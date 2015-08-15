Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Postgame Notes: Buccaneers vs. Vikings

A few things to know about the Bucs' game against the Vikings.

Aug 15, 2015 at 05:58 PM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

Buccaneers vs. Vikings

Photos from the Buccaneers' preseason game against the Vikings.

QB Jameis Winston unleashes a pass in his first NFL game
1 / 53

QB Jameis Winston unleashes a pass in his first NFL game

WR Louis Murphy (18) makes a move after hauling in a pass from Jameis Winston. Murphy caught four passes from Winston for 54 yards in the first half.
2 / 53

WR Louis Murphy (18) makes a move after hauling in a pass from Jameis Winston. Murphy caught four passes from Winston for 54 yards in the first half.

TE Luke Stocker (88) and OT Donovan Smith (76) take off from the line during first half action.
3 / 53

TE Luke Stocker (88) and OT Donovan Smith (76) take off from the line during first half action.

QB Jameis Winston (3) takes steps as he nears the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown run to close the second quarter.
4 / 53

QB Jameis Winston (3) takes steps as he nears the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown run to close the second quarter.

QB Jameis Winston (3) celebrates with some of his receivers in the end zone after scoring on an eight-yard run, his first NFL touchdown.
5 / 53

QB Jameis Winston (3) celebrates with some of his receivers in the end zone after scoring on an eight-yard run, his first NFL touchdown.

RB Bobby Rainey round the corner after taking a handoff in first quarter action of the Bucs' first preseason game.
6 / 53

RB Bobby Rainey round the corner after taking a handoff in first quarter action of the Bucs' first preseason game.

QB Jameis Winston looks downfield for a receiver in second quarter action. He would end the day with two quarters of play, 9-of-19, 131 yards, one INT, one rushing TD.
7 / 53

QB Jameis Winston looks downfield for a receiver in second quarter action. He would end the day with two quarters of play, 9-of-19, 131 yards, one INT, one rushing TD.

K Pat Murray connects on a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter for the first Bucs' points of the game.
8 / 53

K Pat Murray connects on a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter for the first Bucs' points of the game.

Rookie LB Kwon Alexander (58) wraps up Vikings' RB Matt Asiata in first half action.
9 / 53

Rookie LB Kwon Alexander (58) wraps up Vikings' RB Matt Asiata in first half action.

First-year Buccaneer DT Henry Melton (90) sacks Vikings' QB Shaun Hill to start the second quarter.
10 / 53

First-year Buccaneer DT Henry Melton (90) sacks Vikings' QB Shaun Hill to start the second quarter.

Bucs' Head Coach Lovie Smith looks on as his team faces the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 Preseason Week 1.
11 / 53

Bucs' Head Coach Lovie Smith looks on as his team faces the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 Preseason Week 1.

DE Larry English rounds the corner rushing Vikings' QB Shaun Hill.
12 / 53

DE Larry English rounds the corner rushing Vikings' QB Shaun Hill.

Second-year WR Mike Evans (13) battles Minnesota CB Jabari Price for a ball in the first quarter.
13 / 53

Second-year WR Mike Evans (13) battles Minnesota CB Jabari Price for a ball in the first quarter.

Three Bucs defenders gang tackle Vikings' RB Matt Asiata in Preseason Game 1 action.
14 / 53

Three Bucs defenders gang tackle Vikings' RB Matt Asiata in Preseason Game 1 action.

DE Lawrence Sidbury, who recovered a fumble in the second quarter, rushes Minnesota quarterback Shaun Hill.
15 / 53

DE Lawrence Sidbury, who recovered a fumble in the second quarter, rushes Minnesota quarterback Shaun Hill.

QB Jameis Winston scrambles from the pocket in his first NFL action.
16 / 53

QB Jameis Winston scrambles from the pocket in his first NFL action.

Head Coach Lovie Smith looks to the scoreboard as his Buccaneers take on the Vikings.
17 / 53

Head Coach Lovie Smith looks to the scoreboard as his Buccaneers take on the Vikings.

