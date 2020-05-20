Playoff Bound? NFL Analysts Bullish on Bucs' 2020 Win Total

• Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport puts the Buccaneers at 10-6, too, but doesn't have them surpassing the Saints "yet"

Davenport sees the Saints winning a fourth consecutive NFC South title with a 12-4 record, followed by the Buccaneers two games back, then the 8-8 Falcons and the 3-13 Panthers. Given his predictions for the other three NFC divisions, Davenport would have the Buccaneers battling it out with the 10-6 Vikings and 10-6 Seahawks for the two Wild Card spots.

Davenport: "Beginning with a Week 1 matchup against the Saints in New Orleans, there won't be a more scrutinized team in the league in 2020. The Bucs' two battles with Drew Brees and the Saints will be must-see TV. So will home dates with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 6 and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 12.

"The Bucs have offensive weapons galore and the NFL's best run defense from a year ago, but their run game and secondary are still question marks. Even with Brady in the fold, the Buccaneers aren't as good as the Saints. At least not yet."

• Nick Goss of Yahoo Sports is even higher on the Bucs' chances in 2020, getting them to 12-4

Goss splits the Bucs schedule into home and away lists and predicts that the team goes 6-2 in both of those categories. The culprits on the home schedule are Green Bay and Kansas City, while the two losses on the road would be in the division at New Orleans and Atlanta.

Goss: "Oddsmakers also agree that Tampa Bay is a real threat to win the Lombardi Trophy in 2020. They have given the Buccaneers the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LV.