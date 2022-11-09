Overview of the Week 10 Matchup in Germany, Jake Camarda Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week | Brianna's Blitz

History in the Making

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will write history on Sunday. The NFL's first ever game will be played on Nov. 13 when the Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks go head-to-head at Allianz Arena in Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. This will mark Tampa Bay's fourth appearance in an international series game, and the team's first outside of London. This contest will be the first International Series game featuring two teams that lead their respective divisions entering the week of the meeting. The Bucs currently hold a 4-5 record in the NFC South and will look to strengthen their grip on the division with a win over the 6-3 Seattle Seahawks, who comfortably sit atop the NFC West. The Seahawks are riding a four-game win streak with Russell Wilson's heir, Geno Smith, commanding the offense with poise. Smith leads the NFL with a 73.1 completion percentage and ranks third with a 107.2 passer rating this season, leading Seattle to the fourth-most points per game in the NFL (26.8). He has thrived in the Seahawks' system and Smith's elusiveness outside of the pocket creates a unique challenge for the Buccaneers' defense. Sunday's unprecedented marquee matchup in Germany will garner attention and provide Tampa Bay the opportunity to capitalize off their stunning, late-game heroics against the Rams. From Captain Fear appearances, autographs, to a meet-and-greet with Bucs' legends, review the below itinerary for the ultimate fan experience in Munich: