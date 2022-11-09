Overview of the Week 10 Matchup in Germany, Jake Camarda Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week | Brianna's Blitz

History in the Making
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will write history on Sunday. The NFL's first ever game will be played on Nov. 13 when the Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks go head-to-head at Allianz Arena in Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. This will mark Tampa Bay's fourth appearance in an international series game, and the team's first outside of London. This contest will be the first International Series game featuring two teams that lead their respective divisions entering the week of the meeting. The Bucs currently hold a 4-5 record in the NFC South and will look to strengthen their grip on the division with a win over the 6-3 Seattle Seahawks, who comfortably sit atop the NFC West. The Seahawks are riding a four-game win streak with Russell Wilson's heir, Geno Smith, commanding the offense with poise. Smith leads the NFL with a 73.1 completion percentage and ranks third with a 107.2 passer rating this season, leading Seattle to the fourth-most points per game in the NFL (26.8). He has thrived in the Seahawks' system and Smith's elusiveness outside of the pocket creates a unique challenge for the Buccaneers' defense. Sunday's unprecedented marquee matchup in Germany will garner attention and provide Tampa Bay the opportunity to capitalize off their stunning, late-game heroics against the Rams. From Captain Fear appearances, autographs, to a meet-and-greet with Bucs' legends, review the below itinerary for the ultimate fan experience in Munich:
Jake Camarda Receives League-Wide Recognition
Bucs' punter Jake Camarda captured the NFL's attention against the Rams with a sensational outing. The NFL announced on Wednesday that Camarda was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week Nine, becoming the first rookie punter in team history to win Special Teams Player of the Week accolades and the fifth Buccaneer punter overall to receive the honor.
In a 16-13 win over the Rams in Week Nine at Raymond James Stadium, Camarda punted six times for 357 yards, recording 59.5 yards per punt. Among punters with six-or-more punts in a game, Camarda's 59.5 gross average was tied for the highest mark in NFL history and his 54.2 net average was the third-highest mark in NFL history. Both his gross average and his net average ranked as the highest by any punter with four-or-more punts in a game this season. He consistently pinned the Rams inside of their own 10-yard line, which put L.A. into disadvantageous positions to start drives.
Camarda's afternoon was highlighted by a 74-yard punt, which is tied for the longest punt in Buccaneers franchise history and tied for the third-longest punt in the NFL this season. His four punts pinned inside the 20-yard line were the most by any player in Week Nine. Among teams with three-or-more punts in Week Nine, Tampa Bay's average opponent starting field position of the 15.8-yard line was the deepest in the NFL. Camarda is the first Buccaneers rookie to win a Player of the Week award since 2016. He played an integral role in the team's victory and was awarded the game ball during the postgame locker room festivities by Head Coach Todd Bowles for his efforts in Week Nine.