In the second quarter, TE Luke Stocker received a short Winston pass and took it up the sideline for an 18-yard gain on the Buccaneers touchdown drive.
18 / 53

In the second quarter, TE Luke Stocker received a short Winston pass and took it up the sideline for an 18-yard gain on the Buccaneers touchdown drive.

RB Charles Sims evades a tackler on a first half rush. He'd end the half with 11 yards rushing on two carries.
19 / 53

RB Charles Sims evades a tackler on a first half rush. He'd end the half with 11 yards rushing on two carries.

QB Jameis Winston ready to release a pass in his first preseason game.
20 / 53

QB Jameis Winston ready to release a pass in his first preseason game.

DT Gerald McCoy takes down Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon to start the first quarter.
21 / 53

DT Gerald McCoy takes down Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon to start the first quarter.

Winston hands it off up the middle to Bucs RB Doug Martin (22). Martin would finish his day with five rushes for 19 yards.
22 / 53

Winston hands it off up the middle to Bucs RB Doug Martin (22). Martin would finish his day with five rushes for 19 yards.

P Michael Koenen boots a first-half punt.
23 / 53

P Michael Koenen boots a first-half punt.

LB Lavonte David (54), LB Bruce Carter (50) and DE Jacquies Smith (56) look on after a play in the first series of the 2015 Bucs season.
24 / 53

LB Lavonte David (54), LB Bruce Carter (50) and DE Jacquies Smith (56) look on after a play in the first series of the 2015 Bucs season.

Head Coach Lovie Smith encourages his defenders as they exit the field after coming off the field in first half action.
25 / 53

Head Coach Lovie Smith encourages his defenders as they exit the field after coming off the field in first half action.

In his first game in red and pewter, first-year Buccaneer LB Bruce Carter (50) hits Minnesota RB Jerick McKinnon.
26 / 53

In his first game in red and pewter, first-year Buccaneer LB Bruce Carter (50) hits Minnesota RB Jerick McKinnon.

LB Bruce Carter (50), LB Lavonte David (54) and CB Leonard Johnson (29) stop RB Jerick McKinnon.
27 / 53

LB Bruce Carter (50), LB Lavonte David (54) and CB Leonard Johnson (29) stop RB Jerick McKinnon.

QB Jameis Winston looks down field. He ended the day with nine completions for 131 yards, including a 40-yard connection with Vincent Jackson, his first NFL completion.
28 / 53

QB Jameis Winston looks down field. He ended the day with nine completions for 131 yards, including a 40-yard connection with Vincent Jackson, his first NFL completion.

Bucs' defensive linemen Gerald McCoy (93) and George Johnson (94) celebrate after making a first quarter stop.
29 / 53

Bucs' defensive linemen Gerald McCoy (93) and George Johnson (94) celebrate after making a first quarter stop.

Rookie WR Kenny Bell returns a Vikings kickoff in first half action.
30 / 53

Rookie WR Kenny Bell returns a Vikings kickoff in first half action.

QB Jameis Winston throwing a pass in his first game as a Buccaneer.
31 / 53

QB Jameis Winston throwing a pass in his first game as a Buccaneer.

WR Vincent Jackson is on the receiving end of QB Jameis Winston's first NFL completion, a 40-yard connection, setting up a Buccaneers first-quarter field goal.
32 / 53

WR Vincent Jackson is on the receiving end of QB Jameis Winston's first NFL completion, a 40-yard connection, setting up a Buccaneers first-quarter field goal.

DT Gerald McCoy wraps up Vikes' RB Jerick McKinnon for no gain in early Preseason Game 1 action.
33 / 53

DT Gerald McCoy wraps up Vikes' RB Jerick McKinnon for no gain in early Preseason Game 1 action.

QB Mike Glennon (8) took over to start the second half.
34 / 53

QB Mike Glennon (8) took over to start the second half.

LB Josh Keyes (49) takes down Vikings' RB Josh Banyard for a loss in the third quarter.
35 / 53

LB Josh Keyes (49) takes down Vikings' RB Josh Banyard for a loss in the third quarter.

DE Lawrence Sidbury (left) causes a Vikings fumble in the third quarter, recovered by Leonard Johnson.
36 / 53

DE Lawrence Sidbury (left) causes a Vikings fumble in the third quarter, recovered by Leonard Johnson.

