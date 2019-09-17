Performance Review: OLB Shaq Barrett

You can see the Van Roten's head just get around here to spy Barrett as he's breaking loose from his blocker with a straight shot at Newton, who is still holding onto the ball. Credit goes of course to Barrett for overpowering his man, but it's also that he was left one-on-one to do so, which is a credit to Vea and the respect opposing offenses have for him in the double team. There's also the fact that Newton is still holding onto the ball – meaning the secondary has done their job in coverage, not leaving Newton many options to get rid of the ball. You can see above that linebacker Lavonte David chipped tight end Greg Olsen on his way across the formation and cornerback Carlton Davis is tight to wide receiver Curtis Samuel at the time Newton is going through his progressions. He won't get to his next read before Barrett brings him down.