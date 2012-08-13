 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Orlovsky's Buc Debut Builds Trust Among Teammates

Second-string QB Dan Orlovsky wants to earn his team’s confidence with his play on the field, and he took a step in that direction Friday in Miami with a very sharp performance

Aug 13, 2012 at 06:48 AM
Orlovsky08_13_12_1_t.jpg


Dan Orlovsky, the eighth-year quarterback who is in his first season as a reserve for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, already has the faith of the team's coaching staff.  Josh Freeman is the Buccaneers' unquestioned starter under center, but backups are pressed into service every week around the NFL, making Orlovsky's position on the depth chart a particularly important one.

"He is a veteran, no doubt, a true pro," said Head Coach Greg Schiano on Monday, three days after Orlovsky went eight-for-eight in his Buccaneer debut.  "He prepares like that.  He's great for our quarterback room.  I would have confidence in him if we had to put him in the game.  He's very, very sure of what he's doing, very confident running the show.  I'm really glad that we have him here."

In the eyes of the coaching staff, Orlovsky has proved himself on the practice field, in the meeting room, in the everyday moments where a quarterback demonstrates his leadership.  However, the former Colt, Texan and Lion knows there is only one place he can truly win the unwavering belief of his fellow players.

"Being the new guy around here, it's important for me to just go do my job, and allow my teammates and coaches to [trust me]," he said.  "You can do it all in practice, and you can say it all and be smart in meetings, but until you go out and do it in games, that will be the time when guys, if something did happen, will have trust in you.  So that's important for me, but I'm just going to do my job."

He certainly handled his job well in Miami.  After Freeman led the Bucs to a touchdown on their opening possession, Orlovsky relieved the starter for Tampa Bay's second drive and did the same thing.  Orlovsky eventually played one series into the third quarter and hit on all eight of his throws for 91 yards.  His 44-yard completion to Tiquan Underwood put the Bucs at the Miami three-yard line, setting up rookie RB Doug Martin for his first NFL touchdown.

In a way, Orlovsky picked up where he left off at the end of last year, when he started the last five games in Indianapolis and led the Colts to their only two wins of the season.  The former UConn star played quite well down the stretch for a struggling Indy team, and that certainly was a factor for Buccaneer scouts when they were looking for a new backup for Freeman this offseason.  Since arriving in Tampa, he has discovered that Schiano's offense, which gives the quarterback a lot of responsibility at the line of scrimmage, matches up well with his recent experience.  However, Orlovsky believes those factors are irrelevant in terms of winning over his new teammates.

"Like I said, I'm new here, so it's important for me to gain these guys' trust," he said.  "No matter if I've been in the league for one year or eight years, that doesn't matter.  Guys want to see you perform in front of their eyes.  It's not my goal to go out and shine and be fancy – I'm just going to do my job and gain my teammate's trust."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall in Free Agency

Tampa Bay now has two members of the Jets' 2023 secondary on their 2024 roster, agreeing to terms with fifth-year CB Bryce Hall two days after inking S Jordan Whitehead, who played his first four seasons in Tampa
news

Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers dipped back into free agency on Friday to add another piece to their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ben Bredeson, who started at three different spots for the Giants in 2023
news

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers continued to build depth on their offensive line on Friday, signing former Eagle Sua Opeta, who made starts at both right and left guard in 2023
news

John Wolford Re-Ups with Bucs, Keeps QB Room Intact

The Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with QB John Wolford on Friday, meaning all three of their passers from last season are now under contract for 2024

Latest Headlines

Bucs Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall in Free Agency

Tampa Bay now has two members of the Jets' 2023 secondary on their 2024 roster, agreeing to terms with fifth-year CB Bryce Hall two days after inking S Jordan Whitehead, who played his first four seasons in Tampa

Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers dipped back into free agency on Friday to add another piece to their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ben Bredeson, who started at three different spots for the Giants in 2023

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers continued to build depth on their offensive line on Friday, signing former Eagle Sua Opeta, who made starts at both right and left guard in 2023

John Wolford Re-Ups with Bucs, Keeps QB Room Intact

The Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with QB John Wolford on Friday, meaning all three of their passers from last season are now under contract for 2024

Bucs Re-Sign Swing Tackle Justin Skule

Justin Skule, who served as Tampa Bay's swing tackle in 2023 and has starting experience from his team with the 49ers, is sticking with the Bucs in 2024

Baker Mayfield: 'You Can Call Me a Buccaneer'

The Mayfield era continues in Tampa Bay.

Jordan Whitehead: I Elevated My Game While with Jets | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Bucs Conduct 'One of the Greatest Free Agency Hauls Ever' 

General Manager Jason Licht and the Bucs' brass assembled one of the greatest free agency success stories in the club's history, re-signing key fixtures before they hit the open market

Free Agency Season | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about contract restructuring, cornerback options, Baker Mayfield's new deal and more

Predicting Position Priority After Free Agency | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins and UCLA edge Laiatu Latu.

Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets

Jordan Whitehead on Returning to Tampa, 'It Feels Good' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Jordan Whitehead spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. S Whitehead discussed what led him back to Tampa, being ready to lead and his excitement to play alongside 'greatness' with Antoine Winfield Jr.

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Jason Licht and the Buccaneers got a lot of important work done before the free agent market opened but there are still plenty of moving pieces to deal with in the weeks ahead…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

We're Getting the Bucs Back Together | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs signing QB Baker Mayfield & other important pieces, the Bucs trade with the Detroit Lions and what fans can expect moving forward.

Baker Mayfield Signs New Three-Year Deal with the Bucs 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who galvanized the Bucs' offense in 2023, will continue writing his story in Tampa Bay

Best Photos from Baker Mayfield's Signing & Press Conference

View photos from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's signing day and media press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Baker Mayfield: 'This Group is So Special' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media on Wednesday following the signing of his new contract with the Bucs. QB Mayfield discussed falling in love with the Tampa community, the deep bonds he has formed with his teammates and his excitement to continue to grow in the system.

Jordan Whitehead Returns to Bucs on Two-Year Deal

Safety Jordan Whitehead, a fourth-round pick by the Bucs in 2018 who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020, has agreed to terms on a contract that brings him back to Tampa after two productive years with the Jets

Bucs Trade Carlton Davis to Lions, Add Third-Round Pick

Tampa Bay and Detroit officially finalized their trade at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, as the Bucs received a third-round pick in exchange for veteran CB Carlton Davis and two sixth-rounders

After Carlton Davis Trade, Bucs Have Four Picks in Top 100

The Buccaneers, who have made very good use of third-round picks in recent years, now have two such assets at their disposal after the trade of CB Carlton Davis to Detroit on Wednesday
Advertising