taking Favre (out of the game) was a big play, and I got a fumble recovery. We got the momentum swing and deflated their sails. We had to finish, so we turned it up and we did it."

WR Reidel Anthony

On his touchdown: "I saved myself a little room and felt like I executed really well, and Shaun (King) put the ball in the corner of the end zone. It was up and down today. You have to give credit to Green Bay. They played a good game and we were ready to take advantage of opportunities."

LB Derrick Brooks

"We are still in a hole and we don't have an opportunity to lose ground. We still have our eyes on the division."

On Hasselbeck: "We can't let a guy come in and beat us. He escaped a lot of sacks and did alright."

RB Warrick Dunn

On the second half: "They did a good job of bringing down the safeties and we weren't ready for it."

On his involvement: "I just try to prepare for each week and be patient. I can run inside and outside, and I just look for the blocks and then try to make people miss. I just want to help the football team win. I think overall we are playing better as team and overall our confidence is at an all-time high."

G Randall McDaniel

"We have to play four quarters better than that. All of these wins are important from the standpoint that we can't lose anymore. We just have to play all four quarters. I think once we do that, we will be in good shape."

DT Warren Sapp

"We made it tough on ourselves in the third quarter, did some crazy things on defense and just became resolved for the win. They can't beat us with anything they are doing if we are fundamentally sound. We have to band together and we got it done."