One Buc Mailbag: Sudden Impact

- Receiving: WR Antonio Bryant, 2008. There are other pass-catchers in team history who had peaks they never came close to replicating, including Michael Clayton, Jackie Harris and Ike Hilliard. However, Bryant peaked the highest by far and fell off far more quickly. Originally a second-round pick of the Cowboys who had a 1,000-yard season for Cleveland in 2005, Bryant was out of the game in 2007 before Jon Gruden came calling. Bryant made the most of his new opportunity, catching 83 passes for 1,248 yards and seven touchdowns and creating a personal highlight reel of amazingly acrobatic grabs. Both his catch and yardage totals rank as the fifth-highest single-season marks in franchise history. Bryant was so good that the Bucs used their franchise tag to keep him around in 2009, only to see a knee injury limit him to 39 catches in 13 games. Bryant got a new four-year deal from the Bengals the next spring but didn't make the team and never appeared in another NFL game.

- Passing: QB Brian Griese, 2004. This one might be a bit of a stretch, and Chris Simms's 2005 campaign would be a possible replacement. We should note up front that Griese threw for nearly 20,000 yards in his NFL career and had a pair of 3,000-yard campaigns for the Denver Broncos. Still, this 2004 season was a Buccaneer-specific peak that he never duplicated. Super Bowl winner Brad Johnson was the Bucs' starter to begin that campaign, but he gave away to Simms in Week Five. Simms got hurt in his first start, at New Orleans, and Griese stepped in to start 10 of the final 11 contests. During that time he threw for 2,632 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 7.83 yards per pass attempt and 6.0% touchdown rate are both single-season Buc records, which goes a long way towards explaining his 97.5 passer rating. That, too, remains a Buccaneer record to this day. Griese played another season in Tampa in 2005, then came back via a trade with Chicago in 2008, but in neither season did he top six starts or get even halfway to his 2004 totals for yards and touchdowns. His passer ratings of 79.6 and 69.4 in the '05 and '08 campaigns, respectively, didn't come close to his impressive 2004 finish.