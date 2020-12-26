On to the Dance! Bucs Clinch Playoff Spot

The Buccaneers made their long-awaited return to the playoffs in their first year with ﻿Tom Brady﻿ at the helm of the offense. Signing Brady, who won six Super Bowl rings and went to nine total championship games over 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, was just one of many bold moves the Buccaneers made in 2020 to pursue their title dreams. The Buccaneers also managed to retain several key defensive players, including ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿, ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ and ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿, and traded for Brady's long-time Patriots teammate, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿.

Tampa Bay is headed to the postseason in its second season under Head Coach Bruce Arians. In his eight seasons as a head coach or interim head coach, Arians has led his team to the playoffs four times and guided it to 10 or more wins five times.

This marks the 11th time that the Buccaneers have qualified for the postseason. The franchise made it to the playoffs for the first time in 1979, just four years into its existence, then returned in 1981 and 1982. After a drought that lasted most of the '80s and the first half of the '90s, the franchise saw a resurgence after it was purchased by Malcolm Glazer. The Buccaneer went back to the playoffs in 1997, then for four straight years from 1999-2002. The last of those four years culminated in the Bucs' first visit to, and victory in, the Super Bowl, as they defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, in the title game.