Old Favorites Get Updates

The Bucs' warship will sail progressively through NFL waters this season during the GameDay intros





If you're surfing Buccaneers.com today, you'll probably stumble across some of your old favorites from the site's first season. But this is no time for leftovers; we've taken some familiar dishes from the last nine months and cooked them up with a little extra spice for the 2000 campaign.

Click on the Matchup banner in the upper right corner and you will launch the site's popular Flash intro for this Sunday's game. It's a new version updated for 2000, however, and it just hit the site today. The battle at sea continues, of course, since that is where buccaneers are most deadly, but now we're bringing the action right into our opponent's ports. Follow the Flash intro throughout the season as our Captain leads us from port to port and through the treacherous waters of the NFL.

Down below you'll also see a new 'Your Turn' console. Veterans of the site are familiar with the Your Turn feature, a popular interview series that ran throughout the spring and included such significant guests as General Manager Rich McKay, Head Coach Tony Dungy and Offensive Coordinator Les Steckel.

Your Turn allows you, the rabid Buccaneer fan, to submit the questions that will be used to interview our guests. When Director of Player Personnel Jerry Angelo was on Your Turn just after the draft, for instance, our fans wanted to know who else the Bucs considered drafting in the seventh round. Angelo answered candidly (RB Shyrone Stith, by the way).

Just as Your Turn was winding up for the summer, we featured our first player guest, QB Shaun King, who was chosen by a poll of users on Buccaneers.com. With the return of Your Turn, we'll bring you additional prominent Buccaneers, but now they'll be able to answer specific questions about games that just happened or contests that are right around the corner. You'll be able to use 'Your Turn' to gain the kind of locker room access usually reserved for the media.