DE Da'Quan Bowers puts pressure on Vikings third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
37 / 53

DE Da'Quan Bowers puts pressure on Vikings third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

CB Leonard Johnson (29) celebrates with S Chris Hackett after recovering a third quarter Vikings fumble.
38 / 53

CB Leonard Johnson (29) celebrates with S Chris Hackett after recovering a third quarter Vikings fumble.

Rookie G Ali Marpet protects QB Mike Glennon.
39 / 53

Rookie G Ali Marpet protects QB Mike Glennon.

RB Mike James dives over a Vikings defender. He would end the day with 10 rushing yards and a touchdown.
40 / 53

RB Mike James dives over a Vikings defender. He would end the day with 10 rushing yards and a touchdown.

QB Mike Glennon (8), protected by C Jeremiah Warren and the Bucs O-Line, drops back for a pass in the third quarter.
41 / 53

QB Mike Glennon (8), protected by C Jeremiah Warren and the Bucs O-Line, drops back for a pass in the third quarter.

RB Mike James crosses the goal line for the Buccaneers' second touchdown of the night from three yards out.
42 / 53

RB Mike James crosses the goal line for the Buccaneers' second touchdown of the night from three yards out.

RB Mike James celebrates in the end zone after a three-yard rushing touchdown.
43 / 53

RB Mike James celebrates in the end zone after a three-yard rushing touchdown.

RB Mike James surrounded by teammates after his three-yard score in the third quarter.
44 / 53

RB Mike James surrounded by teammates after his three-yard score in the third quarter.

Second-string quarterback Mike Glennon ready to release a pass in Preseason Game 1 action. Glennon ended the day 9-of-17 for 98 yards.
45 / 53

Second-string quarterback Mike Glennon ready to release a pass in Preseason Game 1 action. Glennon ended the day 9-of-17 for 98 yards.

RB Dominique Brown rushed three times for 11 yards in the game.
46 / 53

RB Dominique Brown rushed three times for 11 yards in the game.

LB Larry Dean (53) trips up Vikings RB DuJuan Harris in the second half.
47 / 53

LB Larry Dean (53) trips up Vikings RB DuJuan Harris in the second half.

DT Caushaud Lyons (68) pops RB DuJuan Harris in the middle of the field.
48 / 53

DT Caushaud Lyons (68) pops RB DuJuan Harris in the middle of the field.

DE Larry English plows through an offensive lineman in pursuit of Viking QB Taylor Heinicke.
49 / 53

DE Larry English plows through an offensive lineman in pursuit of Viking QB Taylor Heinicke.

The Buccaneers pass rush pressures QB Taylor Heinicke in second half action.
50 / 53

The Buccaneers pass rush pressures QB Taylor Heinicke in second half action.

OL Matthew Masifilo (65) blocks for QB Seth Lobato (4), who ended the night 2-of-3 for 24 yards.
51 / 53

OL Matthew Masifilo (65) blocks for QB Seth Lobato (4), who ended the night 2-of-3 for 24 yards.

S Chris Hackett (35) and CB Brandon Dixon (39) share a tackle in the fourth quarter.
52 / 53

S Chris Hackett (35) and CB Brandon Dixon (39) share a tackle in the fourth quarter.

Buccaneers defenders swarm Vikings RB Dominique Williams in the fourth quarter.
53 / 53

