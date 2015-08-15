Postgame Notes: Buccaneers vs. Vikings

Photos from the Buccaneers' preseason game against the Vikings.
- Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston made his NFL preseason debut in tonight's game, finishing the contest 9-of-18 for 131 yards and one interception, with four rushes for 18 yards and one touchdown. His 131 passing yards are the most since Mike Glennon threw for 140 last season (at Jacksonville, 8/8/14).
- Winston's rushing touchdown was the first by a Buccaneers quarterback since Josh Freeman in 2011 (at Kansas City, 8/12/11).
- Defensive tackle Henry Melton recorded the team's first sack of the preseason, dropping Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a nine-yard loss.
- With 25 seconds left in the first half, defensive lineman Will Gholston forced a fumble, recovered by defensive end Lawrence Sidbury Jr.
- In the third quarter, Sidbury forced a fumble from Vikings running back Joe Banyard, recovered by cornerback Leonard Johnson.
- On the possession following Johnson's fumble recovery, Tampa Bay went 31 yards in eight plays, culminating in a three-yard touchdown run by running back Mike James. It is James' first career preseason rushing touchdown.
- After James' score, the Vikings drove 78 yards before Bucs linebacker Khaseem Greene forced a fumble from Vikings running back Dominique Williams at the Tampa Bay 2-yard line, which went out of the back of the endzone for a touchback.
- This is the Buccaneers' first preseason game with three forced fumbles since last season (at Buffalo, 8/23/14) and the first with three fumbles lost by the opponent since 2013 (at Miami, 8/13/14).
- Players making their Buccaneers preseason debut: linebacker Bruce Carter, linebacker Larry Dean, cornerback Brandon Dixon, tackle Reid Fragel, cornerback Isaiah Frey, linebacker Khaseem Greene, wide receiver Tavarres King, linebacker Orie Lemon, quarterback Seth Lobato, guard Logan Mankins, defensive tackle Tony McDaniel, safety Kimario McFadden, defensive tackle Henry Melton, cornerback Sterling Moore, tight end/fullback Evan Rodriguez, defensive end Lawrence Sidbury Jr., defensive end Jacquies Smith, safety D.J. Swearinger, defensive lineman George Uko, defensive back Derrick Wells, linebacker Jason Williams.
*Player joined the Buccaneers during the 2013 season, but did not appear in the preseason with the team.
- Players making their NFL preseason debut: cornerback Jude Adjeh-Barimah, linebacker Kwon Alexander, wide receiver Kenny Bell, running back Dominique Brown, defensive tackle Quayshawne Buckley, wide receiver Kaelin Clay, wide receiver Donteea Dye, offensive lineman Antoine Everett, safety Chris Hackett, wide receiver Adam Humphries, fullback Joey Iosefa, linebacker Josh Keyes, defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons, guard Ali Marpet, punter Karl Schmitz, cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz, tackle Donovan Smith, quarterback Jameis Winston and defensive end Jamal Young.
- Kicker Brandon Bogotay did not play in today's game.
Today's Buccaneers that did not dress:
16 WR Rannell Hall#23 S Chris Conte
37 S Keith Tandy
61 C Josh Allen
96 DE T.J. Fatinikun
Today's starting lineups:
|**OFFENSE** WR #83 Vincent Jackson LT #64 Kevin Pamphile LG #70 Logan Mankins C #62 Evan Smith RG #72 Garrett Gilkey RT #69 Demar Dotson TE #87 Austin Seferian-Jenkins WR #13 Mike Evans QB #3 Jameis Winston FB #46 Jorvorskie Lane RB #22 Doug Martin
|**DEFENSE** LDE #56 Jacquies Smith DT #93 Gerald McCoy DT #98 Clinton McDonald RDE #94 George Johnson SLB #54 Danny Lansanah MLB #50 Bruce Carter WLB #54 Lavonte David CB #21 Alterraun Verner CB #27 Johnthan Banks SS #31 Major Wright FS #30 Bradley McDougald