Buccaneers defenders swarm Vikings RB Dominique Williams in the fourth quarter.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  • Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston made his NFL preseason debut in tonight's game, finishing the contest 9-of-18 for 131 yards and one interception, with four rushes for 18 yards and one touchdown. His 131 passing yards are the most since Mike Glennon threw for 140 last season (at Jacksonville, 8/8/14).
  • Winston's rushing touchdown was the first by a Buccaneers quarterback since Josh Freeman in 2011 (at Kansas City, 8/12/11).
  • Defensive tackle Henry Melton recorded the team's first sack of the preseason, dropping Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a nine-yard loss.
  • With 25 seconds left in the first half, defensive lineman Will Gholston forced a fumble, recovered by defensive end Lawrence Sidbury Jr.
  • In the third quarter, Sidbury forced a fumble from Vikings running back Joe Banyard, recovered by cornerback Leonard Johnson.
  • On the possession following Johnson's fumble recovery, Tampa Bay went 31 yards in eight plays, culminating in a three-yard touchdown run by running back Mike James. It is James' first career preseason rushing touchdown.
  • After James' score, the Vikings drove 78 yards before Bucs linebacker Khaseem Greene forced a fumble from Vikings running back Dominique Williams at the Tampa Bay 2-yard line, which went out of the back of the endzone for a touchback.
  • This is the Buccaneers' first preseason game with three forced fumbles since last season (at Buffalo, 8/23/14) and the first with three fumbles lost by the opponent since 2013 (at Miami, 8/13/14).
  • Players making their Buccaneers preseason debut: linebacker Bruce Carter, linebacker Larry Dean, cornerback Brandon Dixon, tackle Reid Fragel, cornerback Isaiah Frey, linebacker Khaseem Greene, wide receiver Tavarres King, linebacker Orie Lemon, quarterback Seth Lobato, guard Logan Mankins, defensive tackle Tony McDaniel, safety Kimario McFadden, defensive tackle Henry Melton, cornerback Sterling Moore, tight end/fullback Evan Rodriguez, defensive end Lawrence Sidbury Jr., defensive end Jacquies Smith, safety D.J. Swearinger, defensive lineman George Uko, defensive back Derrick Wells, linebacker Jason Williams.
postgamenotesstory.jpg

*Player joined the Buccaneers during the 2013 season, but did not appear in the preseason with the team.

  • Players making their NFL preseason debut: cornerback Jude Adjeh-Barimah, linebacker Kwon Alexander, wide receiver Kenny Bell, running back Dominique Brown, defensive tackle Quayshawne Buckley, wide receiver Kaelin Clay, wide receiver Donteea Dye, offensive lineman Antoine Everett, safety Chris Hackett, wide receiver Adam Humphries, fullback Joey Iosefa, linebacker Josh Keyes, defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons, guard Ali Marpet, punter Karl Schmitz, cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz, tackle Donovan Smith, quarterback Jameis Winston and defensive end Jamal Young.
  • Kicker Brandon Bogotay did not play in today's game.

Today's Buccaneers that did not dress:

16 WR Rannell Hall#23 S Chris Conte

37 S Keith Tandy

61 C Josh Allen

96 DE T.J. Fatinikun

Today's starting lineups:

**OFFENSE** WR #83 Vincent Jackson LT #64 Kevin Pamphile LG #70 Logan Mankins C #62 Evan Smith RG #72 Garrett Gilkey RT #69 Demar Dotson TE #87 Austin Seferian-Jenkins WR #13 Mike Evans QB #3 Jameis Winston FB #46 Jorvorskie Lane RB #22 Doug Martin **DEFENSE** LDE #56 Jacquies Smith DT #93 Gerald McCoy DT #98 Clinton McDonald RDE #94 George Johnson SLB #54 Danny Lansanah MLB #50 Bruce Carter WLB #54 Lavonte David CB #21 Alterraun Verner CB #27 Johnthan Banks SS #31 Major Wright FS #30 Bradley McDougald
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Navy's Cameron Kinley Granted Permission to Attend Bucs Camp

On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin granted Navy cornerback and Buccaneer rookie Cameron Kinley a delay to his military commission, allowing him a chance to pursue his NFL dreams
news

Give Me Five: Bucs Who Will Produce More in 2021

From O.J. Howard to Antoine Winfield, Jr., Carmen Vitali responds to Scott Smith's prompt with the players she expects to experience a rise in statistical production this season
news

Give Me Five: The Biggest Challenges Facing the Bucs in 2021

Carmen Vitali asks Scott Smith what he feels will be the biggest obstacles in the Bucs' quest to repeat as champions in 2021
news

Give Me Five: Favorite Plays from the Super Bowl Season

Our 'list with a twist' week begins with Carmen Vitali calling an audible and answering Scott Smith's call for her favorite plays from just the Super Bowl, with a detailed breakdown of each one
Advertising